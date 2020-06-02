Log in
THE ANDERSONS, INC. (ANDE)

THE ANDERSONS, INC.

(ANDE)
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against The Andersons, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

06/02/2020 | 05:00pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Andersons, Inc. (“The Andersons” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ANDE) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. A lawsuit filed in Ohio state court claims that The Andersons or its agents removed fixtures and other materials worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from its former store in Toledo, Ohio, after another organization had already purchased the property. Based on this news, shares of The Andersons fell by 8% on May 15, 2020.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
