Allstate : to Present at Bank of America/Merrill Lynch 2019 Insurance Conference

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) announced that Tom Wilson, its Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Bank of America/Merrill Lynch Insurance Conference at 11:10 a.m. Eastern Time, Wednesday, Feb. 13, in New York City.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed at www.allstateinvestors.com. For those unable to hear the live event, a replay will be posted on the investor relations and executive speeches sections of the company's website shortly after the presentation ends.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allstate-to-present-at-bank-of-americamerrill-lynch-2019-insurance-conference-300791137.html

SOURCE The Allstate Corporation