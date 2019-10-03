Bank of East Asia : Notice of Intention to Issue New Share Certificate (04th October, 2019)

Form NS3 表格 Notice of Intention to Issue Companies Registry New Share Certificate 公 司 註 冊 處 擬發出新股份證明書的公告 Company Number 公 司 編 號 255

Company Name 公 司 名 稱

THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED (Stock Code 23)

東 亞 銀 行 有 限 公 司 (股 份 代 號 23)

NOTICE is hereby given that application has been received by the above -mentioned Company for the issue of new certificates in respect of the following share certificates which have been declared lost:

上 述 公 司 現 接 獲 申 請 ， 要 求 該 公 司 就 以 下 已 聲 明 遺 失 的 股 份 證 明 書 發 出 多於一張的 新 股 份 證 明 書 ：

Applicant Registered Holder Certificate Number Number of Shares Class of Shares 申 請 人 登 記 持 有 人 股 份 證 明 書 編 號 股 份 數 目 股 份 類 別 Cheng King Wah Cheng King Wah 6460899 50 Ordinary 普通股 - do - - do - 6629555 1 - do - - do - - do - 6675330 5 - do -

AND TAKE NOTICE that the above-mentioned Company may issue new certificates on application under section

163 of the Companies Ordinance if:

在 符 合 以 下 條 件 的 情 況 下 ， 本 公 司 可 應 《 公 司 條 例 》 第 163條 所 指 的 申 請 ， 發 出 多於一張新 股 份 證 明

-

a notice is published under section 164(2)(a) and the notice has been made available on the Company's website throughout a period of at least one month; and

本 公 司 已 公 布 第 164(2)(a) 條 所 指 的 公 告 ， 而 該 公 告 已 在 一 段 為 期 最 少 一個 月 的 期 間 內 ， 無 間 斷 地

在 本 公 司 的 網 站 上 提 供 ； 及

the Company has not received notice of any other claim in respect of the shares.

本 公 司 沒 有 接 獲 就 有 關 股 份 而 提 出 的 任 何 其 他 申 索 的 通 知 。

We certify that the above-mentioned Company has delivered a copy of the above Notice to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and that an authorized officer of that company has certified to the Company in writing that the said copy of the Notice is being exhibited in accordance with the provisions of section 164(5) of the Companies Ordinance.

我 司 證 明，上 述 公 司 已 將 上 述 公 告 的 文 本 交 付 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司，並 已 從 該 交 易 所 的 獲 授 權 人 員 處 取 得 一 份 證 明 書 ， 證 明 該 文 本 正 按 照 《 公 司 條 例 》 第 164(5)條 展 示 。