MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  The Bank of Nova Scotia    BNS

THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA

(BNS)
Bank of Montreal profit misses mark as credit losses loom

05/27/2020 | 06:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Bank of Montreal logo is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa

Bank of Montreal on Wednesday reported quarterly profit below analysts' estimates as it set aside more money to cover potential loan losses stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Canadian banks are expecting to book higher loan losses this year and the next as the COVID-19 pandemic ravages economies and household incomes. They also expect a hit from a plunge in oil prices, which has hurt the energy sector globally.

BMO set aside C$1.12 billion for future loan losses, vastly higher than C$176 million a year earlier.

The figure includes a $705 million provision for credit losses on performing loans in the current quarter, compared with a $26 million provision a year earlier.

Bank of Nova Scotia kicked off bank earnings for the first quarter on Tuesday and revealed that credit provisions more than doubled to C$1.85 billion from a year earlier, highlighting the damage from the pandemic.

Analysts expect second-quarter profit at Canada's biggest banks to slide by more than a third from a year earlier also due to margin pressure from decade-low interest rates.

BMO said net income fell to C$689 million ($501.05 million), or C$1 per share, in the second quarter ended April 30 from C$1.49 billion, or C$2.26 per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted net income fell to C$1.04 per share from C$2.30 per share a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$1.22 a share.

BMO's capital markets unit reported a net loss of $74 million from a profit a year earlier, while its wealth management, Canadian, and U.S. personal and commercial businesses all posted a drop in net income.

The bank's return on equity was 5.3%, compared with 13.6% in the prior year. It however, maintained its dividend from the previous quarter.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF MONTREAL 7.57% 70.19 Delayed Quote.-30.26%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.36% 35.84 Delayed Quote.-46.15%
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 7.41% 55.84 Delayed Quote.-23.87%
WTI 0.28% 34.155 Delayed Quote.-44.75%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 31 604 M
EBIT 2020 14 711 M
Net income 2020 6 441 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,45%
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
P/E ratio 2021 9,16x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,14x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,14x
Capitalization 67 671 M
Chart THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
Duration : Period :
The Bank of Nova Scotia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 60,14 CAD
Last Close Price 55,84 CAD
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Johnston Porter President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Aaron William Regent Chairman
Loretta Marcoccia Chief Operating Officer, EVP-Global Banking
Rajagopal Viswanathan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Zerbs Chief Technology Officer & Group Head
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA-23.87%45 638
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.26%291 920
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.00%247 713
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-35.66%210 644
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.21%197 993
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.41%132 061
