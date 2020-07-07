Log in
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Allstate : U.S. Insurance Giant Allstate to Acquire National General for $4 Billion

07/07/2020 | 11:14pm EDT

By Ben Otto

U.S. insurance giant Allstate Corp. will acquire National General Holdings Corp. for about $4 billion in cash, expanding its reach in the personal property liability business.

Shareholders of National General, a New York-based specialty personal lines insurance company, will receive a total of $34.50 per share, an offer that comprises $32.00 per share from Allstate and expected closing dividends of $2.50 per share. The total offer represents a 69% premium to the stock's last-traded price.

Allstate will fund the deal with $2.2 billion in cash resources and by issuing $1.5 billion in new senior debt.

National General's board has approved the transaction and the deal is expected to close in early 2021 subject to regulatory approvals, the companies said.

The acquisition "accelerates Allstate's strategy to increase market share in personal property-liability and significantly expands our independent agent distribution," said Tom Wilson, Allstate's chief executive officer and chairman. He added that the deal would be "accretive to adjusted net income earnings per share and return on equity beginning in the first year."

National General's gross premiums written were $5.6 billion in 2019, which generated $319 million in operating income, the companies said. The company's stock is down 7.7% this year.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP. -2.34% 20.41 Delayed Quote.-7.65%
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION -3.13% 92.65 Delayed Quote.-17.61%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 37 621 M - -
Net income 2020 3 043 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,00x
Yield 2020 2,28%
Capitalization 29 103 M 29 103 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 46 035
Free-Float 34,8%
Chart THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Allstate Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 116,41 $
Last Close Price 92,65 $
Spread / Highest target 48,9%
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Joseph Wilson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mario Rizzo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Judith A. Sprieser Lead Independent Director
Andrea Redmond Independent Director
Kermit R. Crawford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-17.61%30 042
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-23.11%31 048
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-17.87%28 967
SAMPO OYJ-16.29%20 454
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-17.70%15 681
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION-7.17%13 688
