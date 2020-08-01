Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited    NTB   BMG0772R2087

THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMIT

(NTB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of N T Butterfield & Son : Rules of Conduct AGM 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/01/2020 | 01:02pm EDT

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited Annual General Meeting

August 12, 2020

Rules of Conduct

Welcome to Butterfield's 2020 Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting"). This year our Meeting is taking place in a virtual-only format, and our goal is to conduct a virtual meeting that approximates an in- person experience for our shareholders. Kindly observe the following Rules of Conduct.

Admission to the Meeting

  • Only shareholders as of the close of business on May 18, 2020, the record date, or their duly authorized proxies, are entitled to submit questions and vote the Meeting. Shareholders may vote until the polls close.
  • The polls will close after the presentation of Proposal 3.
  • Guests are not allowed to log-in or listen to the meeting

Business of the Meeting

  • The business of the meeting will be taken up as set forth in the Agenda.
  • The only business matters to be conducted at the Meeting are the matters set forth in the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Statement dated July 17, 2020.

Chair to Preside over Meeting

  • The Chair has the sole authority to preside over the Meeting. He will set the order of business and determine which questions are appropriate. Any decision of the Chair at the meeting will be final.
  • In the event of a technical malfunction or other significant problem that disrupts the Meeting, the Chair may adjourn, recess, or conclude the Meeting, or take such other action as the Chair determines is appropriate in light of the circumstances.

Shareholder Questions

  • We welcome questions from shareholders. Shareholders participating in the Meeting live via webcast may submit questions in writing during the Meeting. Appropriate questions submitted by shareholders will be read during the question and answer portion of the Meeting; however if multiple questions are submitted on the same topic we will summarize and respond collectively. Depending on the number of questions submitted, we may not be able to answer all questions during the Meeting.

1

  • Shareholders' views, constructive comments and criticisms are welcome, but during the Meeting we will not address questions that:
    o Do not related directly to the business of Butterfield; o Are irrelevant to the business of the Meeting;
    o Are repetitious or have already been made by other persons;
    o Are of an inappropriate personal nature or are otherwise disrespectful or use offensive language;
    o Relate to a personal grievance, individual service or complaint or are in furtherance of the shareholders' personal or business interests;
    o Are not a matter of shareholder interest generally.

Thank you for your cooperation and for joining Butterfield's 2020 Annual General Meeting.

2

Disclaimer

Bank of N. T. Butterfield & Son Limited published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2020 17:01:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIE
01:02pBANK OF N T BUTTERFIELD & SON : Notice and Proxy Statement
PU
01:02pBANK OF N T BUTTERFIELD & SON : Rules of Conduct AGM 2020
PU
01:02pBANK OF N T BUTTERFIELD & SON : Virtual AGM Press Release
PU
12:57pBANK OF N T BUTTERFIELD & SON : 2020 AGM Information
PU
07/28BANK OF N T BUTTERFIELD & SON : Butterfield Annual General Meeting to Be Virtual..
BU
07/23BANK OF N T BUTTERFIELD & SON : Butterfield Q2 2020 Earnings
PU
07/22BANK OF NT BUTTERFIELD & SON : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/22BANK OF N T BUTTERFIELD & SON : Butterfield Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
07/02BANK OF N T BUTTERFIELD & SON : Butterfield to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Fina..
BU
06/04BANK OF N T BUTTERFIELD & SON : Butterfield Announces Pricing of Registered Offe..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 499 M - -
Net income 2020 140 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,51x
Yield 2020 6,76%
Capitalization 1 288 M 1 288 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,58x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 1 389
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 29,17 $
Last Close Price 26,03 $
Spread / Highest target 30,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael W. Collins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael L. Schrum Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Robertson Wright Ednam Independent Non-Executive Director
Alastair William Stewart Barbour Independent Non-Executive Director
Conor J. O'Dea Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED-28.77%1 288
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-19.83%158 741
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-19.43%55 591
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-6.66%52 301
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.58%45 668
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-16.25%43 596
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group