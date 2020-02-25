Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  The Bank of Nova Scotia    BNS   CA0641491075

THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA

(BNS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of Nova Scotia : Scotiabank 1Q Profit Rises With Higher Markets Earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 09:10am EST

By Robb M. Stewart

Bank of Nova Scotia's first-quarter profit rose 3.5% thanks in part to a jump in earnings in its markets business.

Net income increased for the period to C$2.33 billion, or C$1.84 a share, from C$2.25 billion, or C$1.71, a year earlier, the big Canadian bank said Tuesday. Adjusted earnings came in at C$1.83 a share.

Scotiabank said adjusted earnings from its Canadian banking business was up 5% year-over-year thanks to strong volume growth and a lift in non-interest income and its international banking arm delivered strong loan and deposit growth in its Pacific Alliance while progress was made consolidating its footprint with the completion of the sale of operations in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, El Salvador and the reduction in its investment in Thailand.

Its global wealth management business, in its first quarter reporting as a separate business line, logged adjusted earnings growth of 11% over the same period last year. The global banking and markets business increased adjusted earnings 35% over last year, with strong performance across the trading businesses and asset growth, Scotiabank said.

Over all, revenue rose 7.1% to C$8.14 billion from C$7.60 billion. Net interest income grew for the quarter to C$4.39 billion from C$4.27 billion a year earlier, and non-interest income was up at C$3.75 billion against C$3.33 billion.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
09:10aBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotiabank 1Q Profit Rises With Higher Markets Earnings
DJ
07:46aBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotiabank quarterly profit tops estimates on strong marke..
RE
06:03aBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:47aBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotiabank quarterly profit rises 7%
RE
05:32aBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotiabank Announces Dividend on Outstanding Shares
AQ
05:31aBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotiabank reports first quarter 2020 results
AQ
02/24BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotiabank empowers Canadians with simple, low-fee Scotia ..
AQ
02/21Canada Retail Sales Unchanged in December
DJ
02/21BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotia Global Asset Management announces February 2020 cas..
AQ
02/20THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 32 408 M
EBIT 2020 15 447 M
Net income 2020 8 660 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,01%
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
P/E ratio 2021 9,75x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,74x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,62x
Capitalization 88 739 M
Chart THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
Duration : Period :
The Bank of Nova Scotia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 77,33  CAD
Last Close Price 73,15  CAD
Spread / Highest target 10,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Johnston Porter President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Aaron William Regent Chairman
Loretta Marcoccia Chief Operating Officer, EVP-Global Banking
Rajagopal Viswanathan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Zerbs Chief Technology Officer & Group Head
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA1.21%66 858
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.58%414 455
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-7.07%285 685
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.28%268 898
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.63%204 691
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.34%191 796
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group