Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The Andersons, Inc. - ANDE

NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors The Andersons, Inc. ("Andersons" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ANDE). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Andersons and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 14, 2020, media outlets reported the filing of a lawsuit against Andersons in Ohio state court by Talmadge Crossing LLC ("Talmadge Crossing"), a limited liability company used by a Toledo, Ohio developer. Specifically, Talmadge Crossing's lawsuit alleges that Andersons or its agents removed hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fixtures and materials from the site of a former Andersons store in West Toledo, Ohio after Talmadge Crossing purchased the property, causing Talmadge Crossing "damages in excess of $500,000."

On this news, Andersons' stock price fell $0.99 per share, or 8.03%, to close at $11.34 per share on May 15, 2020.

