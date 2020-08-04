Log in
Allstate : Q2 2020 Investor Supplement

08/04/2020

The Allstate Corporation

Investor Supplement

Second Quarter 2020

The condensed consolidated financial statements and financial exhibits included herein are unaudited. These condensed consolidated financial statements and exhibits should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The results of operations for interim periods should not be considered indicative of results to be expected for the full year.

Measures used in these financial statements and exhibits that are not based on generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP") are denoted with an asterisk (*). These measures are defined on the pages "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" and are reconciled to the most directly comparable generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measure herein.

The Allstate Corporation

Investor Supplement - Second Quarter 2020

Table of Contents

Consolidated Operations

Service Businesses

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

1

Segment Results

25

Contribution to Income

2

Allstate Protection Plans Results

26

Segment Results

3,4

Allstate Life

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

5

Book Value per Common Share

6

Segment Results and Other Statistics

27

Return on Common Shareholders' Equity

7

Return on Equity

28

Debt to Capital

8

Allstate Benefits

Policies in Force

9

Premiums Written for Allstate Protection and Service Businesses

10

Segment Results and Other Statistics

29

Property-Liability

Return on Equity

30

Allstate Annuities

Results

11

Catastrophe Losses

12

Segment Results and Other Statistics

31

Prior Year Reserve Reestimates

13

Return on Equity

32

Catastrophe Losses included in Prior Year Reserve Reestimates

14

Corporate and Other

Allstate Protection

Impact of Net Rate Changes Approved on Premiums Written

15

Corporate and Other Segment Results

33

Allstate Brand Profitability Measures

16

Investments

Allstate Brand Statistics

17

Esurance Brand Profitability Measures and Statistics

18

Investment Position

34

Encompass Brand Profitability Measures and Statistics

19

Net Investment Income, Yields and Realized Capital Gains (Losses) (Pre-tax)

35

Auto Profitability Measures by Brand

20

Net Investment Income, Yields and Realized Capital Gains (Losses) (Pre-tax) by Segment

36,37

Homeowners Profitability Measures by Brand

21

Investment Position and Results by Strategy by Segment

38,39

Other Personal Lines Profitability Measures by Brand

22

Performance-Based Investments

40

Commercial Lines Profitability Measures

23

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

41,42

Discontinued Lines and Coverages

Reserves

24

The Allstate Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

($ in millions, except per share data)

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

Revenues

Property and casualty insurance premiums (1)

$

9,223

$

9,235

$

9,194

$

9,094

$

8,986

$

8,802

$

18,458

$

17,788

Life premiums and contract charges (2)

604

617

627

625

621

628

1,221

1,249

Other revenue (3)

257

265

260

273

271

250

522

521

Net investment income

409

421

689

880

942

648

830

1,590

Realized capital gains (losses)

704

(462)

702

197

324

662

242

986

Total revenues

11,197

10,076

11,472

11,069

11,144

10,990

21,273

22,134

Costs and expenses

5,222

5,341

5,749

6,051

6,356

5,820

10,563

12,176

Property and casualty insurance claims and claims expense

Shelter-in-place payback expense

738

210

-

-

-

-

948

-

Life contract benefits

497

501

518

513

511

497

998

1,008

Interest credited to contractholder funds

200

132

153

169

156

162

332

318

Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

1,349

1,401

1,382

1,425

1,362

1,364

2,750

2,726

Operating costs and expenses

1,451

1,399

1,516

1,414

1,380

1,380

2,850

2,760

Pension and other postretirement remeasurement (gains) losses

73

318

(251)

225

125

15

391

140

Restructuring and related charges

14

5

14

-

9

18

19

27

Amortization of purchased intangibles

29

28

30

32

32

32

57

64

Impairment of purchased intangibles

-

-

51

-

55

-

-

55

Interest expense

79

81

82

80

82

83

160

165

Total costs and expenses

9,652

9,416

9,244

9,909

10,068

9,371

19,068

19,439

Gain on disposition of operations

1

1

3

-

2

1

2

3

Income from operations before income tax expense

1,546

661

2,231

1,160

1,078

1,620

2,207

2,698

Income tax expense

296

112

458

229

227

328

408

555

Net income

1,250

549

1,773

931

851

1,292

1,799

2,143

Preferred stock dividends

26

36

66

42

30

31

62

61

Net income applicable to common shareholders

$

1,224

$

513

$

1,707

$

889

$

821

$

1,261

$

1,737

$

2,082

Earnings per common share (4)

Net income applicable to common shareholders per common share -

Basic

$

3.90

$

1.62

$

5.32

$

2.71

$

2.47

$

3.79

$

5.50

$

6.27

Weighted average common shares - Basic

313.7

317.4

320.7

327.7

332.0

332.6

315.6

332.3

Net income applicable to common shareholders per common share -

Diluted

$

3.86

$

1.59

$

5.23

$

2.67

$

2.44

$

3.74

$

5.43

$

6.17

Weighted average common shares - Diluted

317.0

322.4

326.3

333.0

336.9

337.5

319.8

337.2

Cash dividends declared per common share

$

0.54

$

0.54

$

0.50

$

0.50

$

0.50

$

0.50

$

1.08

$

1.00

  1. Property and casualty insurance premiums are reported in the Property-Liability and Service Businesses results and include auto, homeowners, other personal lines and commercial lines insurance products, including shared economy, as well as consumer product protection plans, roadside assistance, and finance and insurance products.
  2. Life premiums and contract charges are reported in the Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits and Allstate Annuities results and include life insurance, voluntary accident and health insurance, and annuity products.
  3. Other revenue primarily represents fees collected from policyholders relating to premium installment payments, commissions on sales of non-proprietary products, sales of identity protection services, fee-based services and other revenue transactions.
  4. In accordance with GAAP, the quarter and year-to-date per share amounts are calculated discretely. Therefore, the sum of each quarter may not equal the year-to-date amount.

The Allstate Corporation 2Q20 Supplement

1

The Allstate Corporation

Contribution to Income

($ in millions, except per share data)

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

Contribution to income

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

Net income applicable to common shareholders

$

1,224

$

513

$

1,707

$

889

$

821

$

1,261

$

1,737

$

2,082

Realized capital (gains) losses, after-tax

(554)

366

(553)

(155)

(256)

(524)

(188)

(780)

Pension and other postretirement remeasurement (gains)

losses, after-tax

58

251

(199)

179

99

11

309

110

Valuation changes on embedded derivatives not hedged,

after-tax

41

(14)

-

10

2

3

27

5

DAC and DSI amortization relating to realized capital

gains and losses and valuation changes on embedded

derivatives not hedged, after-tax

(11)

3

3

(1)

1

2

(8)

3

Reclassification of periodic settlements and accruals on

non-hedge derivative instruments, after-tax

-

-

-

(1)

-

(1)

-

(1)

Business combination expenses and the amortization of

purchased intangibles, after-tax

23

22

24

25

26

25

45

51

Impairment of purchased intangibles, after-tax

-

-

40

-

43

-

-

43

Gain on disposition of operations, after-tax

(1)

(1)

(2)

-

(1)

(1)

(2)

(2)

Adjusted net income*

$

780

$

1,140

$

1,020

$

946

$

735

$

776

$

1,920

$

1,511

Income per common share - Diluted

Net income applicable to common shareholders

$

3.86

$

1.59

$

5.23

$

2.67

$

2.44

$

3.74

$

5.43

$

6.17

Realized capital (gains) losses, after-tax

(1.75)

1.13

(1.69)

(0.47)

(0.76)

(1.55)

(0.59)

(2.31)

Pension and other postretirement remeasurement (gains)

losses, after-tax

0.18

0.78

(0.61)

0.54

0.29

0.03

0.97

0.33

Valuation changes on embedded derivatives not hedged,

after-tax

0.13

(0.04)

-

0.03

-

0.01

0.08

0.01

DAC and DSI amortization relating to realized capital

gains and losses and valuation changes on embedded

derivatives not hedged, after-tax

(0.03)

0.01

0.01

-

-

-

(0.02)

0.01

Reclassification of periodic settlements and accruals on

non-hedge derivative instruments, after-tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Business combination expenses and the amortization of

purchased intangibles, after-tax

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.08

0.07

0.14

0.15

Impairment of purchased intangibles, after-tax

-

-

0.12

-

0.13

-

-

0.13

Gain on disposition of operations, after-tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

(0.01)

(0.01)

Adjusted net income*

$

2.46

$

3.54

$

3.13

$

2.84

$

2.18

$

2.30

$

6.00

$

4.48

Weighted average common shares - Diluted

317.0

322.4

326.3

333.0

336.9

337.5

319.8

337.2

The Allstate Corporation 2Q20 Supplement

2

The Allstate Corporation

Consolidating Segment Results

Allstate

Discontinued

Property-

Service

Allstate

Allstate

Allstate

Corporate

Intersegment

($ in millions)

Protection

Lines

Liability

Businesses

Life

Benefits

Annuities

and Other

Eliminations

Consolidated

Three months ended June 30, 2020

Premiums and contract charges

$

8,863

$

-

$

8,863

$

360

$

339

$

263

$

2

$

-

$

-

$

9,827

Intersegment insurance premiums and service fees

-

-

-

35

-

-

-

-

(35)

-

Other revenue

182

-

182

51

24

-

-

-

-

257

Claims and claims expense

(5,137)

(2)

(5,139)

(85)

-

-

-

-

2

(5,222)

Shelter-in-Place Payback expense

(738)

-

(738)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(738)

Contract benefits and interest credited to contractholder funds

-

-

-

-

(352)

(132)

(213)

-

-

(697)

Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

(1,149)

-

(1,149)

(160)

(4)

(35)

(1)

-

-

(1,349)

Operating costs and expenses

(1,103)

(1)

(1,104)

(163)

(75)

(110)

(7)

(25)

33

(1,451)

Pension and other postretirement remeasurement gains (losses)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(73)

-

(73)

Restructuring and related charges

(8)

-

(8)

(3)

(2)

(1)

-

-

-

(14)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

(3)

-

(3)

(26)

-

-

-

-

-

(29)

Impairment of purchased intangibles

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Interest expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(79)

-

(79)

Underwriting income (loss)

$

907

$

(3)

904

Net investment income

178

11

123

20

66

11

-

409

Realized capital gains (losses)

382

19

19

11

245

28

-

704

Gain on disposition of operations

-

-

-

-

1

-

-

1

Income tax (expense) benefit

(292)

(7)

(8)

(4)

(15)

30

-

(296)

Preferred stock dividends

-

-

-

-

-

(26)

-

(26)

Net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders

$

1,172

$

32

$

64

$

12

$

78

$

(134)

$

-

$

1,224

Realized capital (gains) losses, after-tax

(299)

(15)

(16)

(7)

(194)

(23)

-

(554)

Pension and other postretirement remeasurement (gains) losses, after-tax

-

-

-

-

-

58

58

Valuation changes on embedded derivatives not hedged, after-tax

-

-

35

-

6

-

-

41

DAC and DSI amortization relating to realized capital gains and losses and valuation changes on

embedded derivatives not hedged, after-tax

-

-

(11)

-

-

-

-

(11)

Reclassification of periodic settlements and accruals on non-hedge derivative instruments, after-tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Business combination expenses and the amortization of purchased intangibles, after-tax

2

21

-

-

-

-

-

23

Impairment of purchased intangibles, after-tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Gain on disposition of operations, after-tax

-

-

-

-

(1)

-

-

(1)

Adjusted net income (loss) *

$

875

$

38 (1)

$

72

(1)

$

5

(1)

$

(111) (1)

$

(99) (1)

$

-

$

780

Three months ended June 30, 2019

Premiums and contract charges

$

8,681

$

-

$

8,681

$

305

$

333

$

284

$

4

$

-

$

-

$

9,607

Intersegment insurance premiums and service fees

-

-

-

33

-

-

-

-

(33)

-

Other revenue

190

-

190

48

33

-

-

-

-

271

Claims and claims expense

(6,269)

(3)

(6,272)

(86)

-

-

-

-

2

(6,356)

Contract benefits and interest credited to contractholder funds

-

-

-

-

(286)

(151)

(230)

-

-

(667)

Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

(1,163)

-

(1,163)

(134)

(29)

(35)

(1)

-

-

(1,362)

Operating costs and expenses

(1,059)

-

(1,059)

(158)

(91)

(71)

(8)

(24)

31

(1,380)

Pension and other postretirement remeasurement gains (losses)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(125)

-

(125)

Restructuring and related charges

(9)

-

(9)

1

(1)

-

-

-

-

(9)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

(1)

-

(1)

(31)

-

-

-

-

-

(32)

Impairment of purchased intangibles

-

-

-

(55)

-

-

-

-

-

(55)

Interest expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(82)

-

(82)

Underwriting income (loss)

$

370

$

(3)

367

Net investment income

471

10

125

21

296

19

-

942

Realized capital gains (losses)

256

9

1

2

48

8

-

324

Gain on disposition of operations

-

-

-

-

2

-

-

2

Income tax (expense) benefit

(231)

12

(18)

(11)

(23)

44

-

(227)

Preferred stock dividends

-

-

-

-

-

(30)

-

(30)

Net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders

$

863

$

(46)

$

67

$

39

$

88

$

(190)

$

-

$

821

Realized capital (gains) losses, after-tax

(204)

(6)

-

(2)

(37)

(7)

-

(256)

Pension and other postretirement remeasurement (gains) losses, after-tax

-

-

-

-

-

99

-

99

Valuation changes on embedded derivatives not hedged, after-tax

-

-

-

-

2

-

-

2

DAC and DSI amortization relating to realized capital gains and losses and valuation changes on

embedded derivatives not hedged, after-tax

-

-

1

-

-

-

-

1

Reclassification of periodic settlements and accruals on non-hedge derivative instruments,

after-tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Business combination expenses and the amortization of purchased intangibles, after-tax

1

25

-

-

-

-

-

26

Impairment of purchased intangibles, after-tax

-

43

-

-

-

-

-

43

Gain on disposition of operations, after-tax

-

-

-

-

(1)

-

-

(1)

Adjusted net income (loss) *

$

660

$

16

(1)

$

68

(1)

$

37

(1)

$

52

(1)

$

(98) (1)

$

-

$

735

(1) Adjusted net income is the segment measure used for each business.

The Allstate Corporation 2Q20 Supplement

3

The Allstate Corporation

Consolidating Segment Results

Allstate

Discontinued

Property-

Service

Allstate

Allstate

Allstate

Corporate

Intersegment

($ in millions)

Protection

Lines

Liability

Businesses

Life

Benefits

Annuities

and Other

Eliminations

Consolidated

Six months ended June 30, 2020

Premiums and contract charges

$

17,744

$

-

$

17,744

$

714

$

672

$

545

$

4

$

-

$

-

$

19,679

Intersegment insurance premiums and service fees

-

-

-

73

-

-

-

-

(73)

-

Other revenue

363

-

363

103

56

-

-

-

-

522

Claims and claims expense

(10,386)

(4)

(10,390)

(177)

-

-

-

-

4

(10,563)

Shelter-in-Place Payback expense

(948)

-

(948)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(948)

Contract benefits and interest credited to contractholder funds

-

-

-

-

(620)

(282)

(428)

-

-

(1,330)

Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

(2,316)

-

(2,316)

(313)

(38)

(80)

(3)

-

-

(2,750)

Operating costs and expenses

(2,186)

(2)

(2,188)

(324)

(159)

(185)

(13)

(50)

69

(2,850)

Pension and other postretirement remeasurement gains (losses)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(391)

-

(391)

Restructuring and related charges

(12)

-

(12)

(3)

(3)

(1)

-

-

-

(19)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

(4)

-

(4)

(53)

-

-

-

-

-

(57)

Impairment of purchased intangibles

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Interest expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(160)

-

(160)

Underwriting income (loss)

$

2,255

$

(6)

2,249

Net investment income

380

21

251

40

113

25

-

830

Realized capital gains (losses)

279

(5)

(12)

(3)

(24)

7

-

242

Gain on disposition of operations

-

-

-

-

2

-

-

2

Income tax (expense) benefit

(574)

(7)

(19)

(8)

78

122

-

(408)

Preferred stock dividends

-

-

-

-

-

(62)

-

(62)

Net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders

$

2,334

$

29

$

128

$

26

$

(271)

$

(509)

$

-

$

1,737

Realized capital (gains) losses, after-tax

(217)

4

9

3

19

(6)

-

(188)

Pension and other postretirement remeasurement (gains) losses, after-tax

-

-

-

-

-

309

-

309

Valuation changes on embedded derivatives not hedged, after-tax

-

-

23

-

4

-

-

27

DAC and DSI amortization relating to realized capital gains and losses and valuation changes on

embedded derivatives not hedged, after-tax

-

-

(8)

-

-

-

-

(8)

Reclassification of periodic settlements and accruals on non-hedge derivative instruments, after-tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Business combination expenses and the amortization of purchased intangibles, after-tax

3

42

-

-

-

-

-

45

Impairment of purchased intangibles, after-tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Gain on disposition of operations, after-tax

-

-

-

-

(2)

-

-

(2)

Adjusted net income (loss) *

$

2,120

$

75

(1)

$

152

(1)

$

29

(1)

$

(250)

(1)

$

(206)

(1)

$

-

$

1,920

Six months ended June 30, 2019

Premiums and contract charges

$

17,188

$

-

$

17,188

$

600

$

670

$

572

$

7

$

-

$

-

$

19,037

Intersegment insurance premiums and service fees

-

-

-

66

-

-

-

-

(66)

-

Other revenue

366

-

366

95

60

-

-

-

-

521

Claims and claims expense

(11,997)

(5)

(12,002)

(178)

-

-

-

-

4

(12,176)

Contract benefits and interest credited to contractholder funds

-

-

-

-

(572)

(305)

(449)

-

-

(1,326)

Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

(2,327)

-

(2,327)

(261)

(57)

(78)

(3)

-

-

(2,726)

Operating costs and expenses

(2,128)

(1)

(2,129)

(309)

(182)

(142)

(15)

(45)

62

(2,760)

Pension and other postretirement remeasurement gains (losses)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(140)

-

(140)

Restructuring and related charges

(27)

-

(27)

1

(1)

-

-

-

-

(27)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

(2)

-

(2)

(62)

-

-

-

-

-

(64)

Impairment of purchased intangibles

-

-

-

(55)

-

-

-

-

-

(55)

Interest expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(165)

-

(165)

Underwriting income (loss)

$

1,073

$

(6)

1,067

Net investment income

762

19

252

40

486

31

-

1,590

Realized capital gains (losses)

753

17

(4)

6

204

10

-

986

Gain on disposition of operations

-

-

-

-

3

-

-

3

Income tax (expense) benefit

(537)

15

(32)

(20)

(48)

67

-

(555)

Preferred stock dividends

-

-

-

-

-

(61)

-

(61)

Net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders

$

2,045

$

(52)

$

134

$

73

$

185

$

(303)

$

-

$

2,082

Realized capital (gains) losses, after-tax

(597)

(13)

4

(5)

(161)

(8)

-

(780)

Pension and other postretirement remeasurement (gains) losses, after-tax

-

-

-

-

-

110

-

110

Valuation changes on embedded derivatives not hedged, after-tax

-

-

-

-

5

-

-

5

DAC and DSI amortization relating to realized capital gains and losses and valuation changes on

embedded derivatives not hedged, after-tax

-

-

3

-

-

-

-

3

Reclassification of periodic settlements and accruals on non-hedge derivative instruments,

-

-

-

-

-

-

after-tax

(1)

(1)

Business combination expenses and the amortization of purchased intangibles, after-tax

2

49

-

-

-

-

-

51

Impairment of purchased intangibles, after-tax

-

43

-

-

-

-

-

43

Gain on disposition of operations, after-tax

-

-

-

-

(2)

-

-

(2)

Adjusted net income (loss) *

$

1,449

$

27

(1)

$

141

(1)

$

68

(1)

$

27

(1)

$

(201)

(1)

$

-

$

1,511

(1) Adjusted net income is the segment measure used for each business.

The Allstate Corporation 2Q20 Supplement

4

The Allstate Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

($ in millions)

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

Sept. 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

Assets

Investments

Fixed income securities, at fair value (1)

$

64,448

$

59,857

$

59,044

$

59,259

$

58,484

Equity securities, at fair value (2)

4,212

3,701

8,162

8,206

7,906

Mortgage loans, net

4,774

4,759

4,817

4,694

4,687

Limited partnership interests

6,941

7,087

8,078

7,990

7,818

Short-term, at fair value

5,344

5,671

4,256

5,254

3,740

Other, net

3,918

3,767

4,005

3,904

3,856

Total investments

89,637

84,842

88,362

89,307

86,491

Cash

547

338

338

587

599

Premium installment receivables, net

6,367

6,401

6,472

6,558

6,380

Deferred policy acquisition costs

4,683

4,742

4,699

4,683

4,667

Reinsurance and indemnification recoverables, net

9,290

9,214

9,211

9,363

9,292

Accrued investment income

605

593

600

613

633

Property and equipment, net

1,100

1,123

1,145

1,092

1,058

Goodwill

2,544

2,544

2,545

2,545

2,547

Other assets, net

3,587

3,876

3,534

3,383

3,649

Separate Accounts

2,906

2,434

3,044

2,942

3,058

Total assets

$

121,266

$

116,107

$

119,950

$

121,073

$

118,374

Liabilities

Reserve for property and casualty insurance claims and claims expense

$

27,426

$

27,148

$

27,712

$

28,076

$

28,105

Reserve for life-contingent contract benefits

12,471

12,244

12,300

12,378

12,337

Contractholder funds

17,396

17,404

17,692

17,804

17,964

Unearned premiums

15,448

14,999

15,343

15,343

14,752

Claim payments outstanding

882

892

929

952

915

Deferred income taxes

842

331

1,154

1,079

997

Other liabilities and accrued expenses

10,275

9,849

9,147

9,729

9,142

Long-term debt

6,634

6,633

6,631

6,630

6,628

Separate Accounts

2,906

2,434

3,044

2,942

3,058

Total liabilities

94,280

91,934

93,952

94,933

93,898

Equity

Preferred stock and additional capital paid-in(3)(4)

1,970

1,970

2,248

3,052

1,930

Common stock (5)

9

9

9

9

9

Additional capital paid-in

3,541

3,519

3,463

3,511

3,477

Retained income

49,380

48,326

48,074

46,527

45,803

Deferred ESOP expense

-

-

-

(3)

(3)

Treasury stock, at cost (6)

(30,542)

(30,209)

(29,746)

(29,063)

(28,500)

Accumulated other comprehensive income:

Unrealized net capital gains and losses

2,602

530

1,887

2,023

1,654

Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustments

(89)

(98)

(59)

(50)

(40)

Unamortized pension and other postretirement prior service credit

115

126

122

134

146

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

2,628

558

1,950

2,107

1,760

Total shareholders' equity

26,986

24,173

25,998

26,140

24,476

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

121,266

$

116,107

$

119,950

$

121,073

$

118,374

  1. Amortized cost, net was $60,534, $58,945, $56,293, $56,263 and $56,008 as of June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively.
  2. Cost was $3,817, $3,631, $6,568, $6,930 and $6,673 as of June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively.
  3. Preferred shares outstanding were 81.0 thousand at June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, 92.5 thousand at December 31, 2019, 125.8 thousand at September 30, 2019 and 79.8 thousand at June 30, 2019.
  4. On January 15, 2020, we redeemed all 11,500 shares of our Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A.
  5. Common shares outstanding were 312,720,127; 315,485,956; 318,791,191; 324,988,765 and 329,903,875 as of June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively.
  6. Treasury shares outstanding were 587 million, 585 million, 581 million, 575 million and 570 million as of June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively.

The Allstate Corporation 2Q20 Supplement

5

The Allstate Corporation

Book Value per Common Share

($ in millions, except per share data)

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Book value per common share

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

Numerator:

Common shareholders' equity (1)

$

25,016

$

22,203

$

23,750

$

23,088

$

22,546

$

21,488

Denominator:

Common shares outstanding and dilutive potential

common shares outstanding

315.8

318.7

324.8

330.6

335.1

337.9

Book value per common share

$

79.21

$

69.67

$

73.12

$

69.84

$

67.28

$

63.59

Book value per common share, excluding the impact of

unrealized net capital gains and losses on fixed income

securities

Numerator:

Common shareholders' equity

$

25,016

$

22,203

$

23,750

$

23,088

$

22,546

$

21,488

Less: Unrealized net capital gains and losses on

fixed income securities

2,610

534

1,893

2,028

1,658

975

Adjusted common shareholders' equity

$

22,406

$

21,669

$

21,857

$

21,060

$

20,888

$

20,513

Denominator:

Common shares outstanding and dilutive potential

common shares outstanding

315.8

318.7

324.8

330.6

335.1

337.9

Book value per common share, excluding the impact of

unrealized net capital gains and losses on fixed income

securities *

$

70.95

$

67.99

$

67.29

$

63.70

$

62.33

$

60.71

  1. Excludes equity related to preferred stock of $1,970 million at June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, $2,248 million at December 31, 2019, $3,052 million at September 30, 2019 and $1,930 million at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019.

The Allstate Corporation 2Q20 Supplement

6

The Allstate Corporation

Return on Common Shareholders' Equity

($ in millions)

Twelve months ended

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

Return on common shareholders' equity

Numerator:

Net income applicable to common shareholders (1)(2)

$

4,333

$

3,930

$

4,678

$

2,386

$

2,439

$

2,296

Denominator:

Beginning common shareholders' equity

$

22,546

$

21,488

$

19,382

$

21,356

$

20,819

$

20,970

Ending common shareholders' equity (3)

25,016

22,203

23,750

23,088

22,546

21,488

Average common shareholders' equity (4)

$

23,781

$

21,846

$

21,566

$

22,222

$

21,683

$

21,229

Return on common shareholders' equity

18.2

%

18.0

%

21.7

%

10.7

%

11.2

%

10.8

%

Adjusted net income return on common shareholders' equity

Numerator:

Adjusted net income * (1)

$

3,886

$

3,841

$

3,477

$

3,009

$

2,822

$

2,797

Denominator:

Beginning common shareholders' equity

$

22,546

$

21,488

$

19,382

$

21,356

$

20,819

$

20,970

Less: Unrealized net capital gains and losses

1,654

972

(2)

(16)

54

187

Adjusted beginning common shareholders' equity

20,892

20,516

19,384

21,372

20,765

20,783

Ending common shareholders' equity

25,016

22,203

23,750

23,088

22,546

21,488

Less: Unrealized net capital gains and losses

2,602

530

1,887

2,023

1,654

972

Adjusted ending common shareholders' equity

22,414

21,673

21,863

21,065

20,892

20,516

Average adjusted common shareholders' equity (4)

$

21,653

$

21,095

$

20,624

$

21,219

$

20,829

$

20,650

Adjusted net income return on common shareholders' equity *

17.9

%

18.2

%

16.9

%

14.2

%

13.5

%

13.5

%

  1. Net income applicable to common shareholders and adjusted net income reflect a trailing twelve-month period.
  2. Includes a $2 million Tax legislation expense for the period ended September 30, 2019 and $29 million Tax legislation benefit for the period ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019.
  3. Excludes equity related to preferred stock of $1,970 million at June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, $2,248 million at December 31, 2019, $3,052 million at September 30, 2019 and $1,930 million at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019.
  4. Average common shareholders' equity and average adjusted common shareholders' equity are determined using a two-point average, with the beginning and ending common shareholders' equity and adjusted common shareholders' equity, respectively, for the twelve-month period as data points.

The Allstate Corporation 2Q20 Supplement

7

The Allstate Corporation

Debt to Capital

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

($ in millions)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

Debt

Short-term debt

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Long-term debt

6,634

6,633

6,631

6,630

6,628

6,453

Total debt

$

6,634

$

6,633

$

6,631

$

6,630

$

6,628

$

6,453

Capital resources

Debt

$

6,634

$

6,633

$

6,631

$

6,630

$

6,628

$

6,453

Shareholders' equity

Preferred stock and additional capital paid-in

1,970

1,970

2,248

3,052

1,930

1,930

Common stock

9

9

9

9

9

9

Additional capital paid-in

3,541

3,519

3,463

3,511

3,477

3,291

Retained income

49,380

48,326

48,074

46,527

45,803

45,148

Deferred ESOP expense

-

-

-

(3)

(3)

(3)

Treasury stock

(30,542)

(30,209)

(29,746)

(29,063)

(28,500)

(28,042)

Unrealized net capital gains and losses

2,602

530

1,887

2,023

1,654

972

Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustments

(89)

(98)

(59)

(50)

(40)

(44)

Unamortized pension and other postretirement prior service credit

115

126

122

134

146

157

Total shareholders' equity

26,986

24,173

25,998

26,140

24,476

23,418

Total capital resources

$

33,620

$

30,806

$

32,629

$

32,770

$

31,104

$

29,871

Ratio of debt to shareholders' equity

24.6

%

27.4

%

25.5

%

25.4

%

27.1

%

27.6

%

Ratio of debt to capital resources

19.7

%

21.5

%

20.3

%

20.2

%

21.3

%

21.6

%

The Allstate Corporation 2Q20 Supplement

8

The Allstate Corporation

Policies in Force and Other Statistics

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

Policies in force statistics (in thousands) (1)

Allstate Protection

Allstate brand

20,464

20,323

20,398

20,339

20,301

20,145

Auto

Homeowners

6,284

6,254

6,254

6,237

6,221

6,198

Landlord

649

653

658

663

670

676

Renters

1,693

1,684

1,683

1,679

1,668

1,655

Condominium

688

676

676

673

670

668

Other

1,339

1,326

1,327

1,326

1,319

1,307

Other personal lines

4,369

4,339

4,344

4,341

4,327

4,306

Commercial lines

221

224

227

228

229

230

Total

31,338

31,140

31,223

31,145

31,078

30,879

Esurance brand

1,514

1,503

1,515

1,543

1,548

1,548

Auto

Homeowners

107

106

105

104

101

98

Other personal lines

46

46

46

48

48

48

Total

1,667

1,655

1,666

1,695

1,697

1,694

Encompass brand

473

485

493

496

497

499

Auto

Homeowners

225

230

234

235

236

237

Other personal lines

74

75

76

77

77

78

Total

772

790

803

808

810

814

Allstate Protection policies in force

33,777

33,585

33,692

33,648

33,585

33,387

Service Businesses

120,301

107,124

99,632

89,783

83,968

77,866

Allstate Protection Plans

Allstate Dealer Services

4,101

4,096

4,205

4,224

4,253

4,294

Allstate Roadside Services

562

576

599

617

635

649

Allstate Identity Protection (2)

2,312

1,932

1,511

1,318

1,260

1,211

Total

127,276

113,728

105,947

95,942

90,116

84,020

Allstate Life

1,892

1,902

1,923

1,926

1,933

1,936

Allstate Benefits

4,410

4,309

4,183

4,287

4,296

4,322

Allstate Annuities

185

188

192

197

201

206

Total policies in force

167,540

153,712

145,937

136,000

130,131

123,871

Agency data (3)

12,600

12,700

Total Allstate agencies (4)

12,900

12,800

12,700

12,700

Licensed sales professionals (5)

24,700

25,800

27,100

26,800

26,700

26,800

Allstate independent agencies (6)

4,400

3,800

3,400

3,300

3,200

3,000

Encompass independent agencies

3,000

2,900

2,800

2,800

2,800

2,700

  1. Policy counts are based on items rather than customers.
    • A multi-car customer would generate multiple item (policy) counts, even if all cars were insured under one policy.
    • Commercial lines PIF for shared economy agreements typically reflect contracts that cover multiple drivers as opposed to individual drivers.
    • Non-proprietaryproducts offered by Ivantage (insurance agency) and Answer Financial (independent insurance agency) are not included.
    • Allstate Roadside Services reflects memberships in force and do not include their wholesale partners as the customer relationship is managed by the wholesale partner.
    • Allstate Dealer Services reflects service contracts and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions and do not include their third party administrators ("TPAs") as the customer relationship is managed by the TPAs.
    • Allstate Protection Plans represents active consumer product protection plans.
    • Allstate Identity Protection reflects individual customer counts for identity protection products.
    • Allstate Life insurance policies and Allstate Annuities in force reflect the number of contracts in force excluding sold blocks of business that remain on the balance sheet due to the dispositions of the business being effected through reinsurance arrangements.
    • Allstate Benefits reflects certificate counts as opposed to group counts.
  3. As of June 30, 2020, total customer counts included free services provided to 203 thousand Allstate Identity Protection subscribers for the remainder of 2020 as part of the continued support during the Coronavirus pandemic.
  4. Rounded to the nearest hundred.
  5. Total Allstate agencies represents exclusive Allstate agencies and financial representatives in the United States and employee producers in Canada.
  6. Represents employees of Allstate agencies who are licensed to sell Allstate products.
  7. Includes 948 and 1,102 engaged Allstate independent agencies ("AIAs") as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Engaged AIAs, as currently determined, include those that achieve a minimum number of new policies written.

The Allstate Corporation 2Q20 Supplement

9

The Allstate Corporation

Premiums Written for Allstate Protection and Service Businesses

($ in millions)

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

Allstate Protection

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

Allstate brand (1)

$

5,572

$

5,574

$

5,470

$

5,599

$

5,472

$

5,395

$

11,146

$

10,867

Auto

Homeowners

2,144

1,618

1,861

2,143

2,076

1,565

3,762

3,641

Landlord

137

125

135

141

134

124

262

258

Renters

81

71

71

87

78

69

152

147

Condominium

87

64

70

78

75

62

151

137

Other

200

151

158

186

191

144

351

335

Other personal lines

505

411

434

492

478

399

916

877

Commercial lines

170

221

243

238

236

185

391

421

Total

8,391

7,824

8,008

8,472

8,262

7,544

16,215

15,806

Esurance brand

482

517

460

525

469

532

999

1,001

Auto

Homeowners

34

27

27

35

32

25

61

57

Other personal lines

2

2

2

2

2

2

4

4

Total

518

546

489

562

503

559

1,064

1,062

Encompass brand

136

118

127

147

146

120

254

266

Auto

Homeowners

106

87

94

110

111

86

193

197

Other personal lines

21

17

19

21

21

18

38

39

Total

263

222

240

278

278

224

485

502

Total Allstate Protection

6,190

6,209

6,057

6,271

6,087

6,047

12,399

12,134

Auto

Homeowners

2,284

1,732

1,982

2,288

2,219

1,676

4,016

3,895

Other personal lines

528

430

455

515

501

419

958

920

Commercial lines

170

221

243

238

236

185

391

421

Total

9,172

8,592

8,737

9,312

9,043

8,327

17,764

17,370

Discontinued Lines and Coverages

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Property-Liability

$

9,172

$

8,592

$

8,737

$

9,312

$

9,043

$

8,327

$

17,764

$

17,370

Service Businesses (2)

$

310

$

221

$

278

$

181

$

167

$

206

$

531

$

373

Allstate Protection Plans

Allstate Dealer Services

113

107

123

126

120

99

220

219

Allstate Roadside Services

44

51

52

57

63

63

95

126

Total

467

379

453

364

350

368

846

718

Total premiums written

$

9,639

$

8,971

$

9,190

$

9,676

$

9,393

$

8,695

$

18,610

$

18,088

Non-proprietary premiums

Ivantage (3)

$

1,926

$

1,916

$

1,901

$

1,871

$

1,840

$

1,806

$

1,926

$

1,840

Answer Financial (4)

146

144

134

153

150

145

290

295

(1) Canada premiums included in Allstate brand

$

297

$

239

$

253

$

291

$

287

$

205

$

536

$

492

Auto

Homeowners

97

67

79

93

87

58

164

145

Other personal lines

35

24

30

32

28

20

59

48

Total

$

429

$

330

$

362

$

416

$

402

$

283

$

759

$

685

  1. There are no premiums written for Arity or Allstate Identity Protection, which are part of the Service Businesses segment. Revenues for Arity and Allstate Identity Protection are primarily reported as intersegment service fees and other revenue.
  2. Represents non-proprietary premiums under management as of the end of the period related to personal and commercial line products offered by Ivantage when an Allstate product is not available. Fees for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019 were $44 million, $39 million, $41 million, $45 million, $45 million and $37 million, respectively.
  3. Represents non-proprietary premiums written for the period. Commissions earned for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were $17 million and $35 million, respectively.

The Allstate Corporation 2Q20 Supplement

10

The Allstate Corporation

Property-Liability Results

($ in millions, except ratios)

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

Premiums written

$

9,172

$

8,592

$

8,737

$

9,312

$

9,043

$

8,327

$

17,764

$

17,370

Decrease (increase) in unearned premiums

(349)

370

129

(538)

(384)

179

21

(205)

Other

40

(81)

7

8

22

1

(41)

23

Premiums earned

8,863

8,881

8,873

8,782

8,681

8,507

17,744

17,188

Other revenue

182

181

180

195

190

176

363

366

Claims and claims expense

(5,139)

(5,251)

(5,660)

(5,960)

(6,272)

(5,730)

(10,390)

(12,002)

Shelter-in-Place Payback expense

(738)

(210)

-

-

-

-

(948)

-

Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

(1,149)

(1,167)

(1,155)

(1,167)

(1,163)

(1,164)

(2,316)

(2,327)

Operating costs and expenses

(1,107)

(1,085)

(1,175)

(1,114)

(1,060)

(1,071)

(2,192)

(2,131)

Restructuring and related charges

(8)

(4)

(12)

1

(9)

(18)

(12)

(27)

Impairment of purchased intangibles

-

-

(51)

-

-

-

-

-

Underwriting income (1)

904

1,345

1,000

737

367

700

2,249

1,067

Net investment income

178

202

323

448

471

291

380

762

Income tax expense on operations

(209)

(303)

(270)

(236)

(179)

(202)

(512)

(381)

Realized capital gains (losses), after-tax

299

(82)

437

127

204

393

217

597

Net income applicable to common shareholders

$

1,172

$

1,162

$

1,490

$

1,076

$

863

$

1,182

$

2,334

$

2,045

Catastrophe losses

$

1,186

$

211

$

295

$

510

$

1,072

$

680

$

1,397

$

1,752

Amortization of purchased intangibles

$

3

$

1

$

1

$

1

$

1

$

1

$

4

$

2

Operating ratios

Loss ratio

58.0

59.1

63.8

67.9

72.3

67.4

58.5

69.8

Expense ratio (2)

31.8

25.8

24.9

23.7

23.5

24.4

28.8

24.0

Combined ratio

89.8

84.9

88.7

91.6

95.8

91.8

87.3

93.8

Loss ratio

58.0

59.1

63.8

67.9

72.3

67.4

58.5

69.8

Less: effect of catastrophe losses

13.4

2.4

3.3

5.8

12.3

8.0

7.9

10.2

effect of prior year non-catastrophe reserve reestimates

(0.4)

0.3

(0.1)

(0.5)

(0.9)

(0.4)

(0.1)

(0.7)

Underlying loss ratio *

45.0

56.4

60.6

62.6

60.9

59.8

50.7

60.3

Reconciliation of combined ratio to underlying combined ratio

Combined ratio

89.8

84.9

88.7

91.6

95.8

91.8

87.3

93.8

Effect of catastrophe losses

(13.4)

(2.4)

(3.3)

(5.8)

(12.3)

(8.0)

(7.9)

(10.2)

Effect of prior year non-catastrophe reserve reestimates

0.4

(0.3)

0.1

0.5

0.9

0.4

0.1

0.7

Effect of impairment of purchased intangibles

-

-

(0.6)

-

-

-

-

-

Underlying combined ratio *

76.8

82.2

84.9

86.3

84.4

84.2

79.5

84.3

Effect of restructuring and related charges on combined ratio

0.1

-

0.1

-

0.1

0.2

0.1

0.2

Effect of Discontinued Lines and Coverages on combined ratio

-

0.1

-

1.1

0.1

0.1

-

-

Effect of Shelter-in-Place Payback expense on combined and

expense ratios

8.3

2.4

-

-

-

-

5.3

-

(1) Underwriting income (loss)

Allstate brand

$

829

$

1,314

$

1,024

$

858

$

367

$

702

$

2,143

$

1,069

Esurance brand

72

19

(37)

(6)

(3)

3

91

-

Encompass brand

6

14

17

(15)

7

(2)

20

5

Answer Financial

-

1

(1)

(1)

(1)

-

1

(1)

Total underwriting income for Allstate Protection

907

1,348

1,003

836

370

703

2,255

1,073

Discontinued Lines and Coverages

(3)

(3)

(3)

(99)

(3)

(3)

(6)

(6)

Total underwriting income for Property-Liability

$

904

$

1,345

$

1,000

$

737

$

367

$

700

$

2,249

$

1,067

  1. Other revenue is deducted from other costs and expenses in the expense ratio calculation.

The Allstate Corporation 2Q20 Supplement

11

The Allstate Corporation

Property-Liability Catastrophe Losses

($ in millions, except ratios)

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

Allstate Protection

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

Allstate brand

$

124

$

12

$

2

$

130

$

179

$

68

$

136

$

247

Auto

Homeowners (1)

890

170

(3)

253

(3)

292

781

511

1,060

1,292

Other personal lines

86

12

19

23

57

64

98

121

Commercial lines

9

2

5

2

4

1

11

5

Total

1,109

196

279

447

1,021

644

1,305

1,665

Esurance brand

7

1

2

9

10

3

8

13

Auto

Homeowners

11

2

2

7

15

3

13

18

Total

18

3

4

16

25

6

21

31

Encompass brand

4

-

-

4

3

3

4

6

Auto

Homeowners

52

11

12

41

22

25

63

47

Other personal lines

3

1

-

2

1

2

4

3

Total

59

12

12

47

26

30

71

56

Allstate Protection

135

13

4

143

192

74

148

266

Auto

Homeowners

953

183

267

340

818

539

1,136

1,357

Other personal lines

89

13

19

25

58

66

102

124

Commercial lines

9

2

5

2

4

1

11

5

Total

1,186

211

295

510

1,072

680

1,397

1,752

Discontinued Lines and Coverages

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Property-Liability

$

1,186

$

211

$

295

$

510

$

1,072

$

680

$

1,397

$

1,752

Effect of catastrophe losses on

combined ratio (2)

Allstate Protection

1.5

0.2

-

1.6

2.2

0.9

0.8

1.6

Auto

Homeowners

10.8

2.1

3.0

3.9

9.4

6.3

6.4

7.9

Other personal lines

1.0

0.1

0.2

0.3

0.7

0.8

0.6

0.7

Commercial lines

0.1

-

0.1

-

-

-

0.1

-

Total

13.4

2.4

3.3

5.8

12.3

8.0

7.9

10.2

10-year average effect of catastrophe

6.1

losses on combined ratio

14.4

5.9

6.9

14.0

6.8

8.3

8.5

  1. Includes $8 million and $7 million of reduction of reinsurance premiums for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively, and $5 million and $15 million of reinstatement reinsurance premiums for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively, related to the 2018 Camp Fire.
  2. Calculated using the total premiums earned for Allstate Protection for the respective period. Discontinued Lines and Coverages does not have premiums earned.
  3. Includes $1 million and $12 million for Texas Windstorm Insurance Association assessments related to Hurricane Harvey which occurred in third quarter 2017 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

The Allstate Corporation 2Q20 Supplement

12

The Allstate Corporation

Property-Liability Prior Year Reserve Reestimates

($ in millions, except ratios)

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

Prior year reserve reestimates (1)

Allstate Protection

Allstate brand

$

(54)

$

9

$

(11)

$

(152)

$

(94)

$

(58)

$

(45)

$

(152)

Auto

Homeowners

23

(4)

5

(1)

(1)

46

19

45

Other personal lines

(2)

(4)

(9)

10

(1)

10

(6)

9

Commercial lines

21

6

-

-

13

4

27

17

Total

(12)

7

(15)

(143)

(83)

2

(5)

(81)

Esurance brand

1

3

(1)

-

(1)

4

4

3

Auto

Homeowners

-

(2)

1

-

1

(1)

(2)

-

Other personal lines

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

1

1

-

-

-

3

2

3

Encompass brand

(1)

1

-

(1)

(9)

-

-

(9)

Auto

Homeowners

-

(1)

-

3

4

8

(1)

12

Other personal lines

-

(2)

-

(1)

2

(3)

(2)

(1)

Total

(1)

(2)

-

1

(3)

5

(3)

2

Total Allstate Protection

(54)

13

(12)

(153)

(104)

(54)

(41)

(158)

Auto

Homeowners

23

(7)

6

2

4

53

16

57

Other personal lines

(2)

(6)

(9)

9

1

7

(8)

8

Commercial lines

21

6

-

-

13

4

27

17

Total

(12)

6

(15)

(142)

(86)

10

(6)

(76)

Discontinued Lines and Coverages

2

2

2

98

3

2

4

5

Total Property-Liability

$

(10)

$

8

$

(13)

$

(44)

$

(83)

$

12

$

(2)

$

(71)

Effect of prior year reserve reestimates on

combined ratio (1)(2)

Allstate Protection

(0.6)

0.2

(0.2)

(1.7)

(1.2)

(0.6)

(0.3)

(0.9)

Auto

Homeowners

0.3

(0.1)

0.1

-

-

0.6

0.1

0.4

Other personal lines

-

(0.1)

(0.1)

0.1

-

0.1

-

-

Commercial lines

0.2

0.1

-

-

0.2

-

0.1

0.1

Total

(0.1)

0.1

(0.2)

(1.6)

(1.0)

0.1

(0.1)

(0.4)

Discontinued Lines and Coverages

-

-

-

1.1

0.1

0.1

-

-

Total Property-Liability

(0.1)

0.1

(0.2)

(0.5)

(0.9)

0.2

(0.1)

(0.4)

Allstate Protection by brand

(0.1)

0.1

(0.2)

(1.6)

(1.0)

-

(0.1)

(0.4)

Allstate brand

Esurance brand

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Encompass brand

-

-

-

-

-

0.1

-

-

Total

(0.1)

0.1

(0.2)

(1.6)

(1.0)

0.1

(0.1)

(0.4)

  1. Favorable reserve reestimates are shown in parentheses.
  2. Calculated using the total premiums earned for Allstate Protection for the respective period. Discontinued Lines and Coverages does not have premiums earned.

The Allstate Corporation 2Q20 Supplement

13

The Allstate Corporation

Property-Liability Catastrophe Losses included in Prior Year Reserve Reestimates

($ in millions, except ratios)

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

Allstate Protection (1)

Allstate brand

$

(6)

$

(8)

$

(8)

$

(1)

$

(7)

$

(1)

$

(14)

$

(8)

Auto

Homeowners (2)

27

(7)

(4)

8

(4)

(1)

6

42

20

48

Other personal lines

2

(4)

(4)

(1)

(3)

9

(2)

6

Commercial lines

2

1

-

(1)

1

(1)

3

-

Total

25

(18)

(4)

(4)

(3)

49

7

46

Esurance brand

-

-

-

(1)

1

-

-

1

Auto

Homeowners

-

-

-

-

1

-

-

1

Total

-

-

-

(1)

2

-

-

2

Encompass brand

-

(1)

-

-

-

-

(1)

-

Auto

Homeowners

-

(1)

(1)

3

4

4

(1)

8

Other personal lines

-

-

-

(1)