Bank of N T Butterfield & Son : Butterfield to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on July 22, 2020

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (“Butterfield”) (NYSE: NTB | BSX: NTB.BH) will release second quarter 2020 financial results following the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Butterfield executives will also host a conference call for investors to discuss the results on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Callers may access the conference call via the investor relations page of Butterfield's website at https://investors.butterfieldgroup.com, or by dialing +1 (844) 855 9501 (toll-free) or +1 (412) 858 4603 (international). A replay of the call will be archived on the Butterfield website following the live call.

About Butterfield:

Butterfield is a full-service bank and wealth manager headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, providing services to clients from Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey and Jersey, where our principal banking operations are located, and The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore and the United Kingdom, where we offer specialized financial services. Banking services comprise deposit, cash management and lending solutions for individual, business and institutional clients. Wealth management services are composed of trust, private banking, asset management and custody. In Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey, we offer both banking and wealth management. In The Bahamas, Singapore and Switzerland, we offer select wealth management services. In the UK, we offer residential property lending. In Jersey, we offer select banking and wealth management services. Butterfield is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: NTB) and the Bermuda Stock Exchange (symbol: NTB.BH). Further details on the Butterfield Group can be obtained from our website at: www.butterfieldgroup.com.

