WeissLaw LLP Investigates National General Holdings Corp.

07/10/2020 | 09:11pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of National General Holdings Corp. ("NGHC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NGHC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by The Allstate Corporation ("Allstate") (NYSE: ALL).  Under the terms of the agreement, NGHC shareholders will be entitled to receive $32.00 in cash and an anticipated pre-closing dividend of $2.50 per common share.

If you own NGHC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/national-general-holdings-corp/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw is investigating whether NGHC's board was truly independent and fully informed as to the valuation of the proposed acquisition of the Company, whether the board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement, and whether all information regarding the valuation of the deal will be fully and fairly disclosed to NGHC shareholders.  Notably, a voting agreement has been signed with stockholders controlling 40% of the Company's common shares to vote for the transaction, calling into question whether the Company's board was truly acting in shareholder's best interest. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

 

