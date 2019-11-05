Log in
Bank of East Asia : Notice of redemption in respect of the U.S.$500,000,000 Tier 2 Capital Dated Subordinated Notes due 2024 issued by The Bank of East Asia, Limited

11/05/2019 | 05:15am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities.

This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or with any securities regulatory authority of any state of the United States or other jurisdiction. The securities are being offered and sold outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. No public offering of the securities will be made in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such an offering is restricted or prohibited.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited

東亞銀行有限公司

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability in 1918)

(Stock Code: 23)

(the "Issuer")

Notice of redemption in respect of the

U.S.$500,000,000 Tier 2 Capital Dated Subordinated Notes due 2024 (the "Notes")

issued under the Issuer's U.S.$6,000,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme

(Stock Code: 5833)

On 5th November, 2019, the Issuer has given a notice to the holders of the Notes that the Issuer has elected to exercise the Call Option (as defined in the terms and conditions of the Notes) to redeem all of the outstanding Notes on 20th November, 2019 (the "Optional Redemption Date").

As at the date of this announcement, the outstanding amount of the Notes is U.S.$500,000,000. Upon the redemption of all outstanding Notes on the Optional Redemption Date, the Notes will be cancelled and there will be no Notes in issue. Accordingly, the Issuer will make an application to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the Notes to be delisted.

The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

Hong Kong, 5th November, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Bank comprises Dr. the Hon. Sir David LI Kwok-po# (Executive Chairman), Professor Arthur LI Kwok-cheung* (Deputy Chairman), Dr. Allan WONG Chi- yun** (Deputy Chairman), Mr. Aubrey LI Kwok-sing*, Mr. Winston LO Yau-lai*, Mr. Stephen Charles LI Kwok- sze*, Dr. Isidro FAINÉ CASAS*, Mr. Adrian David LI Man-kiu# (Co-Chief Executive), Mr. Brian David LI Man- bun# (Co-Chief Executive), Dr. Daryl NG Win-kong*, Mr. Masayuki OKU*, Dr. the Hon. Rita FAN HSU Lai-tai**, Mr. Meocre LI Kwok-wing**, Dr. the Hon. Henry TANG Ying-yen**, Dr. Delman LEE** and Mr. William Junior Guilherme DOO**.

  • Executive Director
  • Non-executiveDirector
  • Independent Non-executive Director

Disclaimer

BEA - The Bank of East Asia Limited published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 10:14:09 UTC
