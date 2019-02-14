Allstate : Wins Multiple API World Awards for Digital Innovation

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (Feb. 14, 2019) - In 2018, Allstate Roadside Services (ARS) won multiple awards for its powerful Application Programming Interface (API) technology that helps stranded motorists get help faster.

At a recent international conference hosted by API World, ARS won two prestigious awards, Best Debut and Best in Car API for their innovative Rescue API. API World is the largest organizer of API/Microservices on the planet, and their awards celebrate technical innovation, adoption, and reception in both the API and microservices industry and by the developer community. Awards are only granted to a company responsible for a significant innovation in the industry.

ARS was also announced as one of the 2019 Digital Edge 50 award recipients from the International Data Group's CIO Executive Council, which honors digital innovation. Through digital technologies such as mobile, analytics, AI, the internet of things and cloud, award winners see business results that indicate a true digital edge. Selected by a panel of industry experts, and business and technology executives, winning applications are driving greater customer engagement, higher sales conversions and new products, as well as revenue and profit growth. Allstate was one of 250 companies vying for the award.

'These awards are given to organizations that have made tremendous strides toward becoming digital-centric businesses,' said Kamal Natarajan, Allstate vice president and Roadside Services divisional chief information officer. 'At Allstate, that's exactly what we're striving to become. Being recognized by industry-leading publications proves that we're on the right track to positioning ourselves as a technology company among the developer community.'

One of a motorist's worst fears is having their car break down and being stranded and helpless. They want help - and they want it fast.

By using technology built on Allstate's Rescue API, motorists can quickly initiate a roadside request, getting them help faster. With Rescue API, stranded motorists can track their rescuer in real time, giving them peace of mind that help is on the way. Conversely, if motorists fix their own problem, they can easily cancel the rescue.

Allstate is committed to humanizing the roadside rescue experience for customers using digitally inspired solutions. Allstate Roadside Services was the first provider to open a developer portal and sandbox that allows developers access to powerful rescue capabilities through its Rescue API. This innovative API enables developers across multiple companies to deliver fully digital 'Rescue as a Service' (RaaS) capabilities to their customers, including access to Allstate's robust network of roadside service providers.