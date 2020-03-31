Log in
The Bank of Nova Scotia

THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA

(BNS)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nine Canadian banks access central bank's liquidity facility: industry group

03/31/2020 | 03:06pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Bank of Montreal logo is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa

Nine Canadian banks, including the nation's six biggest lenders, have begun accessing the central bank's new liquidity facility, the Canadian Bankers Association said on Tuesday.

The Standing Term Liquidity Facility, which the Bank of Canada launched on Monday, allows eligible financial institutions to borrow from the central bank by pledging collateral, including mortgages, to fund new lending.

Bank of Montreal, Canadian Western Bank, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Equitable Bank, HSBC Bank Canada, National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Nova Scotia and TD Bank Group are accessing the facility, the industry group said.

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by Denny Thomas and Chizu Nomiyama)
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN WESTERN BANK 5.44% 19.21 Delayed Quote.-45.19%
EQUITABLE GROUP INC. 6.19% 57.97 Delayed Quote.-50.20%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -1.37% 454.25 Delayed Quote.-21.84%
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA 3.63% 54.05 Delayed Quote.-30.02%
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 3.14% 56.46 Delayed Quote.-25.99%
