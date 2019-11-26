Log in
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA

Bank of Nova Scotia : Scotiabank Posts Higher 4Q Profit

11/26/2019 | 06:35am EST

By Patrick Thomas

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.T, BNS) said its profit rose for its fourth quarter as revenue at the bank grew about 7% from a year earlier.

Toronto-based Scotiabank, one of Canada's largest banks by assets, reported a profit of 2.31 billion Canadian dollars ($1.74 billion), or C$1.73 a share, compared with C$2.27 billion, or C$1.71 a share, a year ago.

The company reported adjusted earnings of C$1.82 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of C$1.77 a share, or C$1.82 a share on an adjusted basis.

Total revenue rose to C$7.97 billion from C$7.45 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$7.99 billion of revenue in the quarter, according to FactSet.

Net interest income was C$4.34 billion, up from C$4.22 billion a year earlier. Noninterest income was up roughly 12% to C$3.63 billion.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

