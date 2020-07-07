AZEK : Debuts “Better Tech, Better Deck” Marketing Campaign

The AZEK Company ("AZEK"), an industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance residential and commercial building products, announced today the debut of its new marketing campaign, “Better Tech, Better Deck.” Motivated by the technological superiority and design versatility of its TimberTech building products, the campaign is meant to inspire homeowners looking to build, renovate and remodel this summer season.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200707005738/en/

The campaign includes television and digital spots across major broadcast news and lifestyle platforms including CNN, HGTV, and DIY Network. Consumers can also expect to hear “Better Tech, Better Deck” spots and interviews with AZEK/TimberTech leaders across their local radio stations, and see creative on social media and YouTube.

Created to showcase TimberTech has the most innovative, forward-thinking technology in the industry, the “Better Tech, Better Deck” campaign highlights the sustainability, versatility, and durability of TimberTech’s products by illustrating how they can provide a greater overall experience.

"Innovation and sustainability are at the core of what we do and the products we create," said Jeanine Gaffke, AZEK’s Chief Marketing Officer. “This campaign was built to not only highlight our superior products, but also ignite the imagination of homeowners as they envision the infinite possibilities for their outdoor living spaces.”

Built upon the motto “Go Against The Grain,” TimberTech produces beautiful and low maintenance decking, railing, porch and accessory products. With one of the best warranties in the industry, 50-years against fade and stain, and one of the broadest ranges of natural, wood-look options, TimberTech enables the consumer to build the outdoor living space of their dreams that is easy to maintain without having to paint or stain.

To find additional information about AZEK Building Products please visit Azekco.com.

About AZEK® Building Products

AZEK Building Products manufactures home building materials under two divisions: TimberTech® and AZEK Exteriors®. TimberTech offers a premium portfolio of capped polymer and capped composite decking – as well as railing, porch, lighting and paver products – while AZEK Exteriors manufactures distinctly unique trim and moulding. Together the brands present homeowners, builders, architects, dealers and contractors with a comprehensive suite of first-rate products that are long lasting, sustainable alternatives to wood. AZEK is headquartered in Chicago, IL (with plants in OH and PA) and also owns Minneapolis-based Ultralox railing systems.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200707005738/en/