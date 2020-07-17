The Bancorp, Inc. : Sets Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call

The Bancorp, Inc. (“Bancorp”) (Nasdaq: TBBK) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2020 financial results after market hours on Thursday, July 30, 2020, and invites investors and other interested parties to listen to its earnings results conference call on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time.

All interested parties can access the live conference call webcast by visiting The Bancorp site at www.thebancorp.com and clicking on the webcast link located on the home page or by dialing 844.775.2543, access code 2755988. For those who are not available to listen to the live broadcast, the replay will be available following the live call via webcast on Bancorp’s website and telephonically until Friday, August 7, 2020 by dialing 855.859.2056, access code 2755988.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) is dedicated to serving the unique needs of non-bank financial service companies, ranging from entrepreneurial start-ups to those on the Fortune 500. The company’s subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender), has been repeatedly recognized in the payments industry as the Top Issuer of Prepaid Cards (US), a top merchant sponsor bank and a top ACH originator. Specialized lending distinctions include National Preferred SBA Lender, a leading provider of securities-backed lines of credit, and one of the few bank-owned commercial vehicle leasing groups in the nation. For more information please visit www.thebancorp.com

