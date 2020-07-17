Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Bancorp, Inc.    TBBK

THE BANCORP, INC.

(TBBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Bancorp, Inc. : Sets Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 08:31am EDT

The Bancorp, Inc. (“Bancorp”) (Nasdaq: TBBK) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2020 financial results after market hours on Thursday, July 30, 2020, and invites investors and other interested parties to listen to its earnings results conference call on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time.

All interested parties can access the live conference call webcast by visiting The Bancorp site at www.thebancorp.com and clicking on the webcast link located on the home page or by dialing 844.775.2543, access code 2755988. For those who are not available to listen to the live broadcast, the replay will be available following the live call via webcast on Bancorp’s website and telephonically until Friday, August 7, 2020 by dialing 855.859.2056, access code 2755988.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) is dedicated to serving the unique needs of non-bank financial service companies, ranging from entrepreneurial start-ups to those on the Fortune 500. The company’s subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender), has been repeatedly recognized in the payments industry as the Top Issuer of Prepaid Cards (US), a top merchant sponsor bank and a top ACH originator. Specialized lending distinctions include National Preferred SBA Lender, a leading provider of securities-backed lines of credit, and one of the few bank-owned commercial vehicle leasing groups in the nation. For more information please visit www.thebancorp.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on THE BANCORP, INC.
08:31aTHE BANCORP, INC. : Sets Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release Date and ..
BU
07/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Finish Higher After Promising Vaccine S..
DJ
07/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Finish Higher After Promising Vaccine S..
DJ
07/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb After Promising Vaccine Study
DJ
07/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb After Promising Vaccine Study
DJ
07/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb After Promising Vaccine Study
DJ
07/15US Bancorp Beats Analysts' 1Q Profit Expectations
DJ
07/15U.S. Stock Futures Rise After Promising Vaccine Study
DJ
07/15U.S. Stock Futures Rise After Promising Vaccine Study
DJ
07/08Fed's $600 Billion Lending Program Will See More Interest If Economy Slumps, ..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 167 M - -
Net income 2020 67,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,61x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 510 M 510 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 612
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart THE BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 11,50 $
Last Close Price 8,87 $
Spread / Highest target 35,3%
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Damian M. Kozlowski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Gideon Cohen Chairman
Gregor Garry Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Frenkiel Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & EVP-Strategy
Matt Wallace Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BANCORP, INC.-31.61%510
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.26%304 790
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-19.33%249 334
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.06%207 331
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.06%198 397
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.12%132 276
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group