Allstate : Teams Up with Makeover Expert Genevieve Gorder to Help Americans Clean Up Their Digital Footprints

10/17/2018 | 09:01pm CEST

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's consumer is connected – whether it's their smart phone, their car, their home thermostat or other major appliances. Allstate is partnering with makeover expert and television host Genevieve Gorder to give Americans the tools they need for a digital safety makeover to help uncover and manage the trail of data left behind from their online activities.

The Allstate Corporation

Gorder stars in a video launched by Allstate where she receives an unexpected, but needed, makeover from the tech-savvy students of STEM Kids NYC, who help the design star understand how simple it is to demystify your personal data.  For every share, comment or like of the video now through Nov. 14, Allstate will donate $1 to STEM Kids NYC up to $50,000. The donation supports coding and digital safety education (official rules here) to demonstrate it's never too early to learn how to protect your data.

"I really know my way around home renovations, but I don't know as much about my digital footprint as I should, even though I am very active on social media, online shopping and banking. I know a lot of other people are in the same position when it comes to their digital worlds. That's why I'm thrilled to team up with Allstate to share tips and tricks for better data protection," said Gorder. "This digital safety makeover helped open my eyes to the importance of understanding and managing my life online."

The digital safety makeover tips and additional digital safety educational tools can be found at HiddenWorldOfData,com, a website launched by Allstate to educate consumers about today's common data privacy and security concerns. Allstate's goal is to make data protection a topic that consumers can understand so they can make informed decisions and protect their online footprint.

"Data sharing – from traffic to food delivery and sharing photos across social media platforms – is part of our daily routines and we want consumers to recognize the information that is left behind creates a digital footprint that needs to be protected," said Nicolette de Guia, Head of Consumer Innovation & Design at Allstate. "Allstate provides our customers with protection and helps them understand risk, both online and off, so we're proud to offer HiddenWorldOfData.com as a source of information for consumers to manage their digital safety makeovers."

Get more information on your digital footprint and how to protect it by visiting HiddenWorldofData.com, a one-stop-shop to help you manage your life online, Facebook.com/Allstate and Twitter @Allstate.

About The Allstate Corporation:
The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) is the nation's largest publicly held personal lines insurer, protecting approximately 16 million households from life's uncertainties through auto, home, life and other insurance offered through its Allstate, Esurance, Encompass and Answer Financial brand names. Allstate is widely known from the slogan "You're In Good Hands With Allstate®." Allstate agencies are in virtually every local community in America.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allstate-teams-up-with-makeover-expert-genevieve-gorder-to-help-americans-clean-up-their-digital-footprints-300733022.html

SOURCE The Allstate Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
