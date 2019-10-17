Log in
THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED

(0023)
Bank of East Asia : Notice of Cancellation of Original Share Certificate and Issue of New Certificate (18th October, 2019)

10/17/2019 | 05:19pm EDT

Form

NS4

表格

Notice of Cancellation of Original Share

Companies Registry

Certificate and Issue of New Certificate

公 司 註 冊 處

有關取消原有股份證明書及

發出新股份證明書的公告

Company Number 公 司 編 號

255

Company Name 公 司 名 稱

THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED (Stock Code 23)

東 亞 銀 行 有 限 公 司 (股 份 代 號 23)

NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to the provisions of section 165 of the Companies Ordinance, the above-mentioned Company has cancelled the following share certificate:

依 據 《 公 司 條 例 》 第 165條 的 規 定 ， 上 述 公 司 已 取 消 以 下 的 股 份 證 明 書 ：

Registered Holder

Certificate Number

Number of Shares

Class of Shares

登 記 持 有 人

股 份 證 明 書 編 號

股 份 數 目

股 份 類 別

Lam Koon Pak

6834309

60

Ordinary 普通股

and having cancelled such certificate, the Company has issued the following new share certificate:

並 由 於 已 取 消 此 等 股 份 證 明 書 ， 該 公 司 已 發 出 以 下 新 股 份 證 明 書 ：

Holder of New Share Certificate

New Certificate Number

Number of Shares

Class of Shares

新 股 份 證 明 書 持 有 人

新 股 份 證 明 書 編 號

股 份 數 目

股 份 類 別

Lam Koon Pak

6839158

60

Ordinary 普通股

A copy of this Notice has been delivered to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

本 公 告 的 文 本 已 交 付 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 。

特 此 公 告 。

Date : 18 October 2019

Tricor Standard Limited

日期: 2019 10 18

Share Registrar of The Bank of East Asia, Limited

卓 佳 標 準 有 限 公 司

東 亞 銀 行 有 限 公 司 之 股 份 登 記 處

Case No.: 2019-03874-D

Disclaimer

BEA - The Bank of East Asia Limited published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 21:18:13 UTC
