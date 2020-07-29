Most TD staff to work from home till end 2020 -memo

TORONTO, July 29 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank
is allowing most of its employees to work from home at least
until the end of this year and possibly into 2021, according to
an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
Canada's second-biggest lender will require staff in North
America who work in TD locations to pass a health and exposure
self-assessment daily to enter their workplaces, and is
introducing an app to enable them to do so, according to the
memo, from Kenn Lalonde, executive vice president for human
resources.
More details and the start date of the new process will be
communicated to affected teams, Lalonde said in the memo.
Employees working in TD locations and visiting clients and
vendors, will also be required to wear face coverings, the memo
added.
Earlier on Wednesday the Ontario provincial government said
Toronto would move into the third stage of its economic
reopening on Friday, allowing most businesses in Canada's most
populous city to resume operations after more than four months
of lockdown.
Bank of Nova Scotia on Tuesday said it asked most
employees at its head office to continue to work remotely until
2021. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said that while
it likely will have a small number of people returning to
offices, most employees will continue to work remotely for an
"extended period of time."
(Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Sandra Maler and
Leslie Adler)