Canada's Scotiabank reports marginal rise in profit

Net income in the bank's Canadian banking business grew 2.5%, and that in the smaller international banking unit rose 2.4%.

Slowing economic growth and uncertainties stemming from U.S.-China trade conflict and Brexit have weighed on Canadian banks' profit margins in recent quarters.

Canada's central bank held interest rates steady last month, but left the door open for a possible cut in the coming months to help the economy weather the damaging effects of the trade war.

Net income rose to C$2.31 billion ($1.74 billion), or C$1.73 per share, in the fourth quarter

ended Oct. 31, from C$2.27 billion, or C$1.71 per share, a year earlier. (https://reut.rs/35F8m6f)

On an adjusted basis, the company earned C$1.82 per share. Analysts were expecting the same, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the numbers are comparable.

