THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION    ALL

THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION

(ALL)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Allstate : Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

0
03/04/2019 | 02:20pm EST

March 4, 2019

Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

  • Mario Rizzo, Chief Financial Officer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements and information. Additional information on factors that could cause results to differ materially from those projected in this presentation is available in the 2018 Form 10-K, in our most recent earnings release, and at the end of these slides. These materials are available on our website, www.allstateinvestors.com, under the 'Financials' link.

View the presentation slides or listen to the speech below.

Information presented is as of the dates or for the periods indicated, and we do not intend to update any particular information presented in these materials. Please see information concerning forward-looking statements and non-GAAP measures contained in these presentations.

Disclaimer

The Allstate Corporation published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 19:19:10 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 35 781 M
EBIT 2019 3 941 M
Net income 2019 3 059 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,05%
P/E ratio 2019 10,43
P/E ratio 2020 9,98
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,88x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,84x
Capitalization 31 540 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 104 $
Spread / Average Target 9,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Joseph Wilson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mario Rizzo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Judith A. Sprieser Lead Independent Director
Andrea Redmond Independent Director
Steven Emil Shebik Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION14.98%31 331
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-0.37%495 674
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES11.09%35 007
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC4.94%34 884
SAMPO12.11%26 646
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC8.13%17 717
