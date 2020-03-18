Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  The Bank of Nova Scotia    BNS   CA0641491075

THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA

(BNS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of Nova Scotia : Offers Mortgage Relief During Pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 07:46am EDT

By Matt Grossman

Bank of Nova Scotia said Wednesday it will allow borrowers to defer mortgage payments for up to six months, citing the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Canadian bank, which operates as Scotiabank, said it will also offer customers additional relief, without specifying the measures.

To counter the spread of the new coronavirus, the bank said it would slightly reduce branch hours and gradually close some branches. It added that it has stepped up cleaning measures in branches.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
07:46aBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Offers Mortgage Relief During Pandemic
DJ
07:03aBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotiabank announces support for customers, employees and ..
AQ
03/16BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotiabank decreases prime lending rate
AQ
03/11BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotiabank partners with C100 and MaRS to grow the Canadia..
AQ
03/10BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Canadian banks face higher loan losses, lower earnings aft..
RE
03/10BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival Announces Public I..
AQ
03/05BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Education is key to effectively financing small business g..
AQ
03/04BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotiabank decreases prime lending rate
AQ
03/04BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotiabank's Proxy Circular Now Available
AQ
03/04BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotiabank and the National Gallery of Canada announce the..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 31 980 M
EBIT 2020 15 079 M
Net income 2020 8 252 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,79%
P/E ratio 2020 7,66x
P/E ratio 2021 7,31x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,05x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,95x
Capitalization 65 504 M
Chart THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
Duration : Period :
The Bank of Nova Scotia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 71,64  CAD
Last Close Price 54,02  CAD
Spread / Highest target 49,9%
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Johnston Porter President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Aaron William Regent Chairman
Loretta Marcoccia Chief Operating Officer, EVP-Global Banking
Rajagopal Viswanathan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Zerbs Chief Technology Officer & Group Head
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA-28.21%46 143
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-36.61%288 216
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.79%256 280
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.49%200 835
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-37.59%191 770
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.37%138 418
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group