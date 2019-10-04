Bank of East Asia : Overseas Regulatory Announcement – Notice of Redemption to the Holders of Perpetual Non-Cumulative Step-Up Preference Shares issued by Innovate Holdings Limited

The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited

東亞銀行有限公司

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability in 1918)

(Stock Code: 23)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This overseas regulatory announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Please refer to the following page for the announcement which has been issued by Innovate Holdings Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Bank of East Asia, Limited (the "Bank"), on the website of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 4thOctober, 2019.

Hong Kong, 4thOctober, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Bank comprises Dr. the Hon. Sir David LI Kwok-po#(Executive Chairman), Professor Arthur LI Kwok-cheung* (Deputy Chairman), Dr. Allan WONG Chi-yun** (Deputy Chairman), Mr. Aubrey LI Kwok-sing*, Mr. Winston LO Yau-lai*, Mr. Stephen Charles LI Kwok-sze*, Dr. Isidro FAINÉ CASAS*, Mr. Adrian David LI Man-kiu#(Co-Chief Executive), Mr. Brian David LI Man-bun#(Co-Chief Executive), Dr. Daryl NG Win-kong*, Mr. Masayuki OKU*, Dr. the Hon. Rita FAN HSU Lai-tai**, Mr. Meocre LI Kwok-wing**, Dr. the Hon. Henry TANG Ying-yen** and Dr. Delman LEE**.

Executive Director