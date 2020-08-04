MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nyse > The Allstate Corporation ALL THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION (ALL) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nyse - 08/04 04:10:00 pm 96.24 USD +0.05% 05:32p ALLSTATE : Q2 2020 Investor Supplement PU 04:50p ALLSTATE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 04:42p ALLSTATE : Reinsurance Update PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Analyst Recommendations Allstate : Q2 2020 Investor Supplement 0 08/04/2020 | 05:32pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields The Allstate Corporation Investor Supplement Second Quarter 2020 The condensed consolidated financial statements and financial exhibits included herein are unaudited. These condensed consolidated financial statements and exhibits should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The results of operations for interim periods should not be considered indicative of results to be expected for the full year. Measures used in these financial statements and exhibits that are not based on generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP") are denoted with an asterisk (*). These measures are defined on the pages "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" and are reconciled to the most directly comparable generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measure herein. The Allstate Corporation Investor Supplement - Second Quarter 2020 Table of Contents Consolidated Operations Service Businesses Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations 1 Segment Results 25 Contribution to Income 2 Allstate Protection Plans Results 26 Segment Results 3,4 Allstate Life Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position 5 Book Value per Common Share 6 Segment Results and Other Statistics 27 Return on Common Shareholders' Equity 7 Return on Equity 28 Debt to Capital 8 Allstate Benefits Policies in Force 9 Premiums Written for Allstate Protection and Service Businesses 10 Segment Results and Other Statistics 29 Property-Liability Return on Equity 30 Allstate Annuities Results 11 Catastrophe Losses 12 Segment Results and Other Statistics 31 Prior Year Reserve Reestimates 13 Return on Equity 32 Catastrophe Losses included in Prior Year Reserve Reestimates 14 Corporate and Other Allstate Protection Impact of Net Rate Changes Approved on Premiums Written 15 Corporate and Other Segment Results 33 Allstate Brand Profitability Measures 16 Investments Allstate Brand Statistics 17 Esurance Brand Profitability Measures and Statistics 18 Investment Position 34 Encompass Brand Profitability Measures and Statistics 19 Net Investment Income, Yields and Realized Capital Gains (Losses) (Pre-tax) 35 Auto Profitability Measures by Brand 20 Net Investment Income, Yields and Realized Capital Gains (Losses) (Pre-tax) by Segment 36,37 Homeowners Profitability Measures by Brand 21 Investment Position and Results by Strategy by Segment 38,39 Other Personal Lines Profitability Measures by Brand 22 Performance-Based Investments 40 Commercial Lines Profitability Measures 23 Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures 41,42 Discontinued Lines and Coverages Reserves 24 The Allstate Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in millions, except per share data) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Property and casualty insurance premiums (1) $ 9,223 $ 9,235 $ 9,194 $ 9,094 $ 8,986 $ 8,802 $ 18,458 $ 17,788 Life premiums and contract charges (2) 604 617 627 625 621 628 1,221 1,249 Other revenue (3) 257 265 260 273 271 250 522 521 Net investment income 409 421 689 880 942 648 830 1,590 Realized capital gains (losses) 704 (462) 702 197 324 662 242 986 Total revenues 11,197 10,076 11,472 11,069 11,144 10,990 21,273 22,134 Costs and expenses 5,222 5,341 5,749 6,051 6,356 5,820 10,563 12,176 Property and casualty insurance claims and claims expense Shelter-in-place payback expense 738 210 - - - - 948 - Life contract benefits 497 501 518 513 511 497 998 1,008 Interest credited to contractholder funds 200 132 153 169 156 162 332 318 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs 1,349 1,401 1,382 1,425 1,362 1,364 2,750 2,726 Operating costs and expenses 1,451 1,399 1,516 1,414 1,380 1,380 2,850 2,760 Pension and other postretirement remeasurement (gains) losses 73 318 (251) 225 125 15 391 140 Restructuring and related charges 14 5 14 - 9 18 19 27 Amortization of purchased intangibles 29 28 30 32 32 32 57 64 Impairment of purchased intangibles - - 51 - 55 - - 55 Interest expense 79 81 82 80 82 83 160 165 Total costs and expenses 9,652 9,416 9,244 9,909 10,068 9,371 19,068 19,439 Gain on disposition of operations 1 1 3 - 2 1 2 3 Income from operations before income tax expense 1,546 661 2,231 1,160 1,078 1,620 2,207 2,698 Income tax expense 296 112 458 229 227 328 408 555 Net income 1,250 549 1,773 931 851 1,292 1,799 2,143 Preferred stock dividends 26 36 66 42 30 31 62 61 Net income applicable to common shareholders $ 1,224 $ 513 $ 1,707 $ 889 $ 821 $ 1,261 $ 1,737 $ 2,082 Earnings per common share (4) Net income applicable to common shareholders per common share - Basic $ 3.90 $ 1.62 $ 5.32 $ 2.71 $ 2.47 $ 3.79 $ 5.50 $ 6.27 Weighted average common shares - Basic 313.7 317.4 320.7 327.7 332.0 332.6 315.6 332.3 Net income applicable to common shareholders per common share - Diluted $ 3.86 $ 1.59 $ 5.23 $ 2.67 $ 2.44 $ 3.74 $ 5.43 $ 6.17 Weighted average common shares - Diluted 317.0 322.4 326.3 333.0 336.9 337.5 319.8 337.2 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.54 $ 0.54 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 1.08 $ 1.00 Property and casualty insurance premiums are reported in the Property-Liability and Service Businesses results and include auto, homeowners, other personal lines and commercial lines insurance products, including shared economy, as well as consumer product protection plans, roadside assistance, and finance and insurance products. Life premiums and contract charges are reported in the Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits and Allstate Annuities results and include life insurance, voluntary accident and health insurance, and annuity products. Other revenue primarily represents fees collected from policyholders relating to premium installment payments, commissions on sales of non-proprietary products, sales of identity protection services, fee-based services and other revenue transactions. In accordance with GAAP, the quarter and year-to-date per share amounts are calculated discretely. Therefore, the sum of each quarter may not equal the year-to-date amount. The Allstate Corporation 2Q20 Supplement 1 The Allstate Corporation Contribution to Income ($ in millions, except per share data) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, Contribution to income 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 Net income applicable to common shareholders $ 1,224 $ 513 $ 1,707 $ 889 $ 821 $ 1,261 $ 1,737 $ 2,082 Realized capital (gains) losses, after-tax (554) 366 (553) (155) (256) (524) (188) (780) Pension and other postretirement remeasurement (gains) losses, after-tax 58 251 (199) 179 99 11 309 110 Valuation changes on embedded derivatives not hedged, after-tax 41 (14) - 10 2 3 27 5 DAC and DSI amortization relating to realized capital gains and losses and valuation changes on embedded derivatives not hedged, after-tax (11) 3 3 (1) 1 2 (8) 3 Reclassification of periodic settlements and accruals on non-hedge derivative instruments, after-tax - - - (1) - (1) - (1) Business combination expenses and the amortization of purchased intangibles, after-tax 23 22 24 25 26 25 45 51 Impairment of purchased intangibles, after-tax - - 40 - 43 - - 43 Gain on disposition of operations, after-tax (1) (1) (2) - (1) (1) (2) (2) Adjusted net income* $ 780 $ 1,140 $ 1,020 $ 946 $ 735 $ 776 $ 1,920 $ 1,511 Income per common share - Diluted Net income applicable to common shareholders $ 3.86 $ 1.59 $ 5.23 $ 2.67 $ 2.44 $ 3.74 $ 5.43 $ 6.17 Realized capital (gains) losses, after-tax (1.75) 1.13 (1.69) (0.47) (0.76) (1.55) (0.59) (2.31) Pension and other postretirement remeasurement (gains) losses, after-tax 0.18 0.78 (0.61) 0.54 0.29 0.03 0.97 0.33 Valuation changes on embedded derivatives not hedged, after-tax 0.13 (0.04) - 0.03 - 0.01 0.08 0.01 DAC and DSI amortization relating to realized capital gains and losses and valuation changes on embedded derivatives not hedged, after-tax (0.03) 0.01 0.01 - - - (0.02) 0.01 Reclassification of periodic settlements and accruals on non-hedge derivative instruments, after-tax - - - - - - - - Business combination expenses and the amortization of purchased intangibles, after-tax 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.08 0.07 0.14 0.15 Impairment of purchased intangibles, after-tax - - 0.12 - 0.13 - - 0.13 Gain on disposition of operations, after-tax - - - - - - (0.01) (0.01) Adjusted net income* $ 2.46 $ 3.54 $ 3.13 $ 2.84 $ 2.18 $ 2.30 $ 6.00 $ 4.48 Weighted average common shares - Diluted 317.0 322.4 326.3 333.0 336.9 337.5 319.8 337.2 The Allstate Corporation 2Q20 Supplement 2 The Allstate Corporation Consolidating Segment Results Allstate Discontinued Property- Service Allstate Allstate Allstate Corporate Intersegment ($ in millions) Protection Lines Liability Businesses Life Benefits Annuities and Other Eliminations Consolidated Three months ended June 30, 2020 Premiums and contract charges $ 8,863 $ - $ 8,863 $ 360 $ 339 $ 263 $ 2 $ - $ - $ 9,827 Intersegment insurance premiums and service fees - - - 35 - - - - (35) - Other revenue 182 - 182 51 24 - - - - 257 Claims and claims expense (5,137) (2) (5,139) (85) - - - - 2 (5,222) Shelter-in-Place Payback expense (738) - (738) - - - - - - (738) Contract benefits and interest credited to contractholder funds - - - - (352) (132) (213) - - (697) Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs (1,149) - (1,149) (160) (4) (35) (1) - - (1,349) Operating costs and expenses (1,103) (1) (1,104) (163) (75) (110) (7) (25) 33 (1,451) Pension and other postretirement remeasurement gains (losses) - - - - - - - (73) - (73) Restructuring and related charges (8) - (8) (3) (2) (1) - - - (14) Amortization of purchased intangibles (3) - (3) (26) - - - - - (29) Impairment of purchased intangibles - - - - - - - - - - Interest expense - - - - - - - (79) - (79) Underwriting income (loss) $ 907 $ (3) 904 Net investment income 178 11 123 20 66 11 - 409 Realized capital gains (losses) 382 19 19 11 245 28 - 704 Gain on disposition of operations - - - - 1 - - 1 Income tax (expense) benefit (292) (7) (8) (4) (15) 30 - (296) Preferred stock dividends - - - - - (26) - (26) Net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders $ 1,172 $ 32 $ 64 $ 12 $ 78 $ (134) $ - $ 1,224 Realized capital (gains) losses, after-tax (299) (15) (16) (7) (194) (23) - (554) Pension and other postretirement remeasurement (gains) losses, after-tax - - - - - 58 58 Valuation changes on embedded derivatives not hedged, after-tax - - 35 - 6 - - 41 DAC and DSI amortization relating to realized capital gains and losses and valuation changes on embedded derivatives not hedged, after-tax - - (11) - - - - (11) Reclassification of periodic settlements and accruals on non-hedge derivative instruments, after-tax - - - - - - - - Business combination expenses and the amortization of purchased intangibles, after-tax 2 21 - - - - - 23 Impairment of purchased intangibles, after-tax - - - - - - - - Gain on disposition of operations, after-tax - - - - (1) - - (1) Adjusted net income (loss) * $ 875 $ 38 (1) $ 72 (1) $ 5 (1) $ (111) (1) $ (99) (1) $ - $ 780 Three months ended June 30, 2019 Premiums and contract charges $ 8,681 $ - $ 8,681 $ 305 $ 333 $ 284 $ 4 $ - $ - $ 9,607 Intersegment insurance premiums and service fees - - - 33 - - - - (33) - Other revenue 190 - 190 48 33 - - - - 271 Claims and claims expense (6,269) (3) (6,272) (86) - - - - 2 (6,356) Contract benefits and interest credited to contractholder funds - - - - (286) (151) (230) - - (667) Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs (1,163) - (1,163) (134) (29) (35) (1) - - (1,362) Operating costs and expenses (1,059) - (1,059) (158) (91) (71) (8) (24) 31 (1,380) Pension and other postretirement remeasurement gains (losses) - - - - - - - (125) - (125) Restructuring and related charges (9) - (9) 1 (1) - - - - (9) Amortization of purchased intangibles (1) - (1) (31) - - - - - (32) Impairment of purchased intangibles - - - (55) - - - - - (55) Interest expense - - - - - - - (82) - (82) Underwriting income (loss) $ 370 $ (3) 367 Net investment income 471 10 125 21 296 19 - 942 Realized capital gains (losses) 256 9 1 2 48 8 - 324 Gain on disposition of operations - - - - 2 - - 2 Income tax (expense) benefit (231) 12 (18) (11) (23) 44 - (227) Preferred stock dividends - - - - - (30) - (30) Net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders $ 863 $ (46) $ 67 $ 39 $ 88 $ (190) $ - $ 821 Realized capital (gains) losses, after-tax (204) (6) - (2) (37) (7) - (256) Pension and other postretirement remeasurement (gains) losses, after-tax - - - - - 99 - 99 Valuation changes on embedded derivatives not hedged, after-tax - - - - 2 - - 2 DAC and DSI amortization relating to realized capital gains and losses and valuation changes on embedded derivatives not hedged, after-tax - - 1 - - - - 1 Reclassification of periodic settlements and accruals on non-hedge derivative instruments, after-tax - - - - - - - - Business combination expenses and the amortization of purchased intangibles, after-tax 1 25 - - - - - 26 Impairment of purchased intangibles, after-tax - 43 - - - - - 43 Gain on disposition of operations, after-tax - - - - (1) - - (1) Adjusted net income (loss) * $ 660 $ 16 (1) $ 68 (1) $ 37 (1) $ 52 (1) $ (98) (1) $ - $ 735 (1) Adjusted net income is the segment measure used for each business. The Allstate Corporation 2Q20 Supplement 3 The Allstate Corporation Consolidating Segment Results Allstate Discontinued Property- Service Allstate Allstate Allstate Corporate Intersegment ($ in millions) Protection Lines Liability Businesses Life Benefits Annuities and Other Eliminations Consolidated Six months ended June 30, 2020 Premiums and contract charges $ 17,744 $ - $ 17,744 $ 714 $ 672 $ 545 $ 4 $ - $ - $ 19,679 Intersegment insurance premiums and service fees - - - 73 - - - - (73) - Other revenue 363 - 363 103 56 - - - - 522 Claims and claims expense (10,386) (4) (10,390) (177) - - - - 4 (10,563) Shelter-in-Place Payback expense (948) - (948) - - - - - - (948) Contract benefits and interest credited to contractholder funds - - - - (620) (282) (428) - - (1,330) Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs (2,316) - (2,316) (313) (38) (80) (3) - - (2,750) Operating costs and expenses (2,186) (2) (2,188) (324) (159) (185) (13) (50) 69 (2,850) Pension and other postretirement remeasurement gains (losses) - - - - - - - (391) - (391) Restructuring and related charges (12) - (12) (3) (3) (1) - - - (19) Amortization of purchased intangibles (4) - (4) (53) - - - - - (57) Impairment of purchased intangibles - - - - - - - - Interest expense - - - - - - - (160) - (160) Underwriting income (loss) $ 2,255 $ (6) 2,249 Net investment income 380 21 251 40 113 25 - 830 Realized capital gains (losses) 279 (5) (12) (3) (24) 7 - 242 Gain on disposition of operations - - - - 2 - - 2 Income tax (expense) benefit (574) (7) (19) (8) 78 122 - (408) Preferred stock dividends - - - - - (62) - (62) Net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders $ 2,334 $ 29 $ 128 $ 26 $ (271) $ (509) $ - $ 1,737 Realized capital (gains) losses, after-tax (217) 4 9 3 19 (6) - (188) Pension and other postretirement remeasurement (gains) losses, after-tax - - - - - 309 - 309 Valuation changes on embedded derivatives not hedged, after-tax - - 23 - 4 - - 27 DAC and DSI amortization relating to realized capital gains and losses and valuation changes on embedded derivatives not hedged, after-tax - - (8) - - - - (8) Reclassification of periodic settlements and accruals on non-hedge derivative instruments, after-tax - - - - - - - - Business combination expenses and the amortization of purchased intangibles, after-tax 3 42 - - - - - 45 Impairment of purchased intangibles, after-tax - - - - - - - - Gain on disposition of operations, after-tax - - - - (2) - - (2) Adjusted net income (loss) * $ 2,120 $ 75 (1) $ 152 (1) $ 29 (1) $ (250) (1) $ (206) (1) $ - $ 1,920 Six months ended June 30, 2019 Premiums and contract charges $ 17,188 $ - $ 17,188 $ 600 $ 670 $ 572 $ 7 $ - $ - $ 19,037 Intersegment insurance premiums and service fees - - - 66 - - - - (66) - Other revenue 366 - 366 95 60 - - - - 521 Claims and claims expense (11,997) (5) (12,002) (178) - - - - 4 (12,176) Contract benefits and interest credited to contractholder funds - - - - (572) (305) (449) - - (1,326) Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs (2,327) - (2,327) (261) (57) (78) (3) - - (2,726) Operating costs and expenses (2,128) (1) (2,129) (309) (182) (142) (15) (45) 62 (2,760) Pension and other postretirement remeasurement gains (losses) - - - - - - - (140) - (140) Restructuring and related charges (27) - (27) 1 (1) - - - - (27) Amortization of purchased intangibles (2) - (2) (62) - - - - - (64) Impairment of purchased intangibles - - - (55) - - - - - (55) Interest expense - - - - - - - (165) - (165) Underwriting income (loss) $ 1,073 $ (6) 1,067 Net investment income 762 19 252 40 486 31 - 1,590 Realized capital gains (losses) 753 17 (4) 6 204 10 - 986 Gain on disposition of operations - - - - 3 - - 3 Income tax (expense) benefit (537) 15 (32) (20) (48) 67 - (555) Preferred stock dividends - - - - - (61) - (61) Net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders $ 2,045 $ (52) $ 134 $ 73 $ 185 $ (303) $ - $ 2,082 Realized capital (gains) losses, after-tax (597) (13) 4 (5) (161) (8) - (780) Pension and other postretirement remeasurement (gains) losses, after-tax - - - - - 110 - 110 Valuation changes on embedded derivatives not hedged, after-tax - - - - 5 - - 5 DAC and DSI amortization relating to realized capital gains and losses and valuation changes on embedded derivatives not hedged, after-tax - - 3 - - - - 3 Reclassification of periodic settlements and accruals on non-hedge derivative instruments, - - - - - - after-tax (1) (1) Business combination expenses and the amortization of purchased intangibles, after-tax 2 49 - - - - - 51 Impairment of purchased intangibles, after-tax - 43 - - - - - 43 Gain on disposition of operations, after-tax - - - - (2) - - (2) Adjusted net income (loss) * $ 1,449 $ 27 (1) $ 141 (1) $ 68 (1) $ 27 (1) $ (201) (1) $ - $ 1,511 (1) Adjusted net income is the segment measure used for each business. The Allstate Corporation 2Q20 Supplement 4 The Allstate Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position ($ in millions) June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Assets Investments Fixed income securities, at fair value (1) $ 64,448 $ 59,857 $ 59,044 $ 59,259 $ 58,484 Equity securities, at fair value (2) 4,212 3,701 8,162 8,206 7,906 Mortgage loans, net 4,774 4,759 4,817 4,694 4,687 Limited partnership interests 6,941 7,087 8,078 7,990 7,818 Short-term, at fair value 5,344 5,671 4,256 5,254 3,740 Other, net 3,918 3,767 4,005 3,904 3,856 Total investments 89,637 84,842 88,362 89,307 86,491 Cash 547 338 338 587 599 Premium installment receivables, net 6,367 6,401 6,472 6,558 6,380 Deferred policy acquisition costs 4,683 4,742 4,699 4,683 4,667 Reinsurance and indemnification recoverables, net 9,290 9,214 9,211 9,363 9,292 Accrued investment income 605 593 600 613 633 Property and equipment, net 1,100 1,123 1,145 1,092 1,058 Goodwill 2,544 2,544 2,545 2,545 2,547 Other assets, net 3,587 3,876 3,534 3,383 3,649 Separate Accounts 2,906 2,434 3,044 2,942 3,058 Total assets $ 121,266 $ 116,107 $ 119,950 $ 121,073 $ 118,374 Liabilities Reserve for property and casualty insurance claims and claims expense $ 27,426 $ 27,148 $ 27,712 $ 28,076 $ 28,105 Reserve for life-contingent contract benefits 12,471 12,244 12,300 12,378 12,337 Contractholder funds 17,396 17,404 17,692 17,804 17,964 Unearned premiums 15,448 14,999 15,343 15,343 14,752 Claim payments outstanding 882 892 929 952 915 Deferred income taxes 842 331 1,154 1,079 997 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 10,275 9,849 9,147 9,729 9,142 Long-term debt 6,634 6,633 6,631 6,630 6,628 Separate Accounts 2,906 2,434 3,044 2,942 3,058 Total liabilities 94,280 91,934 93,952 94,933 93,898 Equity Preferred stock and additional capital paid-in(3)(4) 1,970 1,970 2,248 3,052 1,930 Common stock (5) 9 9 9 9 9 Additional capital paid-in 3,541 3,519 3,463 3,511 3,477 Retained income 49,380 48,326 48,074 46,527 45,803 Deferred ESOP expense - - - (3) (3) Treasury stock, at cost (6) (30,542) (30,209) (29,746) (29,063) (28,500) Accumulated other comprehensive income: Unrealized net capital gains and losses 2,602 530 1,887 2,023 1,654 Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustments (89) (98) (59) (50) (40) Unamortized pension and other postretirement prior service credit 115 126 122 134 146 Total accumulated other comprehensive income 2,628 558 1,950 2,107 1,760 Total shareholders' equity 26,986 24,173 25,998 26,140 24,476 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 121,266 $ 116,107 $ 119,950 $ 121,073 $ 118,374 Amortized cost, net was $60,534, $58,945, $56,293, $56,263 and $56,008 as of June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively. Cost was $3,817, $3,631, $6,568, $6,930 and $6,673 as of June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively. Preferred shares outstanding were 81.0 thousand at June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, 92.5 thousand at December 31, 2019, 125.8 thousand at September 30, 2019 and 79.8 thousand at June 30, 2019. On January 15, 2020, we redeemed all 11,500 shares of our Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A. Common shares outstanding were 312,720,127; 315,485,956; 318,791,191; 324,988,765 and 329,903,875 as of June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively. Treasury shares outstanding were 587 million, 585 million, 581 million, 575 million and 570 million as of June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively. The Allstate Corporation 2Q20 Supplement 5 The Allstate Corporation Book Value per Common Share ($ in millions, except per share data) June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Book value per common share 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Numerator: Common shareholders' equity (1) $ 25,016 $ 22,203 $ 23,750 $ 23,088 $ 22,546 $ 21,488 Denominator: Common shares outstanding and dilutive potential common shares outstanding 315.8 318.7 324.8 330.6 335.1 337.9 Book value per common share $ 79.21 $ 69.67 $ 73.12 $ 69.84 $ 67.28 $ 63.59 Book value per common share, excluding the impact of unrealized net capital gains and losses on fixed income securities Numerator: Common shareholders' equity $ 25,016 $ 22,203 $ 23,750 $ 23,088 $ 22,546 $ 21,488 Less: Unrealized net capital gains and losses on fixed income securities 2,610 534 1,893 2,028 1,658 975 Adjusted common shareholders' equity $ 22,406 $ 21,669 $ 21,857 $ 21,060 $ 20,888 $ 20,513 Denominator: Common shares outstanding and dilutive potential common shares outstanding 315.8 318.7 324.8 330.6 335.1 337.9 Book value per common share, excluding the impact of unrealized net capital gains and losses on fixed income securities * $ 70.95 $ 67.99 $ 67.29 $ 63.70 $ 62.33 $ 60.71 Excludes equity related to preferred stock of $1,970 million at June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, $2,248 million at December 31, 2019, $3,052 million at September 30, 2019 and $1,930 million at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019. The Allstate Corporation 2Q20 Supplement 6 The Allstate Corporation Return on Common Shareholders' Equity ($ in millions) Twelve months ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Return on common shareholders' equity Numerator: Net income applicable to common shareholders (1)(2) $ 4,333 $ 3,930 $ 4,678 $ 2,386 $ 2,439 $ 2,296 Denominator: Beginning common shareholders' equity $ 22,546 $ 21,488 $ 19,382 $ 21,356 $ 20,819 $ 20,970 Ending common shareholders' equity (3) 25,016 22,203 23,750 23,088 22,546 21,488 Average common shareholders' equity (4) $ 23,781 $ 21,846 $ 21,566 $ 22,222 $ 21,683 $ 21,229 Return on common shareholders' equity 18.2 % 18.0 % 21.7 % 10.7 % 11.2 % 10.8 % Adjusted net income return on common shareholders' equity Numerator: Adjusted net income * (1) $ 3,886 $ 3,841 $ 3,477 $ 3,009 $ 2,822 $ 2,797 Denominator: Beginning common shareholders' equity $ 22,546 $ 21,488 $ 19,382 $ 21,356 $ 20,819 $ 20,970 Less: Unrealized net capital gains and losses 1,654 972 (2) (16) 54 187 Adjusted beginning common shareholders' equity 20,892 20,516 19,384 21,372 20,765 20,783 Ending common shareholders' equity 25,016 22,203 23,750 23,088 22,546 21,488 Less: Unrealized net capital gains and losses 2,602 530 1,887 2,023 1,654 972 Adjusted ending common shareholders' equity 22,414 21,673 21,863 21,065 20,892 20,516 Average adjusted common shareholders' equity (4) $ 21,653 $ 21,095 $ 20,624 $ 21,219 $ 20,829 $ 20,650 Adjusted net income return on common shareholders' equity * 17.9 % 18.2 % 16.9 % 14.2 % 13.5 % 13.5 % Net income applicable to common shareholders and adjusted net income reflect a trailing twelve-month period. Includes a $2 million Tax legislation expense for the period ended September 30, 2019 and $29 million Tax legislation benefit for the period ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019. Excludes equity related to preferred stock of $1,970 million at June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, $2,248 million at December 31, 2019, $3,052 million at September 30, 2019 and $1,930 million at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019. Average common shareholders' equity and average adjusted common shareholders' equity are determined using a two-point average, with the beginning and ending common shareholders' equity and adjusted common shareholders' equity, respectively, for the twelve-month period as data points. The Allstate Corporation 2Q20 Supplement 7 The Allstate Corporation Debt to Capital June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, ($ in millions) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Debt Short-term debt $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Long-term debt 6,634 6,633 6,631 6,630 6,628 6,453 Total debt $ 6,634 $ 6,633 $ 6,631 $ 6,630 $ 6,628 $ 6,453 Capital resources Debt $ 6,634 $ 6,633 $ 6,631 $ 6,630 $ 6,628 $ 6,453 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock and additional capital paid-in 1,970 1,970 2,248 3,052 1,930 1,930 Common stock 9 9 9 9 9 9 Additional capital paid-in 3,541 3,519 3,463 3,511 3,477 3,291 Retained income 49,380 48,326 48,074 46,527 45,803 45,148 Deferred ESOP expense - - - (3) (3) (3) Treasury stock (30,542) (30,209) (29,746) (29,063) (28,500) (28,042) Unrealized net capital gains and losses 2,602 530 1,887 2,023 1,654 972 Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustments (89) (98) (59) (50) (40) (44) Unamortized pension and other postretirement prior service credit 115 126 122 134 146 157 Total shareholders' equity 26,986 24,173 25,998 26,140 24,476 23,418 Total capital resources $ 33,620 $ 30,806 $ 32,629 $ 32,770 $ 31,104 $ 29,871 Ratio of debt to shareholders' equity 24.6 % 27.4 % 25.5 % 25.4 % 27.1 % 27.6 % Ratio of debt to capital resources 19.7 % 21.5 % 20.3 % 20.2 % 21.3 % 21.6 % The Allstate Corporation 2Q20 Supplement 8 The Allstate Corporation Policies in Force and Other Statistics June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Policies in force statistics (in thousands) (1) Allstate Protection Allstate brand 20,464 20,323 20,398 20,339 20,301 20,145 Auto Homeowners 6,284 6,254 6,254 6,237 6,221 6,198 Landlord 649 653 658 663 670 676 Renters 1,693 1,684 1,683 1,679 1,668 1,655 Condominium 688 676 676 673 670 668 Other 1,339 1,326 1,327 1,326 1,319 1,307 Other personal lines 4,369 4,339 4,344 4,341 4,327 4,306 Commercial lines 221 224 227 228 229 230 Total 31,338 31,140 31,223 31,145 31,078 30,879 Esurance brand 1,514 1,503 1,515 1,543 1,548 1,548 Auto Homeowners 107 106 105 104 101 98 Other personal lines 46 46 46 48 48 48 Total 1,667 1,655 1,666 1,695 1,697 1,694 Encompass brand 473 485 493 496 497 499 Auto Homeowners 225 230 234 235 236 237 Other personal lines 74 75 76 77 77 78 Total 772 790 803 808 810 814 Allstate Protection policies in force 33,777 33,585 33,692 33,648 33,585 33,387 Service Businesses 120,301 107,124 99,632 89,783 83,968 77,866 Allstate Protection Plans Allstate Dealer Services 4,101 4,096 4,205 4,224 4,253 4,294 Allstate Roadside Services 562 576 599 617 635 649 Allstate Identity Protection (2) 2,312 1,932 1,511 1,318 1,260 1,211 Total 127,276 113,728 105,947 95,942 90,116 84,020 Allstate Life 1,892 1,902 1,923 1,926 1,933 1,936 Allstate Benefits 4,410 4,309 4,183 4,287 4,296 4,322 Allstate Annuities 185 188 192 197 201 206 Total policies in force 167,540 153,712 145,937 136,000 130,131 123,871 Agency data (3) 12,600 12,700 Total Allstate agencies (4) 12,900 12,800 12,700 12,700 Licensed sales professionals (5) 24,700 25,800 27,100 26,800 26,700 26,800 Allstate independent agencies (6) 4,400 3,800 3,400 3,300 3,200 3,000 Encompass independent agencies 3,000 2,900 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,700 Policy counts are based on items rather than customers. A multi-car customer would generate multiple item (policy) counts, even if all cars were insured under one policy.

multi-car customer would generate multiple item (policy) counts, even if all cars were insured under one policy. Commercial lines PIF for shared economy agreements typically reflect contracts that cover multiple drivers as opposed to individual drivers.

Non-proprietary products offered by Ivantage (insurance agency) and Answer Financial (independent insurance agency) are not included.

products offered by Ivantage (insurance agency) and Answer Financial (independent insurance agency) are not included. Allstate Roadside Services reflects memberships in force and do not include their wholesale partners as the customer relationship is managed by the wholesale partner.

Allstate Dealer Services reflects service contracts and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions and do not include their third party administrators ("TPAs") as the customer relationship is managed by the TPAs.

Allstate Protection Plans represents active consumer product protection plans.

Allstate Identity Protection reflects individual customer counts for identity protection products.

Allstate Life insurance policies and Allstate Annuities in force reflect the number of contracts in force excluding sold blocks of business that remain on the balance sheet due to the dispositions of the business being effected through reinsurance arrangements.

Allstate Benefits reflects certificate counts as opposed to group counts. As of June 30, 2020, total customer counts included free services provided to 203 thousand Allstate Identity Protection subscribers for the remainder of 2020 as part of the continued support during the Coronavirus pandemic. Rounded to the nearest hundred. Total Allstate agencies represents exclusive Allstate agencies and financial representatives in the United States and employee producers in Canada. Represents employees of Allstate agencies who are licensed to sell Allstate products. Includes 948 and 1,102 engaged Allstate independent agencies ("AIAs") as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Engaged AIAs, as currently determined, include those that achieve a minimum number of new policies written. The Allstate Corporation 2Q20 Supplement 9 The Allstate Corporation Premiums Written for Allstate Protection and Service Businesses ($ in millions) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, Allstate Protection 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 Allstate brand (1) $ 5,572 $ 5,574 $ 5,470 $ 5,599 $ 5,472 $ 5,395 $ 11,146 $ 10,867 Auto Homeowners 2,144 1,618 1,861 2,143 2,076 1,565 3,762 3,641 Landlord 137 125 135 141 134 124 262 258 Renters 81 71 71 87 78 69 152 147 Condominium 87 64 70 78 75 62 151 137 Other 200 151 158 186 191 144 351 335 Other personal lines 505 411 434 492 478 399 916 877 Commercial lines 170 221 243 238 236 185 391 421 Total 8,391 7,824 8,008 8,472 8,262 7,544 16,215 15,806 Esurance brand 482 517 460 525 469 532 999 1,001 Auto Homeowners 34 27 27 35 32 25 61 57 Other personal lines 2 2 2 2 2 2 4 4 Total 518 546 489 562 503 559 1,064 1,062 Encompass brand 136 118 127 147 146 120 254 266 Auto Homeowners 106 87 94 110 111 86 193 197 Other personal lines 21 17 19 21 21 18 38 39 Total 263 222 240 278 278 224 485 502 Total Allstate Protection 6,190 6,209 6,057 6,271 6,087 6,047 12,399 12,134 Auto Homeowners 2,284 1,732 1,982 2,288 2,219 1,676 4,016 3,895 Other personal lines 528 430 455 515 501 419 958 920 Commercial lines 170 221 243 238 236 185 391 421 Total 9,172 8,592 8,737 9,312 9,043 8,327 17,764 17,370 Discontinued Lines and Coverages - - - - - - - - Total Property-Liability $ 9,172 $ 8,592 $ 8,737 $ 9,312 $ 9,043 $ 8,327 $ 17,764 $ 17,370 Service Businesses (2) $ 310 $ 221 $ 278 $ 181 $ 167 $ 206 $ 531 $ 373 Allstate Protection Plans Allstate Dealer Services 113 107 123 126 120 99 220 219 Allstate Roadside Services 44 51 52 57 63 63 95 126 Total 467 379 453 364 350 368 846 718 Total premiums written $ 9,639 $ 8,971 $ 9,190 $ 9,676 $ 9,393 $ 8,695 $ 18,610 $ 18,088 Non-proprietary premiums Ivantage (3) $ 1,926 $ 1,916 $ 1,901 $ 1,871 $ 1,840 $ 1,806 $ 1,926 $ 1,840 Answer Financial (4) 146 144 134 153 150 145 290 295 (1) Canada premiums included in Allstate brand $ 297 $ 239 $ 253 $ 291 $ 287 $ 205 $ 536 $ 492 Auto Homeowners 97 67 79 93 87 58 164 145 Other personal lines 35 24 30 32 28 20 59 48 Total $ 429 $ 330 $ 362 $ 416 $ 402 $ 283 $ 759 $ 685 There are no premiums written for Arity or Allstate Identity Protection, which are part of the Service Businesses segment. Revenues for Arity and Allstate Identity Protection are primarily reported as intersegment service fees and other revenue. Represents non-proprietary premiums under management as of the end of the period related to personal and commercial line products offered by Ivantage when an Allstate product is not available. Fees for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019 were $44 million, $39 million, $41 million, $45 million, $45 million and $37 million, respectively. Represents non-proprietary premiums written for the period. Commissions earned for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were $17 million and $35 million, respectively. The Allstate Corporation 2Q20 Supplement 10 The Allstate Corporation Property-Liability Results ($ in millions, except ratios) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 Premiums written $ 9,172 $ 8,592 $ 8,737 $ 9,312 $ 9,043 $ 8,327 $ 17,764 $ 17,370 Decrease (increase) in unearned premiums (349) 370 129 (538) (384) 179 21 (205) Other 40 (81) 7 8 22 1 (41) 23 Premiums earned 8,863 8,881 8,873 8,782 8,681 8,507 17,744 17,188 Other revenue 182 181 180 195 190 176 363 366 Claims and claims expense (5,139) (5,251) (5,660) (5,960) (6,272) (5,730) (10,390) (12,002) Shelter-in-Place Payback expense (738) (210) - - - - (948) - Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs (1,149) (1,167) (1,155) (1,167) (1,163) (1,164) (2,316) (2,327) Operating costs and expenses (1,107) (1,085) (1,175) (1,114) (1,060) (1,071) (2,192) (2,131) Restructuring and related charges (8) (4) (12) 1 (9) (18) (12) (27) Impairment of purchased intangibles - - (51) - - - - - Underwriting income (1) 904 1,345 1,000 737 367 700 2,249 1,067 Net investment income 178 202 323 448 471 291 380 762 Income tax expense on operations (209) (303) (270) (236) (179) (202) (512) (381) Realized capital gains (losses), after-tax 299 (82) 437 127 204 393 217 597 Net income applicable to common shareholders $ 1,172 $ 1,162 $ 1,490 $ 1,076 $ 863 $ 1,182 $ 2,334 $ 2,045 Catastrophe losses $ 1,186 $ 211 $ 295 $ 510 $ 1,072 $ 680 $ 1,397 $ 1,752 Amortization of purchased intangibles $ 3 $ 1 $ 1 $ 1 $ 1 $ 1 $ 4 $ 2 Operating ratios Loss ratio 58.0 59.1 63.8 67.9 72.3 67.4 58.5 69.8 Expense ratio (2) 31.8 25.8 24.9 23.7 23.5 24.4 28.8 24.0 Combined ratio 89.8 84.9 88.7 91.6 95.8 91.8 87.3 93.8 Loss ratio 58.0 59.1 63.8 67.9 72.3 67.4 58.5 69.8 Less: effect of catastrophe losses 13.4 2.4 3.3 5.8 12.3 8.0 7.9 10.2 effect of prior year non-catastrophe reserve reestimates (0.4) 0.3 (0.1) (0.5) (0.9) (0.4) (0.1) (0.7) Underlying loss ratio * 45.0 56.4 60.6 62.6 60.9 59.8 50.7 60.3 Reconciliation of combined ratio to underlying combined ratio Combined ratio 89.8 84.9 88.7 91.6 95.8 91.8 87.3 93.8 Effect of catastrophe losses (13.4) (2.4) (3.3) (5.8) (12.3) (8.0) (7.9) (10.2) Effect of prior year non-catastrophe reserve reestimates 0.4 (0.3) 0.1 0.5 0.9 0.4 0.1 0.7 Effect of impairment of purchased intangibles - - (0.6) - - - - - Underlying combined ratio * 76.8 82.2 84.9 86.3 84.4 84.2 79.5 84.3 Effect of restructuring and related charges on combined ratio 0.1 - 0.1 - 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.2 Effect of Discontinued Lines and Coverages on combined ratio - 0.1 - 1.1 0.1 0.1 - - Effect of Shelter-in-Place Payback expense on combined and expense ratios 8.3 2.4 - - - - 5.3 - (1) Underwriting income (loss) Allstate brand $ 829 $ 1,314 $ 1,024 $ 858 $ 367 $ 702 $ 2,143 $ 1,069 Esurance brand 72 19 (37) (6) (3) 3 91 - Encompass brand 6 14 17 (15) 7 (2) 20 5 Answer Financial - 1 (1) (1) (1) - 1 (1) Total underwriting income for Allstate Protection 907 1,348 1,003 836 370 703 2,255 1,073 Discontinued Lines and Coverages (3) (3) (3) (99) (3) (3) (6) (6) Total underwriting income for Property-Liability $ 904 $ 1,345 $ 1,000 $ 737 $ 367 $ 700 $ 2,249 $ 1,067 Other revenue is deducted from other costs and expenses in the expense ratio calculation. The Allstate Corporation 2Q20 Supplement 11 The Allstate Corporation Property-Liability Catastrophe Losses ($ in millions, except ratios) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, Allstate Protection 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 Allstate brand $ 124 $ 12 $ 2 $ 130 $ 179 $ 68 $ 136 $ 247 Auto Homeowners (1) 890 170 (3) 253 (3) 292 781 511 1,060 1,292 Other personal lines 86 12 19 23 57 64 98 121 Commercial lines 9 2 5 2 4 1 11 5 Total 1,109 196 279 447 1,021 644 1,305 1,665 Esurance brand 7 1 2 9 10 3 8 13 Auto Homeowners 11 2 2 7 15 3 13 18 Total 18 3 4 16 25 6 21 31 Encompass brand 4 - - 4 3 3 4 6 Auto Homeowners 52 11 12 41 22 25 63 47 Other personal lines 3 1 - 2 1 2 4 3 Total 59 12 12 47 26 30 71 56 Allstate Protection 135 13 4 143 192 74 148 266 Auto Homeowners 953 183 267 340 818 539 1,136 1,357 Other personal lines 89 13 19 25 58 66 102 124 Commercial lines 9 2 5 2 4 1 11 5 Total 1,186 211 295 510 1,072 680 1,397 1,752 Discontinued Lines and Coverages - - - - - - - - Total Property-Liability $ 1,186 $ 211 $ 295 $ 510 $ 1,072 $ 680 $ 1,397 $ 1,752 Effect of catastrophe losses on combined ratio (2) Allstate Protection 1.5 0.2 - 1.6 2.2 0.9 0.8 1.6 Auto Homeowners 10.8 2.1 3.0 3.9 9.4 6.3 6.4 7.9 Other personal lines 1.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.7 0.8 0.6 0.7 Commercial lines 0.1 - 0.1 - - - 0.1 - Total 13.4 2.4 3.3 5.8 12.3 8.0 7.9 10.2 10-year average effect of catastrophe 6.1 losses on combined ratio 14.4 5.9 6.9 14.0 6.8 8.3 8.5 Includes $8 million and $7 million of reduction of reinsurance premiums for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively, and $5 million and $15 million of reinstatement reinsurance premiums for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively, related to the 2018 Camp Fire. Calculated using the total premiums earned for Allstate Protection for the respective period. Discontinued Lines and Coverages does not have premiums earned. Includes $1 million and $12 million for Texas Windstorm Insurance Association assessments related to Hurricane Harvey which occurred in third quarter 2017 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. The Allstate Corporation 2Q20 Supplement 12 The Allstate Corporation Property-Liability Prior Year Reserve Reestimates ($ in millions, except ratios) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 Prior year reserve reestimates (1) Allstate Protection Allstate brand $ (54) $ 9 $ (11) $ (152) $ (94) $ (58) $ (45) $ (152) Auto Homeowners 23 (4) 5 (1) (1) 46 19 45 Other personal lines (2) (4) (9) 10 (1) 10 (6) 9 Commercial lines 21 6 - - 13 4 27 17 Total (12) 7 (15) (143) (83) 2 (5) (81) Esurance brand 1 3 (1) - (1) 4 4 3 Auto Homeowners - (2) 1 - 1 (1) (2) - Other personal lines - - - - - - - - Total 1 1 - - - 3 2 3 Encompass brand (1) 1 - (1) (9) - - (9) Auto Homeowners - (1) - 3 4 8 (1) 12 Other personal lines - (2) - (1) 2 (3) (2) (1) Total (1) (2) - 1 (3) 5 (3) 2 Total Allstate Protection (54) 13 (12) (153) (104) (54) (41) (158) Auto Homeowners 23 (7) 6 2 4 53 16 57 Other personal lines (2) (6) (9) 9 1 7 (8) 8 Commercial lines 21 6 - - 13 4 27 17 Total (12) 6 (15) (142) (86) 10 (6) (76) Discontinued Lines and Coverages 2 2 2 98 3 2 4 5 Total Property-Liability $ (10) $ 8 $ (13) $ (44) $ (83) $ 12 $ (2) $ (71) Effect of prior year reserve reestimates on combined ratio (1)(2) Allstate Protection (0.6) 0.2 (0.2) (1.7) (1.2) (0.6) (0.3) (0.9) Auto Homeowners 0.3 (0.1) 0.1 - - 0.6 0.1 0.4 Other personal lines - (0.1) (0.1) 0.1 - 0.1 - - Commercial lines 0.2 0.1 - - 0.2 - 0.1 0.1 Total (0.1) 0.1 (0.2) (1.6) (1.0) 0.1 (0.1) (0.4) Discontinued Lines and Coverages - - - 1.1 0.1 0.1 - - Total Property-Liability (0.1) 0.1 (0.2) (0.5) (0.9) 0.2 (0.1) (0.4) Allstate Protection by brand (0.1) 0.1 (0.2) (1.6) (1.0) - (0.1) (0.4) Allstate brand Esurance brand - - - - - - - - Encompass brand - - - - - 0.1 - - Total (0.1) 0.1 (0.2) (1.6) (1.0) 0.1 (0.1) (0.4) Favorable reserve reestimates are shown in parentheses. Calculated using the total premiums earned for Allstate Protection for the respective period. Discontinued Lines and Coverages does not have premiums earned. The Allstate Corporation 2Q20 Supplement 13 The Allstate Corporation Property-Liability Catastrophe Losses included in Prior Year Reserve Reestimates ($ in millions, except ratios) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 Allstate Protection (1) Allstate brand $ (6) $ (8) $ (8) $ (1) $ (7) $ (1) $ (14) $ (8) Auto Homeowners (2) 27 (7) (4) 8 (4) (1) 6 42 20 48 Other personal lines 2 (4) (4) (1) (3) 9 (2) 6 Commercial lines 2 1 - (1) 1 (1) 3 - Total 25 (18) (4) (4) (3) 49 7 46 Esurance brand - - - (1) 1 - - 1 Auto Homeowners - - - - 1 - - 1 Total - - - (1) 2 - - 2 Encompass brand - (1) - - - - (1) - Auto Homeowners - (1) (1) 3 4 4 (1) 8 Other personal lines - - - (1)