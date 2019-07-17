Log in
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION

(ALL)
Allstate : Returns Cash to Shareholders through Dividends

07/17/2019 | 11:42am EDT

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today announced its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of 50 cents on each outstanding share of the corporation's common stock, payable in cash on Oct. 1, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 30, 2019.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 36 170 M
EBIT 2019 4 199 M
Net income 2019 3 337 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,86%
P/E ratio 2019 10,8x
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,97x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,93x
Capitalization 34 926 M
Chart THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Allstate Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 108,65  $
Last Close Price 104,85  $
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Joseph Wilson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mario Rizzo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Judith A. Sprieser Lead Independent Director
Andrea Redmond Independent Director
Steven Emil Shebik Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION26.89%34 360
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES29.09%39 825
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC9.23%36 492
SAMPO10.00%26 170
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC15.38%19 143
CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION39.27%17 435
