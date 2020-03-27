Bank of Nova Scotia : Canada's top lenders cut prime rates after central bank's surprise move

Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank all cut their prime rates to 2.45%, effective March 30.

The Bank of Canada cut its overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to 0.25%, its lowest level since June 2010 and the third cut in March.

Separately, Canada's financial regulator eased its capital and liquidity requirements for banks, changed credit loss provisioning and allowed more loans to be securitized.

The pandemic has forced several governments to take actions as businesses grind to a halt and several retailers close stores to curb the spread of the highly-contagious diseases, leaving several people jobless.

Till date, Canada has reported 4,689 coronavirus cases and 53 deaths.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has also cut interest rates twice in less than two weeks in March, an emergency move to help shore up the economy in the face of the damage caused by the virus.

