Allstate : Q2 2020 Investor Supplement
08/04/2020 | 05:32pm EDT
The Allstate Corporation
Investor Supplement
Second Quarter 2020
The condensed consolidated financial statements and financial exhibits included herein are unaudited. These condensed consolidated financial statements and exhibits should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The results of operations for interim periods should not be considered indicative of results to be expected for the full year.
Measures used in these financial statements and exhibits that are not based on generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP") are denoted with an asterisk (*). These measures are defined on the pages "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" and are reconciled to the most directly comparable generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measure herein.
The Allstate Corporation
Investor Supplement - Second Quarter 2020
The Allstate Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
($ in millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
|
|
Sept. 30,
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and casualty insurance premiums (1)
|
$
|
9,223
|
|
$
|
9,235
|
$
|
9,194
|
$
|
9,094
|
|
$
|
8,986
|
|
$
|
8,802
|
|
$
|
18,458
|
$
|
17,788
|
|
Life premiums and contract charges (2)
|
|
|
604
|
|
|
|
617
|
|
|
627
|
|
|
|
625
|
|
|
|
621
|
|
|
|
628
|
|
|
|
1,221
|
|
|
1,249
|
|
Other revenue (3)
|
|
|
257
|
|
|
|
265
|
|
|
260
|
|
|
|
273
|
|
|
|
271
|
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
|
522
|
|
|
521
|
|
Net investment income
|
|
|
409
|
|
|
|
421
|
|
|
689
|
|
|
|
880
|
|
|
|
942
|
|
|
|
648
|
|
|
|
830
|
|
|
1,590
|
|
Realized capital gains (losses)
|
|
|
704
|
|
|
|
(462)
|
|
|
702
|
|
|
|
197
|
|
|
|
324
|
|
|
|
662
|
|
|
|
242
|
|
|
986
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
11,197
|
|
|
|
10,076
|
|
|
11,472
|
|
|
|
11,069
|
|
|
|
11,144
|
|
|
|
10,990
|
|
|
|
21,273
|
|
|
22,134
|
|
Costs and expenses
|
|
|
5,222
|
|
|
|
5,341
|
|
|
5,749
|
|
|
|
6,051
|
|
|
|
6,356
|
|
|
|
5,820
|
|
|
|
10,563
|
|
|
12,176
|
|
Property and casualty insurance claims and claims expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shelter-in-place payback expense
|
|
|
738
|
|
|
|
210
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
948
|
|
|
-
|
|
Life contract benefits
|
|
|
497
|
|
|
|
501
|
|
|
518
|
|
|
|
513
|
|
|
|
511
|
|
|
|
497
|
|
|
|
998
|
|
|
1,008
|
|
Interest credited to contractholder funds
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
132
|
|
|
153
|
|
|
|
169
|
|
|
|
156
|
|
|
|
162
|
|
|
|
332
|
|
|
318
|
|
Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs
|
|
|
1,349
|
|
|
|
1,401
|
|
|
1,382
|
|
|
|
1,425
|
|
|
|
1,362
|
|
|
|
1,364
|
|
|
|
2,750
|
|
|
2,726
|
|
Operating costs and expenses
|
|
|
1,451
|
|
|
|
1,399
|
|
|
1,516
|
|
|
|
1,414
|
|
|
|
1,380
|
|
|
|
1,380
|
|
|
|
2,850
|
|
|
2,760
|
|
Pension and other postretirement remeasurement (gains) losses
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
|
318
|
|
|
(251)
|
|
|
|
225
|
|
|
|
125
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
391
|
|
|
140
|
|
Restructuring and related charges
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
27
|
|
Amortization of purchased intangibles
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
64
|
|
Impairment of purchased intangibles
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
55
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
|
81
|
|
|
82
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
82
|
|
|
|
83
|
|
|
|
160
|
|
|
165
|
|
Total costs and expenses
|
|
|
9,652
|
|
|
|
9,416
|
|
|
9,244
|
|
|
|
9,909
|
|
|
|
10,068
|
|
|
|
9,371
|
|
|
|
19,068
|
|
|
19,439
|
|
Gain on disposition of operations
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
3
|
|
Income from operations before income tax expense
|
|
|
1,546
|
|
|
|
661
|
|
|
2,231
|
|
|
|
1,160
|
|
|
|
1,078
|
|
|
|
1,620
|
|
|
|
2,207
|
|
|
2,698
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
296
|
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
458
|
|
|
|
229
|
|
|
|
227
|
|
|
|
328
|
|
|
|
408
|
|
|
555
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
1,250
|
|
|
|
549
|
|
|
1,773
|
|
|
|
931
|
|
|
|
851
|
|
|
|
1,292
|
|
|
|
1,799
|
|
|
2,143
|
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
61
|
|
Net income applicable to common shareholders
|
$
|
1,224
|
|
$
|
513
|
$
|
1,707
|
$
|
889
|
|
$
|
821
|
|
$
|
1,261
|
|
$
|
1,737
|
$
|
2,082
|
|
Earnings per common share (4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income applicable to common shareholders per common share -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
3.90
|
|
$
|
1.62
|
$
|
5.32
|
$
|
2.71
|
|
$
|
2.47
|
|
$
|
3.79
|
|
$
|
5.50
|
$
|
6.27
|
|
Weighted average common shares - Basic
|
|
|
313.7
|
|
|
|
317.4
|
|
|
320.7
|
|
|
|
327.7
|
|
|
|
332.0
|
|
|
|
332.6
|
|
|
|
315.6
|
|
|
332.3
|
|
Net income applicable to common shareholders per common share -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
3.86
|
|
$
|
1.59
|
$
|
5.23
|
$
|
2.67
|
|
$
|
2.44
|
|
$
|
3.74
|
|
$
|
5.43
|
$
|
6.17
|
|
Weighted average common shares - Diluted
|
|
|
317.0
|
|
|
|
322.4
|
|
|
326.3
|
|
|
|
333.0
|
|
|
|
336.9
|
|
|
|
337.5
|
|
|
|
319.8
|
|
|
337.2
|
|
Cash dividends declared per common share
|
$
|
0.54
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
$
|
0.50
|
$
|
0.50
|
|
$
|
0.50
|
|
$
|
0.50
|
|
$
|
1.08
|
$
|
1.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Property and casualty insurance premiums are reported in the Property-Liability and Service Businesses results and include auto, homeowners, other personal lines and commercial lines insurance products, including shared economy, as well as consumer product protection plans, roadside assistance, and finance and insurance products.
-
Life premiums and contract charges are reported in the Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits and Allstate Annuities results and include life insurance, voluntary accident and health insurance, and annuity products.
-
Other revenue primarily represents fees collected from policyholders relating to premium installment payments, commissions on sales of non-proprietary products, sales of identity protection services, fee-based services and other revenue transactions.
-
In accordance with GAAP, the quarter and year-to-date per share amounts are calculated discretely. Therefore, the sum of each quarter may not equal the year-to-date amount.
|
The Allstate Corporation 2Q20 Supplement
|
1
The Allstate Corporation
Contribution to Income
|
($ in millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
|
Sept. 30,
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
Contribution to income
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income applicable to common shareholders
|
$
|
1,224
|
|
$
|
513
|
$
|
1,707
|
$
|
889
|
|
$
|
821
|
|
$
|
1,261
|
|
$
|
1,737
|
$
|
2,082
|
Realized capital (gains) losses, after-tax
|
|
|
(554)
|
|
|
|
366
|
|
|
(553)
|
|
|
(155)
|
|
|
|
(256)
|
|
|
|
(524)
|
|
|
|
(188)
|
|
|
(780)
|
Pension and other postretirement remeasurement (gains)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
losses, after-tax
|
|
|
58
|
|
|
|
251
|
|
|
(199)
|
|
|
179
|
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
309
|
|
|
110
|
Valuation changes on embedded derivatives not hedged,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
after-tax
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
(14)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
5
|
DAC and DSI amortization relating to realized capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
gains and losses and valuation changes on embedded
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
derivatives not hedged, after-tax
|
|
|
(11)
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
(8)
|
|
|
3
|
Reclassification of periodic settlements and accruals on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
non-hedge derivative instruments, after-tax
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1)
|
Business combination expenses and the amortization of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
purchased intangibles, after-tax
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
51
|
Impairment of purchased intangibles, after-tax
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
43
|
Gain on disposition of operations, after-tax
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
(2)
|
Adjusted net income*
|
$
|
780
|
|
$
|
1,140
|
$
|
1,020
|
$
|
946
|
|
$
|
735
|
|
$
|
776
|
|
$
|
1,920
|
$
|
1,511
|
Income per common share - Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income applicable to common shareholders
|
$
|
3.86
|
|
$
|
1.59
|
$
|
5.23
|
$
|
2.67
|
|
$
|
2.44
|
|
$
|
3.74
|
|
$
|
5.43
|
$
|
6.17
|
Realized capital (gains) losses, after-tax
|
|
|
(1.75)
|
|
|
|
1.13
|
|
|
(1.69)
|
|
|
(0.47)
|
|
|
|
(0.76)
|
|
|
|
(1.55)
|
|
|
|
(0.59)
|
|
|
(2.31)
|
Pension and other postretirement remeasurement (gains)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
losses, after-tax
|
|
|
0.18
|
|
|
|
0.78
|
|
|
(0.61)
|
|
|
0.54
|
|
|
|
0.29
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
0.97
|
|
|
0.33
|
Valuation changes on embedded derivatives not hedged,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
after-tax
|
|
|
0.13
|
|
|
|
(0.04)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
0.08
|
|
|
0.01
|
DAC and DSI amortization relating to realized capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
gains and losses and valuation changes on embedded
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
derivatives not hedged, after-tax
|
|
|
(0.03)
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(0.02)
|
|
|
0.01
|
Reclassification of periodic settlements and accruals on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
non-hedge derivative instruments, after-tax
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Business combination expenses and the amortization of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
purchased intangibles, after-tax
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
0.08
|
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
0.14
|
|
|
0.15
|
Impairment of purchased intangibles, after-tax
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.12
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
0.13
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.13
|
Gain on disposition of operations, after-tax
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
|
(0.01)
|
Adjusted net income*
|
$
|
2.46
|
|
$
|
3.54
|
$
|
3.13
|
$
|
2.84
|
|
$
|
2.18
|
|
$
|
2.30
|
|
$
|
6.00
|
$
|
4.48
|
Weighted average common shares - Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
317.0
|
|
|
|
322.4
|
|
|
326.3
|
|
|
333.0
|
|
|
|
336.9
|
|
|
|
337.5
|
|
|
|
319.8
|
|
|
337.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Allstate Corporation 2Q20 Supplement
|
2
The Allstate Corporation
Consolidating Segment Results
|
|
|
Allstate
|
Discontinued
|
|
|
Property-
|
|
|
Service
|
|
Allstate
|
|
|
Allstate
|
|
|
Allstate
|
|
Corporate
|
Intersegment
|
|
|
|
($ in millions)
|
|
Protection
|
|
Lines
|
|
|
Liability
|
|
Businesses
|
|
Life
|
|
|
Benefits
|
|
|
Annuities
|
|
and Other
|
Eliminations
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Premiums and contract charges
|
$
|
8,863
|
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
8,863
|
$
|
360
|
|
$
|
339
|
|
$
|
263
|
|
$
|
2
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
9,827
|
Intersegment insurance premiums and service fees
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(35)
|
|
|
-
|
Other revenue
|
|
182
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
182
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
257
|
Claims and claims expense
|
|
(5,137)
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
(5,139)
|
|
|
(85)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
(5,222)
|
Shelter-in-Place Payback expense
|
|
(738)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(738)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(738)
|
Contract benefits and interest credited to contractholder funds
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(352)
|
|
|
(132)
|
|
|
(213)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(697)
|
Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs
|
|
(1,149)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1,149)
|
|
|
(160)
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
(35)
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1,349)
|
Operating costs and expenses
|
|
(1,103)
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
(1,104)
|
|
|
(163)
|
|
|
(75)
|
|
|
(110)
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
(25)
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
(1,451)
|
Pension and other postretirement remeasurement gains (losses)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(73)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(73)
|
Restructuring and related charges
|
|
(8)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(8)
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(14)
|
Amortization of purchased intangibles
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
(26)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(29)
|
Impairment of purchased intangibles
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Interest expense
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(79)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(79)
|
Underwriting income (loss)
|
$
|
907
|
|
$
|
(3)
|
|
|
904
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net investment income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
178
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
123
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
409
|
Realized capital gains (losses)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
382
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
245
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
704
|
Gain on disposition of operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
Income tax (expense) benefit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(292)
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
(8)
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
(15)
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(296)
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(26)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(26)
|
Net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,172
|
|
$
|
32
|
|
$
|
64
|
|
$
|
12
|
|
$
|
78
|
|
$
|
(134)
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
1,224
|
Realized capital (gains) losses, after-tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(299)
|
|
|
(15)
|
|
|
(16)
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
(194)
|
|
|
(23)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(554)
|
Pension and other postretirement remeasurement (gains) losses, after-tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
58
|
|
|
|
|
|
58
|
Valuation changes on embedded derivatives not hedged, after-tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
41
|
DAC and DSI amortization relating to realized capital gains and losses and valuation changes on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
embedded derivatives not hedged, after-tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(11)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(11)
|
Reclassification of periodic settlements and accruals on non-hedge derivative instruments, after-tax
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Business combination expenses and the amortization of purchased intangibles, after-tax
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
23
|
Impairment of purchased intangibles, after-tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Gain on disposition of operations, after-tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1)
|
Adjusted net income (loss) *
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
875
|
|
$
|
38 (1)
|
$
|
72
|
(1)
|
$
|
5
|
(1)
|
$
|
(111) (1)
|
$
|
(99) (1)
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
780
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Premiums and contract charges
|
$
|
8,681
|
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
8,681
|
$
|
305
|
|
$
|
333
|
|
$
|
284
|
|
$
|
4
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
9,607
|
Intersegment insurance premiums and service fees
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(33)
|
|
|
-
|
Other revenue
|
|
190
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
190
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
271
|
Claims and claims expense
|
|
(6,269)
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
(6,272)
|
|
|
(86)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
(6,356)
|
Contract benefits and interest credited to contractholder funds
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(286)
|
|
|
(151)
|
|
|
(230)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(667)
|
Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs
|
|
(1,163)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1,163)
|
|
|
(134)
|
|
|
|
(29)
|
|
|
(35)
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1,362)
|
Operating costs and expenses
|
|
(1,059)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1,059)
|
|
|
(158)
|
|
|
|
(91)
|
|
|
(71)
|
|
|
(8)
|
|
|
(24)
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
(1,380)
|
Pension and other postretirement remeasurement gains (losses)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(125)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(125)
|
Restructuring and related charges
|
|
(9)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(9)
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(9)
|
Amortization of purchased intangibles
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
(31)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(32)
|
Impairment of purchased intangibles
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(55)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(55)
|
Interest expense
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(82)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(82)
|
Underwriting income (loss)
|
$
|
370
|
|
$
|
(3)
|
|
|
367
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net investment income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
471
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
125
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
296
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
942
|
Realized capital gains (losses)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
256
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
324
|
Gain on disposition of operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
Income tax (expense) benefit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(231)
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
(18)
|
|
|
(11)
|
|
|
(23)
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(227)
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(30)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(30)
|
Net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
863
|
|
$
|
(46)
|
|
|
$
|
67
|
|
$
|
39
|
|
$
|
88
|
|
$
|
(190)
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
821
|
Realized capital (gains) losses, after-tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(204)
|
|
|
(6)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
(37)
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(256)
|
Pension and other postretirement remeasurement (gains) losses, after-tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
99
|
Valuation changes on embedded derivatives not hedged, after-tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
DAC and DSI amortization relating to realized capital gains and losses and valuation changes on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
embedded derivatives not hedged, after-tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
-
-
-
-
1
|
Reclassification of periodic settlements and accruals on non-hedge derivative instruments,
after-tax
|
|
|
-
|
Business combination expenses and the amortization of purchased intangibles, after-tax
|
Impairment of purchased intangibles, after-tax
|
Gain on disposition of operations, after-tax
|
Adjusted net income (loss) *
The Allstate Corporation 2Q20 Supplement
3
The Allstate Corporation
Consolidating Segment Results
|
Intersegment insurance premiums and service fees
Claims and claims expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Premiums and contract charges
Intersegment insurance premiums and service fees
Other revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Allstate Corporation 2Q20 Supplement
4
The Allstate Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
Assets
Equity securities, at fair value (2)
Cash
Deferred policy acquisition costs
Accrued investment income
Goodwill
Separate Accounts
|
Reserve for life-contingent contract benefits
Unearned premiums
Deferred income taxes
Long-term debt
Total liabilities
Equity
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost (6)
Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustments
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
The Allstate Corporation 2Q20 Supplement
The Allstate Corporation
Book Value per Common Share
|
Common shareholders' equity (1)
Denominator:
Book value per common share
Book value per common share, excluding the impact of
|
Common shareholders' equity
Less: Unrealized net capital gains and losses on
Adjusted common shareholders' equity
Denominator:
Book value per common share, excluding the impact of
|
|
The Allstate Corporation 2Q20 Supplement
6
The Allstate Corporation
Return on Common Shareholders' Equity
|
Return on common shareholders' equity
Numerator:
|
Denominator:
|
Return on common shareholders' equity
|
Adjusted net income return on common shareholders' equity
|
|
The Allstate Corporation 2Q20 Supplement
7
The Allstate Corporation
Debt to Capital
|
Debt
|
Capital resources
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
1,970
|
|
|
2,248
|
|
|
3,052
|
|
|
|
1,930
|
|
|
|
1,930
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
Additional capital paid-in
|
|
|
3,541
|
|
|
|
3,519
|
|
|
3,463
|
|
|
3,511
|
|
|
|
3,477
|
|
|
|
3,291
|
|
Retained income
|
|
|
49,380
|
|
|
|
48,326
|
|
|
48,074
|
|
|
46,527
|
|
|
|
45,803
|
|
|
|
45,148
|
|
Deferred ESOP expense
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
Treasury stock
|
|
|
(30,542)
|
|
|
|
(30,209)
|
|
|
(29,746)
|
|
|
(29,063)
|
|
|
|
(28,500)
|
|
|
|
(28,042)
|
|
Unrealized net capital gains and losses
|
|
|
2,602
|
|
|
|
530
|
|
|
1,887
|
|
|
2,023
|
|
|
|
1,654
|
|
|
|
972
|
|
Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustments
|
|
|
(89)
|
|
|
|
(98)
|
|
|
(59)
|
|
|
(50)
|
|
|
|
(40)
|
|
|
|
(44)
|
|
Unamortized pension and other postretirement prior service credit
|
|
|
115
|
|
|
|
126
|
|
|
122
|
|
|
134
|
|
|
|
146
|
|
|
|
157
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|
26,986
|
|
|
|
24,173
|
|
|
25,998
|
|
|
26,140
|
|
|
|
24,476
|
|
|
|
23,418
|
|
Total capital resources
|
|
$
|
33,620
|
|
|
$
|
30,806
|
|
$
|
32,629
|
|
$
|
32,770
|
|
|
$
|
31,104
|
|
$
|
29,871
|
|
Ratio of debt to shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24.6
|
%
|
|
|
27.4
|
%
|
|
25.5
|
%
|
|
25.4
|
%
|
|
|
27.1
|
%
|
|
|
27.6
|
%
|
Ratio of debt to capital resources
|
|
|
19.7
|
%
|
|
|
21.5
|
%
|
|
20.3
|
%
|
|
20.2
|
%
|
|
|
21.3
|
%
|
|
|
21.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Allstate Corporation 2Q20 Supplement
|
8
The Allstate Corporation
Policies in Force and Other Statistics
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Sept. 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
Policies in force statistics (in thousands) (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allstate Protection
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allstate brand
|
20,464
|
|
20,323
|
20,398
|
20,339
|
|
20,301
|
|
20,145
|
Auto
|
|
|
|
Homeowners
|
6,284
|
|
6,254
|
6,254
|
6,237
|
|
6,221
|
|
6,198
|
Landlord
|
649
|
|
653
|
658
|
663
|
|
670
|
|
676
|
Renters
|
1,693
|
|
1,684
|
1,683
|
1,679
|
|
1,668
|
|
1,655
|
Condominium
|
688
|
|
676
|
676
|
673
|
|
670
|
|
668
|
Other
|
1,339
|
|
1,326
|
1,327
|
1,326
|
|
1,319
|
|
1,307
|
Other personal lines
|
|
4,369
|
|
|
4,339
|
|
4,344
|
|
4,341
|
|
|
4,327
|
|
|
4,306
|
Commercial lines
|
221
|
|
224
|
227
|
228
|
|
229
|
|
230
|
Total
|
|
31,338
|
|
|
31,140
|
|
31,223
|
|
31,145
|
|
|
31,078
|
|
|
30,879
|
Esurance brand
|
1,514
|
|
1,503
|
1,515
|
1,543
|
|
1,548
|
|
1,548
|
Auto
|
|
|
|
Homeowners
|
107
|
|
106
|
105
|
104
|
|
101
|
|
98
|
Other personal lines
|
46
|
|
46
|
46
|
48
|
|
48
|
|
48
|
Total
|
|
1,667
|
|
|
1,655
|
|
1,666
|
|
1,695
|
|
|
1,697
|
|
|
1,694
|
Encompass brand
|
473
|
|
485
|
493
|
496
|
|
497
|
|
499
|
Auto
|
|
|
|
Homeowners
|
225
|
|
230
|
234
|
235
|
|
236
|
|
237
|
Other personal lines
|
74
|
|
75
|
76
|
77
|
|
77
|
|
78
|
Total
|
|
772
|
|
|
790
|
|
803
|
|
808
|
|
|
810
|
|
|
814
|
Allstate Protection policies in force
|
33,777
|
|
33,585
|
33,692
|
33,648
|
|
33,585
|
|
33,387
|
Service Businesses
|
120,301
|
|
107,124
|
99,632
|
89,783
|
|
83,968
|
|
77,866
|
Allstate Protection Plans
|
|
|
|
Allstate Dealer Services
|
4,101
|
|
4,096
|
4,205
|
4,224
|
|
4,253
|
|
4,294
|
Allstate Roadside Services
|
562
|
|
576
|
599
|
617
|
|
635
|
|
649
|
Allstate Identity Protection (2)
|
2,312
|
|
1,932
|
1,511
|
1,318
|
|
1,260
|
|
1,211
|
Total
|
|
127,276
|
|
|
113,728
|
|
105,947
|
|
95,942
|
|
|
90,116
|
|
|
84,020
|
Allstate Life
|
1,892
|
|
1,902
|
1,923
|
1,926
|
|
1,933
|
|
1,936
|
Allstate Benefits
|
4,410
|
|
4,309
|
4,183
|
4,287
|
|
4,296
|
|
4,322
|
Allstate Annuities
|
|
185
|
|
|
188
|
|
192
|
|
197
|
|
|
201
|
|
|
206
|
Total policies in force
|
|
167,540
|
|
|
153,712
|
|
145,937
|
|
136,000
|
|
|
130,131
|
|
|
123,871
|
Agency data (3)
|
12,600
|
|
12,700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Allstate agencies (4)
|
|
12,900
|
12,800
|
|
12,700
|
|
12,700
|
Licensed sales professionals (5)
|
24,700
|
|
25,800
|
27,100
|
26,800
|
|
26,700
|
|
26,800
|
Allstate independent agencies (6)
|
4,400
|
|
3,800
|
3,400
|
3,300
|
|
3,200
|
|
3,000
|
Encompass independent agencies
|
3,000
|
|
2,900
|
2,800
|
2,800
|
|
2,800
|
|
2,700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Policy counts are based on items rather than customers.
-
-
A multi-car customer would generate multiple item (policy) counts, even if all cars were insured under one policy.
-
Commercial lines PIF for shared economy agreements typically reflect contracts that cover multiple drivers as opposed to individual drivers.
-
Non-proprietaryproducts offered by Ivantage (insurance agency) and Answer Financial (independent insurance agency) are not included.
-
Allstate Roadside Services reflects memberships in force and do not include their wholesale partners as the customer relationship is managed by the wholesale partner.
-
Allstate Dealer Services reflects service contracts and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions and do not include their third party administrators ("TPAs") as the customer relationship is managed by the TPAs.
-
Allstate Protection Plans represents active consumer product protection plans.
-
Allstate Identity Protection reflects individual customer counts for identity protection products.
-
Allstate Life insurance policies and Allstate Annuities in force reflect the number of contracts in force excluding sold blocks of business that remain on the balance sheet due to the dispositions of the business being effected through reinsurance arrangements.
-
Allstate Benefits reflects certificate counts as opposed to group counts.
-
As of June 30, 2020, total customer counts included free services provided to 203 thousand Allstate Identity Protection subscribers for the remainder of 2020 as part of the continued support during the Coronavirus pandemic.
-
Rounded to the nearest hundred.
-
Total Allstate agencies represents exclusive Allstate agencies and financial representatives in the United States and employee producers in Canada.
-
Represents employees of Allstate agencies who are licensed to sell Allstate products.
-
Includes 948 and 1,102 engaged Allstate independent agencies ("AIAs") as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Engaged AIAs, as currently determined, include those that achieve a minimum number of new policies written.
|
The Allstate Corporation 2Q20 Supplement
|
9
The Allstate Corporation
Premiums Written for Allstate Protection and Service Businesses
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
|
Sept. 30,
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
Allstate Protection
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allstate brand (1)
|
$
|
5,572
|
|
$
|
5,574
|
$
|
5,470
|
$
|
5,599
|
|
$
|
5,472
|
|
$
|
5,395
|
|
$
|
11,146
|
$
|
10,867
|
Auto
|
|
|
|
|
Homeowners
|
|
|
2,144
|
|
|
|
1,618
|
|
|
1,861
|
|
|
2,143
|
|
|
|
2,076
|
|
|
|
1,565
|
|
|
|
3,762
|
|
|
3,641
|
Landlord
|
|
|
137
|
|
|
|
125
|
|
|
135
|
|
|
141
|
|
|
|
134
|
|
|
|
124
|
|
|
|
262
|
|
|
258
|
Renters
|
|
|
81
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
|
152
|
|
|
147
|
Condominium
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
|
151
|
|
|
137
|
Other
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
151
|
|
|
158
|
|
|
186
|
|
|
|
191
|
|
|
|
144
|
|
|
|
351
|
|
|
335
|
Other personal lines
|
|
|
505
|
|
|
|
411
|
|
|
434
|
|
|
492
|
|
|
|
478
|
|
|
|
399
|
|
|
|
916
|
|
|
877
|
Commercial lines
|
|
|
170
|
|
|
|
221
|
|
|
243
|
|
|
238
|
|
|
|
236
|
|
|
|
185
|
|
|
|
391
|
|
|
421
|
Total
|
|
|
8,391
|
|
|
|
7,824
|
|
|
8,008
|
|
|
8,472
|
|
|
|
8,262
|
|
|
|
7,544
|
|
|
|
16,215
|
|
|
15,806
|
Esurance brand
|
|
|
482
|
|
|
|
517
|
|
|
460
|
|
|
525
|
|
|
|
469
|
|
|
|
532
|
|
|
|
999
|
|
|
1,001
|
Auto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Homeowners
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
61
|
|
|
57
|
Other personal lines
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
4
|
Total
|
|
|
518
|
|
|
|
546
|
|
|
489
|
|
|
562
|
|
|
|
503
|
|
|
|
559
|
|
|
|
1,064
|
|
|
1,062
|
Encompass brand
|
|
|
136
|
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
127
|
|
|
147
|
|
|
|
146
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
254
|
|
|
266
|
Auto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Homeowners
|
|
|
106
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
94
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
111
|
|
|
|
86
|
|
|
|
193
|
|
|
197
|
Other personal lines
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
39
|
Total
|
|
|
263
|
|
|
|
222
|
|
|
240
|
|
|
278
|
|
|
|
278
|
|
|
|
224
|
|
|
|
485
|
|
|
502
|
Total Allstate Protection
|
|
|
6,190
|
|
|
|
6,209
|
|
|
6,057
|
|
|
6,271
|
|
|
|
6,087
|
|
|
|
6,047
|
|
|
|
12,399
|
|
|
12,134
|
Auto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Homeowners
|
|
|
2,284
|
|
|
|
1,732
|
|
|
1,982
|
|
|
2,288
|
|
|
|
2,219
|
|
|
|
1,676
|
|
|
|
4,016
|
|
|
3,895
|
Other personal lines
|
|
|
528
|
|
|
|
430
|
|
|
455
|
|
|
515
|
|
|
|
501
|
|
|
|
419
|
|
|
|
958
|
|
|
920
|
Commercial lines
|
|
|
170
|
|
|
|
221
|
|
|
243
|
|
|
238
|
|
|
|
236
|
|
|
|
185
|
|
|
|
391
|
|
|
421
|
Total
|
|
|
9,172
|
|
|
|
8,592
|
|
|
8,737
|
|
|
9,312
|
|
|
|
9,043
|
|
|
|
8,327
|
|
|
|
17,764
|
|
|
17,370
|
Discontinued Lines and Coverages
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Total Property-Liability
|
|
$
|
9,172
|
|
|
$
|
8,592
|
|
$
|
8,737
|
|
$
|
9,312
|
|
|
$
|
9,043
|
|
|
$
|
8,327
|
|
|
$
|
17,764
|
|
$
|
17,370
|
Service Businesses (2)
|
$
|
310
|
|
$
|
221
|
$
|
278
|
$
|
181
|
|
$
|
167
|
|
$
|
206
|
|
$
|
531
|
$
|
373
|
Allstate Protection Plans
|
|
|
|
|
Allstate Dealer Services
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
|
107
|
|
|
123
|
|
|
126
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
|
220
|
|
|
219
|
Allstate Roadside Services
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
52
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
126
|
Total
|
|
|
467
|
|
|
|
379
|
|
|
453
|
|
|
364
|
|
|
|
350
|
|
|
|
368
|
|
|
|
846
|
|
|
718
|
Total premiums written
|
$
|
9,639
|
|
$
|
8,971
|
$
|
9,190
|
$
|
9,676
|
|
$
|
9,393
|
|
$
|
8,695
|
|
$
|
18,610
|
$
|
18,088
|
Non-proprietary premiums
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ivantage (3)
|
$
|
1,926
|
|
$
|
1,916
|
$
|
1,901
|
$
|
1,871
|
|
$
|
1,840
|
|
$
|
1,806
|
|
$
|
1,926
|
$
|
1,840
|
Answer Financial (4)
|
|
|
146
|
|
|
|
144
|
|
|
134
|
|
|
153
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
145
|
|
|
|
290
|
|
|
295
|
(1) Canada premiums included in Allstate brand
|
$
|
297
|
|
$
|
239
|
$
|
253
|
$
|
291
|
|
$
|
287
|
|
$
|
205
|
|
$
|
536
|
$
|
492
|
Auto
|
|
|
|
|
Homeowners
|
|
|
97
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
|
58
|
|
|
|
164
|
|
|
145
|
Other personal lines
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
48
|
Total
|
|
$
|
429
|
|
|
$
|
330
|
|
$
|
362
|
|
$
|
416
|
|
|
$
|
402
|
|
|
$
|
283
|
|
|
$
|
759
|
|
$
|
685
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
There are no premiums written for Arity or Allstate Identity Protection, which are part of the Service Businesses segment. Revenues for Arity and Allstate Identity Protection are primarily reported as intersegment service fees and other revenue.
-
Represents non-proprietary premiums under management as of the end of the period related to personal and commercial line products offered by Ivantage when an Allstate product is not available. Fees for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019 were $44 million, $39 million, $41 million, $45 million, $45 million and $37 million, respectively.
-
Represents non-proprietary premiums written for the period. Commissions earned for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were $17 million and $35 million, respectively.
|
The Allstate Corporation 2Q20 Supplement
|
10
The Allstate Corporation
Property-Liability Results
|
($ in millions, except ratios)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
|
Sept. 30,
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
Premiums written
|
$
|
9,172
|
|
$
|
8,592
|
$
|
8,737
|
$
|
9,312
|
|
$
|
9,043
|
|
$
|
8,327
|
|
$
|
17,764
|
$
|
17,370
|
Decrease (increase) in unearned premiums
|
|
|
(349)
|
|
|
|
370
|
|
|
129
|
|
|
(538)
|
|
|
|
(384)
|
|
|
|
179
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
(205)
|
Other
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
(81)
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
(41)
|
|
|
23
|
Premiums earned
|
|
|
8,863
|
|
|
|
8,881
|
|
|
8,873
|
|
|
8,782
|
|
|
|
8,681
|
|
|
|
8,507
|
|
|
|
17,744
|
|
|
17,188
|
Other revenue
|
|
|
182
|
|
|
|
181
|
|
|
180
|
|
|
195
|
|
|
|
190
|
|
|
|
176
|
|
|
|
363
|
|
|
366
|
Claims and claims expense
|
|
|
(5,139)
|
|
|
|
(5,251)
|
|
|
(5,660)
|
|
|
(5,960)
|
|
|
|
(6,272)
|
|
|
|
(5,730)
|
|
|
|
(10,390)
|
|
|
(12,002)
|
Shelter-in-Place Payback expense
|
|
|
(738)
|
|
|
|
(210)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(948)
|
|
|
-
|
Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs
|
|
|
(1,149)
|
|
|
|
(1,167)
|
|
|
(1,155)
|
|
|
(1,167)
|
|
|
|
(1,163)
|
|
|
|
(1,164)
|
|
|
|
(2,316)
|
|
|
(2,327)
|
Operating costs and expenses
|
|
|
(1,107)
|
|
|
|
(1,085)
|
|
|
(1,175)
|
|
|
(1,114)
|
|
|
|
(1,060)
|
|
|
|
(1,071)
|
|
|
|
(2,192)
|
|
|
(2,131)
|
Restructuring and related charges
|
|
|
(8)
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
(12)
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
(9)
|
|
|
|
(18)
|
|
|
|
(12)
|
|
|
(27)
|
Impairment of purchased intangibles
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(51)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Underwriting income (1)
|
|
|
904
|
|
|
|
1,345
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
737
|
|
|
|
367
|
|
|
|
700
|
|
|
|
2,249
|
|
|
1,067
|
Net investment income
|
|
|
178
|
|
|
|
202
|
|
|
323
|
|
|
448
|
|
|
|
471
|
|
|
|
291
|
|
|
|
380
|
|
|
762
|
Income tax expense on operations
|
|
|
(209)
|
|
|
|
(303)
|
|
|
(270)
|
|
|
(236)
|
|
|
|
(179)
|
|
|
|
(202)
|
|
|
|
(512)
|
|
|
(381)
|
Realized capital gains (losses), after-tax
|
|
|
299
|
|
|
|
(82)
|
|
|
437
|
|
|
127
|
|
|
|
204
|
|
|
|
393
|
|
|
|
217
|
|
|
597
|
Net income applicable to common shareholders
|
|
$
|
1,172
|
|
|
$
|
1,162
|
|
$
|
1,490
|
|
$
|
1,076
|
|
|
$
|
863
|
|
|
$
|
1,182
|
|
|
$
|
2,334
|
|
$
|
2,045
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Catastrophe losses
|
$
|
1,186
|
|
$
|
211
|
$
|
295
|
$
|
510
|
|
$
|
1,072
|
|
$
|
680
|
|
$
|
1,397
|
$
|
1,752
|
Amortization of purchased intangibles
|
$
|
3
|
|
$
|
1
|
$
|
1
|
$
|
1
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
$
|
4
|
$
|
2
|
Operating ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss ratio
|
|
|
58.0
|
|
|
|
59.1
|
|
|
63.8
|
|
|
67.9
|
|
|
|
72.3
|
|
|
|
67.4
|
|
|
|
58.5
|
|
|
69.8
|
Expense ratio (2)
|
|
|
31.8
|
|
|
|
25.8
|
|
|
24.9
|
|
|
23.7
|
|
|
|
23.5
|
|
|
|
24.4
|
|
|
|
28.8
|
|
|
24.0
|
Combined ratio
|
|
|
89.8
|
|
|
|
84.9
|
|
|
88.7
|
|
|
91.6
|
|
|
|
95.8
|
|
|
|
91.8
|
|
|
|
87.3
|
|
|
93.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss ratio
|
|
|
58.0
|
|
|
|
59.1
|
|
|
63.8
|
|
|
67.9
|
|
|
|
72.3
|
|
|
|
67.4
|
|
|
|
58.5
|
|
|
69.8
|
Less: effect of catastrophe losses
|
|
|
13.4
|
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
3.3
|
|
|
5.8
|
|
|
|
12.3
|
|
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
|
7.9
|
|
|
10.2
|
effect of prior year non-catastrophe reserve reestimates
|
|
|
(0.4)
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
(0.5)
|
|
|
|
(0.9)
|
|
|
|
(0.4)
|
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
(0.7)
|
Underlying loss ratio *
|
|
|
45.0
|
|
|
|
56.4
|
|
|
60.6
|
|
|
62.6
|
|
|
|
60.9
|
|
|
|
59.8
|
|
|
|
50.7
|
|
|
60.3
|
Reconciliation of combined ratio to underlying combined ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Combined ratio
|
|
|
89.8
|
|
|
|
84.9
|
|
|
88.7
|
|
|
91.6
|
|
|
|
95.8
|
|
|
|
91.8
|
|
|
|
87.3
|
|
|
93.8
|
Effect of catastrophe losses
|
|
|
(13.4)
|
|
|
|
(2.4)
|
|
|
(3.3)
|
|
|
(5.8)
|
|
|
|
(12.3)
|
|
|
|
(8.0)
|
|
|
|
(7.9)
|
|
|
(10.2)
|
Effect of prior year non-catastrophe reserve reestimates
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
(0.3)
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
0.7
|
Effect of impairment of purchased intangibles
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(0.6)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Underlying combined ratio *
|
|
|
76.8
|
|
|
|
82.2
|
|
|
84.9
|
|
|
86.3
|
|
|
|
84.4
|
|
|
|
84.2
|
|
|
|
79.5
|
|
|
84.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of restructuring and related charges on combined ratio
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
0.2
|
Effect of Discontinued Lines and Coverages on combined ratio
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Effect of Shelter-in-Place Payback expense on combined and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
expense ratios
|
|
|
8.3
|
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
5.3
|
|
|
-
|
(1) Underwriting income (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allstate brand
|
$
|
829
|
|
$
|
1,314
|
$
|
1,024
|
$
|
858
|
|
$
|
367
|
|
$
|
702
|
|
$
|
2,143
|
$
|
1,069
|
Esurance brand
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
(37)
|
|
|
(6)
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
-
|
Encompass brand
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
(15)
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
5
|
Answer Financial
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
(1)
|
Total underwriting income for Allstate Protection
|
|
|
907
|
|
|
|
1,348
|
|
|
1,003
|
|
|
836
|
|
|
|
370
|
|
|
|
703
|
|
|
|
2,255
|
|
|
1,073
|
Discontinued Lines and Coverages
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
(99)
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
|
(6)
|
|
|
(6)
|
Total underwriting income for Property-Liability
|
$
|
904
|
|
$
|
1,345
|
$
|
1,000
|
$
|
737
|
|
$
|
367
|
|
$
|
700
|
|
$
|
2,249
|
$
|
1,067
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Other revenue is deducted from other costs and expenses in the expense ratio calculation.
|
The Allstate Corporation 2Q20 Supplement
|
11
The Allstate Corporation
Property-Liability Catastrophe Losses
|
($ in millions, except ratios)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
|
Sept. 30,
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
Allstate Protection
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allstate brand
|
$
|
124
|
|
$
|
12
|
|
$
|
2
|
|
$
|
130
|
|
$
|
179
|
|
$
|
68
|
|
$
|
136
|
$
|
247
|
Auto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Homeowners (1)
|
|
|
890
|
|
|
|
170
|
(3)
|
|
253
|
(3)
|
|
292
|
|
|
|
781
|
|
|
|
511
|
|
|
|
1,060
|
|
|
1,292
|
Other personal lines
|
|
|
86
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
121
|
Commercial lines
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
5
|
Total
|
|
|
1,109
|
|
|
|
196
|
|
|
279
|
|
|
447
|
|
|
|
1,021
|
|
|
|
644
|
|
|
|
1,305
|
|
|
1,665
|
Esurance brand
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
13
|
Auto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Homeowners
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
18
|
Total
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
31
|
Encompass brand
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
6
|
Auto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Homeowners
|
|
|
52
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
|
47
|
Other personal lines
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
3
|
Total
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
56
|
Allstate Protection
|
|
|
135
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
143
|
|
|
|
192
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
|
148
|
|
|
266
|
Auto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Homeowners
|
|
|
953
|
|
|
|
183
|
|
|
267
|
|
|
340
|
|
|
|
818
|
|
|
|
539
|
|
|
|
1,136
|
|
|
1,357
|
Other personal lines
|
|
|
89
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
58
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
124
|
Commercial lines
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
5
|
Total
|
|
|
1,186
|
|
|
|
211
|
|
|
295
|
|
|
510
|
|
|
|
1,072
|
|
|
|
680
|
|
|
|
1,397
|
|
|
1,752
|
Discontinued Lines and Coverages
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Total Property-Liability
|
$
|
1,186
|
|
$
|
211
|
|
$
|
295
|
|
$
|
510
|
|
$
|
1,072
|
|
$
|
680
|
|
$
|
1,397
|
$
|
1,752
|
Effect of catastrophe losses on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
combined ratio (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allstate Protection
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
1.6
|
Auto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Homeowners
|
|
|
10.8
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
3.9
|
|
|
|
9.4
|
|
|
|
6.3
|
|
|
|
6.4
|
|
|
7.9
|
Other personal lines
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
0.7
|
Commercial lines
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
-
|
Total
|
|
|
13.4
|
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
3.3
|
|
|
5.8
|
|
|
|
12.3
|
|
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
|
7.9
|
|
|
10.2
|
10-year average effect of catastrophe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
losses on combined ratio
|
|
|
14.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.9
|
|
|
6.9
|
|
|
|
14.0
|
|
|
|
6.8
|
|
|
|
8.3
|
|
|
8.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Includes $8 million and $7 million of reduction of reinsurance premiums for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively, and $5 million and $15 million of reinstatement reinsurance premiums for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively, related to the 2018 Camp Fire.
-
Calculated using the total premiums earned for Allstate Protection for the respective period. Discontinued Lines and Coverages does not have premiums earned.
-
Includes $1 million and $12 million for Texas Windstorm Insurance Association assessments related to Hurricane Harvey which occurred in third quarter 2017 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
|
The Allstate Corporation 2Q20 Supplement
|
12
The Allstate Corporation
Property-Liability Prior Year Reserve Reestimates
|
($ in millions, except ratios)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
|
Sept. 30,
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Prior year reserve reestimates (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allstate Protection
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allstate brand
|
$
|
(54)
|
|
$
|
9
|
$
|
(11)
|
$
|
(152)
|
|
$
|
(94)
|
|
$
|
(58)
|
|
$
|
(45)
|
$
|
(152)
|
|
Auto
|
|
|
|
|
|
Homeowners
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
45
|
|
Other personal lines
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
(9)
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
(6)
|
|
|
9
|
|
Commercial lines
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
17
|
|
Total
|
|
|
(12)
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
(15)
|
|
|
(143)
|
|
|
|
(83)
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
|
(81)
|
|
Esurance brand
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
3
|
|
Auto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Homeowners
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other personal lines
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
3
|
|
Encompass brand
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
(9)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(9)
|
|
Auto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Homeowners
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
12
|
|
Other personal lines
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Total
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
2
|
|
Total Allstate Protection
|
|
|
(54)
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
(12)
|
|
|
(153)
|
|
|
|
(104)
|
|
|
|
(54)
|
|
|
|
(41)
|
|
|
(158)
|
|
Auto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Homeowners
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
57
|
|
Other personal lines
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
(6)
|
|
|
(9)
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
(8)
|
|
|
8
|
|
Commercial lines
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
17
|
|
Total
|
|
|
(12)
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
(15)
|
|
|
(142)
|
|
|
|
(86)
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
(6)
|
|
|
(76)
|
|
Discontinued Lines and Coverages
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
5
|
|
Total Property-Liability
|
$
|
(10)
|
|
$
|
8
|
$
|
(13)
|
$
|
(44)
|
|
$
|
(83)
|
|
$
|
12
|
|
$
|
(2)
|
$
|
(71)
|
|
Effect of prior year reserve reestimates on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
combined ratio (1)(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allstate Protection
|
|
|
(0.6)
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
(0.2)
|
|
|
(1.7)
|
|
|
|
(1.2)
|
|
|
|
(0.6)
|
|
|
|
(0.3)
|
|
|
(0.9)
|
|
Auto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Homeowners
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
Other personal lines
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Commercial lines
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
Total
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
(0.2)
|
|
|
(1.6)
|
|
|
|
(1.0)
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
(0.4)
|
|
Discontinued Lines and Coverages
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total Property-Liability
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
(0.2)
|
|
|
(0.5)
|
|
|
|
(0.9)
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
(0.4)
|
|
Allstate Protection by brand
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
(0.2)
|
|
|
(1.6)
|
|
|
|
(1.0)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
(0.4)
|
|
Allstate brand
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Esurance brand
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Encompass brand
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
(0.2)
|
|
|
(1.6)
|
|
|
|
(1.0)
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
(0.4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Favorable reserve reestimates are shown in parentheses.
-
Calculated using the total premiums earned for Allstate Protection for the respective period. Discontinued Lines and Coverages does not have premiums earned.
|
The Allstate Corporation 2Q20 Supplement
|
13
The Allstate Corporation
Property-Liability Catastrophe Losses included in Prior Year Reserve Reestimates
|
($ in millions, except ratios)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
|
Sept. 30,
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
Allstate Protection (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allstate brand
|
$
|
(6)
|
|
$
|
(8)
|
|
$
|
(8)
|
$
|
(1)
|
|
$
|
(7)
|
|
$
|
(1)
|
|
$
|
(14)
|
$
|
(8)
|
Auto
|
|
|
|
|
|
Homeowners (2)
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
|
(7)
|
(4)
|
|
8
|
(4)
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
48
|
Other personal lines
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
6
|
Commercial lines
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
-
|
Total
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
(18)
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
46
|
Esurance brand
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
Auto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Homeowners
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
Total
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
Encompass brand
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
-
|
Auto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Homeowners
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
8
|
Other personal lines
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1)
|
|