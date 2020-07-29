Log in
Toronto Stock Exchange  >  The Bank of Nova Scotia    BNS

THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA

(BNS)
News 
Most relevant

Most TD staff to work from home till end 2020 -memo

07/29/2020

TORONTO, July 29 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank is allowing most of its employees to work from home at least until the end of this year and possibly into 2021, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Canada's second-biggest lender will require staff in North America who work in TD locations to pass a health and exposure self-assessment daily to enter their workplaces, and is introducing an app to enable them to do so, according to the memo, from Kenn Lalonde, executive vice president for human resources.

More details and the start date of the new process will be communicated to affected teams, Lalonde said in the memo.

Employees working in TD locations and visiting clients and vendors, will also be required to wear face coverings, the memo added.

Earlier on Wednesday the Ontario provincial government said Toronto would move into the third stage of its economic reopening on Friday, allowing most businesses in Canada's most populous city to resume operations after more than four months of lockdown.

Bank of Nova Scotia on Tuesday said it asked most employees at its head office to continue to work remotely until 2021. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said that while it likely will have a small number of people returning to offices, most employees will continue to work remotely for an "extended period of time." (Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Sandra Maler and Leslie Adler)
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF COMMERCE HOLDINGS 2.07% 7.9 Delayed Quote.-33.10%
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE 0.63% 93.2 Delayed Quote.-14.29%
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 1.14% 55.67 Delayed Quote.-24.96%
Financials
Sales 2020 31 635 M 23 672 M 23 672 M
Net income 2020 5 845 M 4 373 M 4 373 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
Yield 2020 6,54%
Capitalization 66 676 M 49 902 M 49 893 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,11x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 97 369
Free-Float 100,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 61,43 CAD
Last Close Price 55,04 CAD
Spread / Highest target 27,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Johnston Porter President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Aaron William Regent Chairman
Loretta Marcoccia Chief Operating Officer, EVP-Global Banking
Rajagopal Viswanathan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Zerbs Chief Technology Officer & Group Head
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA-24.96%49 827
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.19%296 592
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.67%244 081
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.83%211 057
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.93%190 733
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.12%128 842
