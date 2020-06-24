Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Andersons, Inc.    ANDE

THE ANDERSONS, INC.

(ANDE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The Andersons, Inc. - ANDE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/24/2020 | 05:48pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors The Andersons, Inc. ("Andersons" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ANDE).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Andersons and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On May 14, 2020, media outlets reported the filing of a lawsuit against Andersons in Ohio state court by Talmadge Crossing LLC ("Talmadge Crossing"), a limited liability company used by a Toledo, Ohio developer.  Specifically, Talmadge Crossing's lawsuit alleges that Andersons or its agents removed hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fixtures and materials from the site of a former Andersons store in West Toledo, Ohio after Talmadge Crossing purchased the property, causing Talmadge Crossing "damages in excess of $500,000." 

On this news, Andersons' stock price fell $0.99 per share, or 8.03%, to close at $11.34 per share on May 15, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-the-andersons-inc---ande-301083274.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on THE ANDERSONS, INC.
05:48pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The Anderson..
PR
06/02INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
06/02ANDE INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation..
PR
05/27INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
05/27Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against The Ander..
BU
05/13ANDERSONS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/11ANDERSONS : to Present Virtually at BMO Global Farm to Market Conference
PR
05/08ANDERSONS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
05/05ANDERSONS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05ANDERSONS, INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group