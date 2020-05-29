Log in
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA

THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA

(BNS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/29 09:51:53 am
56.06 CAD   -2.25%
09:51aCanada GDP Fell at Near Record 8.2%
DJ
09:12aCanada's 1Q GDP Falls Annualized 8.2%
DJ
08:08aBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Canada Labour Code Adjudicator Awards Costs In Unjust Dismissal Case
AQ
Canada GDP Fell at Near Record 8.2%

05/29/2020 | 09:51am EDT

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA -- Canadian economic output plunged by a near record in the first quarter, as household spending collapsed on coronavirus-induced shutdowns. Exports also fell markedly.

Canada's gross domestic product, or the broadest measure of goods and services produced in an economy, fell at an 8.2% annualized rate in the first quarter, to 2.10 trillion Canadian dollars ($1.53 trillion), Statistics Canada said Friday. Markets were looking for an annualized drop of 9%, according to economists at Bank of Nova Scotia.

The record quarterly decline in Canadian economic activity occurred in the first quarter of 2009, or the height of the last global recession, when output fell 8.7% annualized. Economists expect the record to be broken in the second quarter.

The drop in Canadian output in the first three months of 2020 was steeper relative to the U.S., its biggest trading partner and southern neighbor. Commerce Department data indicate U.S. GDP fell at a 5% annual rate in the first quarter.

Statistics Canada said GDP in March fell 7.2% from February. The agency issued an early estimate for April, indicating output shrank by a deeper 11% on a month-over-month basis.

The International Monetary Fund expects Canada's GDP to shrink 6.2% in 2020, followed by a 4.2% advance in 2021. Restrictions aimed at containing the new coronavirus have already caused widespread economic damage. Roughly three million Canadians lost their jobs in March and April, erasing 15 years of job creation, and over a third of the labor force are either unemployed or underused. Meanwhile, Canada is the first major economy to be hit with deflation, as consumer prices in April retreated 0.2% on a one-year basis.

The Bank of Canada said last month it expects the level of GDP to be between 15% and 30% lower in the second quarter compared with the end of last year. The central bank also said a best-case scenario for the Canadian economy would involve a short-lived recession, followed by a strong rebound in activity -- and Gov. Stephen Poloz, whose term ends June 2, said this remains a strong possibility.

Mr. Poloz said the economy would require significant monetary-policy stimulus for the foreseeable future to help in the rebuilding process.

In March, the Bank of Canada cut its main interest rate from 1.75% to near zero, or 0.25%, and analysts expect it to remain there until 2022. The central bank has also engaged for the first time in large-scale asset purchases, or quantitative easing, to stabilize financial markets. The Canadian government has responded with roughly C$240 billion in stimulus spending and tax deferrals to buttress economic activity.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

