Bank of Nova Scotia : Offers Mortgage Relief During Pandemic

By Matt Grossman

Bank of Nova Scotia said Wednesday it will allow borrowers to defer mortgage payments for up to six months, citing the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Canadian bank, which operates as Scotiabank, said it will also offer customers additional relief, without specifying the measures.

To counter the spread of the new coronavirus, the bank said it would slightly reduce branch hours and gradually close some branches. It added that it has stepped up cleaning measures in branches.

