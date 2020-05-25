Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  The Bank of Nova Scotia    BNS   CA0641491075

THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA

(BNS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Canada's banks to cement status as solid investments in a crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 12:34pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man walks in front of buildings in the financial district in Toronto

By Noor Zainab Hussain and Nichola Saminather

Canadian banks, whose dividends yields climbed during the financial crisis, are again gaining favor with investors, as their pledges to maintain payouts gives them an edge over global counterparts who have shunned them.

Canadian banks are currently offering dividend yields of 5.7% versus U.S. banks' 4.2% and European lenders' 1.7%, according to Datastream.

(GRAPHIC: Canada bank yields outstrip European, American rivals -

)

Dividends are seen as evidence of good financial health and encourage loyalty from investors, particularly in the current low-yield environment.

Canadian lenders have seen the smallest declines in share prices versus peers in Europe and the United States in the past three months.

(GRAPHIC: Canadian bank shares higher than international rivals -

)

"Globally, there continues to be a pursuit for yield ... and there are simply not many places where you can get yield anymore," said Kash Pashootan, Chief Executive Officer of First Avenue Investment Counsel.

"That has forced investors into the dividend-generating equity realm ... Canadian banks are a natural beneficiary of that," he added.

(GRAPHIC: Banks' dividend yield - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/rlgvdwbmypo/index.html)

SHARP CONTRAST

In contrast, top UK banks axed 2019 dividend payments after pressure from the regulator and are likely to review their plans for 2020.

Banks across the euro zone are also tearing up plans to return cash to shareholders.

In the United States, authorities have pushed for banks to preserve capital.

Bank of America Securities analyst Ebrahim Poonawala pointed out that Canadian banks were one of the few developed market lenders to not cut dividends in 2008.

This was in part because of stronger balance sheets and capital levels, helped by conservative regulatory limits.

(GRAPHIC: Canadian banks' dividend - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/xegvbkwgrpq/index.htmlon)

Sprung Investment Management President Michael Sprung, however, argues that despite the higher payouts, the negative impact of exchange rates and the hit to the country's resources industry will keep demand from foreign investors in check.

(GRAPHIC: Canadian banks' return on equity - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/jznvnegexpl/)index.html

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Additional reporting by Bharath Manjesh and Abhishek Manikandan; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -1.05% 22.66 Delayed Quote.-35.66%
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA 1.68% 53.31 Delayed Quote.-27.28%
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 1.12% 51.66 Delayed Quote.-30.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
12:34pCanada's banks to cement status as solid investments in a crisis
RE
08:22aBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : DBRS Morningstar Assigns AAA Rating to Bank of Nova Scotia..
AQ
05/24Trudeau asks bank CEOs for views on economy, COVID-19 relief - Globe and Mail
RE
05/22BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotia Global Asset Management announces May 2020 cash dis..
AQ
05/21THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : half-yearly earnings release
05/21BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Three days until the premiere of Hockey 24!
AQ
05/21TRADERS BEWARE : U.S. taps new tools to find fraud in volatile commodities marke..
RE
05/11BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Missing Hockey? Mark May 24, 2020 on your calendar
AQ
05/08U.S. REGULATORS STARTED SCOTIABANK P : filings
RE
05/07BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotiabank to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 31 529 M
EBIT 2020 14 676 M
Net income 2020 5 378 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,88%
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
P/E ratio 2021 8,42x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,96x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,95x
Capitalization 61 926 M
Chart THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
Duration : Period :
The Bank of Nova Scotia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 59,29 CAD
Last Close Price 51,10 CAD
Spread / Highest target 44,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Johnston Porter President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Aaron William Regent Chairman
Loretta Marcoccia Chief Operating Officer, EVP-Global Banking
Rajagopal Viswanathan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Zerbs Chief Technology Officer & Group Head
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA-30.33%44 139
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-35.82%272 575
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.67%246 267
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-35.66%196 589
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.55%195 107
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.02%131 621
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group