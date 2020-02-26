Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  The Bank of Nova Scotia    BNS   CA0641491075

THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA

(BNS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CIBC quarterly profit beats on capital markets boost, lower bad loan provisions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 06:32am EST
The CIBC logo is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by gains in its capital markets business and as it set aside lesser money to cover bad loans.

Net income at the capital markets unit surged 63%, driven by higher revenue and lower provision for credit losses.

Strength in that segment also drove quarterly profit beats for the other big Canadian lenders Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Montreal and Bank of Nova Scotia.

Canada's fifth largest lender recorded an employee severance charge of C$339 million ($255.16 million).

This comes after chief executive officer Victor Dodig flagged layoffs late last month and told staff that CIBC needs to challenge itself to be "a more efficient bank by focusing on continuous improvement and keeping a careful eye on costs."

Total provisions for loan losses, or the money a bank sets aside to cover unpaid loans, fell nearly 23%.

Net income attributable to common shareholders rose 2.5% to C$1.21 billion ($910.73 million), or C$2.63 per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31.

Excluding items, the bank earned C$3.24 per share. Analysts on average had expected C$3.00 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The bank also announced a raft of senior executive changes, including a new head of personal and business banking and a new chief risk officer.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru and Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF COMMERCE HOLDINGS -2.04% 11.03 Delayed Quote.-2.68%
BANK OF MONTREAL -2.23% 97.25 Delayed Quote.-1.16%
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE -1.38% 106.02 Delayed Quote.-0.52%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA -1.94% 106.22 Delayed Quote.3.38%
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -0.92% 72.48 Delayed Quote.-0.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
06:32aCIBC quarterly profit beats on capital markets boost, lower bad loan provisio..
RE
02/25Scotiabank, Bank of Montreal capital markets strength drives earnings beat
RE
02/25BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotiabank 1Q Profit Rises With Higher Markets Earnings
DJ
02/25BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotiabank quarterly profit tops estimates on strong marke..
RE
02/25BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/25BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotiabank quarterly profit rises 7%
RE
02/25BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotiabank Announces Dividend on Outstanding Shares
AQ
02/25BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotiabank reports first quarter 2020 results
AQ
02/24BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotiabank empowers Canadians with simple, low-fee Scotia ..
AQ
02/21Canada Retail Sales Unchanged in December
DJ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 32 350 M
EBIT 2020 15 380 M
Net income 2020 8 551 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,07%
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
P/E ratio 2021 9,66x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,72x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,59x
Capitalization 87 927 M
Chart THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
Duration : Period :
The Bank of Nova Scotia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 77,47  CAD
Last Close Price 72,48  CAD
Spread / Highest target 13,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Johnston Porter President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Aaron William Regent Chairman
Loretta Marcoccia Chief Operating Officer, EVP-Global Banking
Rajagopal Viswanathan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Zerbs Chief Technology Officer & Group Head
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA-0.27%66 168
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-5.19%395 953
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.75%271 283
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.19%267 973
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.63%205 334
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-13.77%186 545
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group