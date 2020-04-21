Log in
The Andersons, Inc.    ANDE

THE ANDERSONS, INC.

(ANDE)
The Andersons, Inc. : to Release First Quarter Results on May 5

04/21/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

MAUMEE, Ohio, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2020 after 4 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. The company will host a webcast the following morning at 11 a.m. EDT to discuss the results and provide a company update.

To listen over the phone, please dial 866-439-8514 or 678-509-7568 (the participant passcode is 7472658). To watch the webcast, go to https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/apqt8ept and submit the requested information as directed. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investors page of www.andersonsinc.com.    

About The Andersons, Inc.
Founded in 1947 in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity trading, ethanol, plant nutrient and rail sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons strives to provide extraordinary service to its customers, help its employees improve, support its communities and increase the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-andersons-inc-to-release-first-quarter-results-on-may-5-301044722.html

SOURCE The Andersons, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
