THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA (BNS)

THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA

(BNS)
  Report  
11/25 04:00:00 pm
75.8 CAD   +0.32%
06:37aCanada's Scotiabank reports marginal rise in profit
RE
06:35aBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotiabank Posts Higher 4Q Profit
DJ
06:33aBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Canada's Scotiabank reports marginal rise in profit

11/26/2019 | 06:37am EST
A Bank of Nova Scotia logo is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa

Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada's third-biggest lender, posted a 1.6% rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, aided by modest growth in domestic and international banking units against the backdrop of slowing economic growth.

Net income in the bank's Canadian banking business grew 2.5%, and that in the smaller international banking unit rose 2.4%.

Slowing economic growth and uncertainties stemming from U.S.-China trade conflict and Brexit have weighed on Canadian banks' profit margins in recent quarters.

Canada's central bank held interest rates steady last month, but left the door open for a possible cut in the coming months to help the economy weather the damaging effects of the trade war.

Net income rose to C$2.31 billion ($1.74 billion), or C$1.73 per share, in the fourth quarter
ended Oct. 31, from C$2.27 billion, or C$1.71 per share, a year earlier. (https://reut.rs/35F8m6f)

On an adjusted basis, the company earned C$1.82 per share. Analysts were expecting the same, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the numbers are comparable.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shinjini Ganguli)
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 31 088 M
EBIT 2019 14 553 M
Net income 2019 8 466 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,62%
P/E ratio 2019 11,3x
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,97x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,83x
Capitalization 92 442 M
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Johnston Porter President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Aaron William Regent Chairman
Loretta Marcoccia Chief Operating Officer, EVP-Global Banking
Rajagopal Viswanathan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Zerbs Chief Technology Officer & Group Head
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA11.04%69 446
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.98%412 354
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION34.66%301 066
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.05%287 054
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.80%229 274
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.62%206 426
