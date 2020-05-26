TSX futures rise on recovery hopes as lockdowns ease

Canada's main stock index futures rose on Tuesday as hopes of economic recovery following an easing of lockdowns by several countries led investors to overlook the Sino-U.S. tensions.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.34% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 1.1% at 15,075.42 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 1.95% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 1.79% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 1.66%. [.N]

Bank of Nova Scotia reported quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates due to a strong performance in the capital markets business, but the bank's loan loss provisions jumped two-fold.

CAE Inc : Scotiabank raises target price to C$24 from C$22

Gold futures: $1,725.3; -0.6% [GOL/]

US crude: $34.06; +2.44% [O/R]

Brent crude: $36.04; +1.52% [O/R]

0800 (approx.) Building permits R number for April: Prior 1.074 mln

0800 (approx.) Building permits R change mm for April: Prior -20.8%

0830 National Activity Index for April: Prior -4.19

0900 (approx.) Monthly home price mm for March: Prior 0.7%

0900 (approx.) Monthly home price yy for March: Prior 5.7%

0900 (approx.) Monthly Home Price Index for March: Prior 287.0

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm SA for March: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.4%

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm NSA for March: Prior 0.5%

0900 Caseshiller 20 yy for March: Expected 3.3%; Prior 3.5%

1000 (approx.) Consumer Confidence for May: Expected 88.0; Prior 86.9

1000 New home sales units for April: Expected 0.490 mln; Prior 0.627 mln

1000 New home sales change mm for April: Expected -21.9%; Prior -15.4%

1030 (approx.) Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for May: Prior -73.70

($1 = C$1.39)

