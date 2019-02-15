Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Allstate Corporation    ALL

THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION

(ALL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Annual report [Section 13 and 15(d), not S-K Item 405] Acc-no: 0000899051-19-000007 (34 Act) Size: 53 MB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 06:22pm EST

Mailing Address 2775 SANDERS ROADNORTHBROOK IL 60062-7127

Business Address 2775 SANDERS ROADNORTHBROOK IL 60062 8474025000

ALLSTATE CORP (Filer) : 0000899051 (see all company filings)

: 363871531 | State of Incorp.: DE | Fiscal Year End: 1231
Type: 10-K | Act: 34 | File No.: 001-11840 | Film No.: 19610838
: 6331 Fire, Marine & Casualty Insurance
Assistant Director 1

Disclaimer

The Allstate Corporation published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 23:21:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
06:22pANNUAL REPORT [SECTION 13 AND 15(D), : 0000899051-19-000007 (34 Act) Size: 53 MB
PU
02:17pALLSTATE : Annual report which provides a comprehensive overview of the company ..
PU
01:51pALLSTATE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
02/14ALLSTATE : Wins Multiple API World Awards for Digital Innovation
PU
02/13ALLSTATE : 13F Holdings Report Initial Filing
PU
02/12ALLSTATE : Benefits Launches Enhanced Critical Insurance Offering to Protect Can..
PU
02/12ALLSTATE : Buys Smartphone Repair Services Company iCracked
DJ
02/12ALLSTATE : SquareTrade Extends Consumer Protection Offerings with iCracked Acqui..
PR
02/11ALLSTATE : Increases Quarterly Dividend 8.7%
AQ
02/08ALLSTATE : Increases Quarterly Dividend 8.7%
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 35 781 M
EBIT 2019 3 941 M
Net income 2019 3 059 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,11%
P/E ratio 2019 10,24
P/E ratio 2020 9,80
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,90x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,85x
Capitalization 32 112 M
Chart THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Allstate Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 104 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Joseph Wilson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mario Rizzo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Judith A. Sprieser Lead Independent Director
Andrea Redmond Independent Director
Steven Emil Shebik Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION12.83%32 112
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY0.76%499 145
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC3.88%35 172
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES6.00%33 622
SAMPO9.97%26 423
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC6.73%17 552
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.