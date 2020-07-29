Most TD staff to work from home till end 2020 -memo

TORONTO, July 29 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank is allowing most of its employees to work from home at least until the end of this year and possibly into 2021, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Canada's second-biggest lender will require staff in North America who work in TD locations to pass a health and exposure self-assessment daily to enter their workplaces, and is introducing an app to enable them to do so, according to the memo, from Kenn Lalonde, executive vice president for human resources.

More details and the start date of the new process will be communicated to affected teams, Lalonde said in the memo.

Employees working in TD locations and visiting clients and vendors, will also be required to wear face coverings, the memo added.

Earlier on Wednesday the Ontario provincial government said Toronto would move into the third stage of its economic reopening on Friday, allowing most businesses in Canada's most populous city to resume operations after more than four months of lockdown.

Bank of Nova Scotia on Tuesday said it asked most employees at its head office to continue to work remotely until 2021. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said that while it likely will have a small number of people returning to offices, most employees will continue to work remotely for an "extended period of time." (Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Sandra Maler and Leslie Adler)