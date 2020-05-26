Log in
The Bank of Nova Scotia BNS

THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA

(BNS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/25 04:15:44 pm
51.99 CAD   +1.74%
07:46aTSX futures rise on recovery hopes as lockdowns ease
RE
07:40aScotiabank profit beats, but loan loss provisions jump two-fold
RE
06:44aBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotiabank 2Q Profit Falls Sharply From Pandemic
DJ
Scotiabank profit beats, but loan loss provisions jump two-fold

05/26/2020 | 07:40am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Scotiabank sign is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa

Bank of Nova Scotia on Tuesday reported quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates due to a strong performance in the capital markets business, but the bank's loan loss provisions jumped two-fold.

Provisions for loan losses at Scotia more than doubled to C$1.85 billion ($1.33 billion) from a year earlier as it set aside more money to meet future losses.

Canadian banks are expected to face loan defaults as the coronavirus pandemic drives the world into a recession, leaving small and medium-sized businesses scrambling to meet their debt payments.

The bank said commercial and corporate performing loan provisions increased by C$275 million, hurt by the poor macroeconomic outlook and a plunge in oil prices that impacted the energy sector globally.

Adjusted net income at its global wealth management segment rose 3% to C$314 million, while profit at the global banking and markets business jumped 25% to C$523 million.

Canada's third-biggest lender said net income fell to C$1.24 billion, or C$1 per share, in the quarter ended April 30, from C$2.13 billion, or C$1.73 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the lender earned C$1.04 per share, compared with analysts' estimate for profit of C$0.98 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.3874 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.29% 36.06 Delayed Quote.-47.45%
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 1.74% 51.99 Delayed Quote.-29.12%
WTI 0.51% 34.018 Delayed Quote.-46.42%
