MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Bank of Princeton    BPRN

THE BANK OF PRINCETON

(BPRN)
  Report
The Bank of Princeton : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

04/23/2020 | 04:02pm EDT

PRINCETON, N.J., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of Princeton (the "Bank") (NASDAQ – BPRN) today reported unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.  The Bank reported net income of $3.0 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $3.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, and net income of $229 thousand, or $0.03 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in net income, when comparing this most recent quarter to the three months ended December 31, 2019, was primarily due to a $708 thousand increase in non-interest expense and a $525 thousand increase in the Bank's provision for loan losses, partially offset by a $697 thousand increase in non-interest income.  The increase in net income, when comparing it to the three months ended March 31, 2019, was primarily due to an increase of $706 thousand in the Bank's non-interest income and a decrease in the Bank's provision for loan losses of $3.6 million, partially offset by a $1.2 million increase in operating expenses attributed to the Bank's strategy of branch expansion.

Highlights for the quarter-ended March 31, 2020 are as follows:

  • Net interest income for the three month period ended March 31, 2020 increased $591 thousand, or 6.0%, over the same period in 2019.
  • The Bank decreased its cost of funds by 11 basis points during the three month period ended March 31, 2020, when compared to the same period in 2019.
  • Non-interest income for the three month period ended March 31, 2020 increased $706 thousand, or 89.9%, over the same period in 2019.
  • The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.18% at March 31, 2020.

"During the first quarter, less expensive core deposits continued to grow, which has a positive impact on our cost of funds," stated Edward Dietzler, President/CEO.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $1.43 billion at March 31, 2020, a decrease of $30.3 million or 2.0% when compared to $1.45 billion at the end of 2019. The primary reason for the decrease in total assets was a result of the Bank's strategic initiative to reduce its cost of funds by reducing interest rates offered on higher costing deposit products.

Total deposits at March 31, 2020 decreased by $37.5 million, or 3.0%, when compared to December 31, 2019, primarily due to the impact of reducing rates on some of its higher costing deposit products.  When comparing deposit products between the two periods, money markets decreased by $35.1 million, interest-bearing checking decreased by $12.1 million and time deposits decreased by $6.3 million, partially offset by increases in non-interest checking of $8.8 million and savings of $7.2 million. In addition, at March 31, 2020 and at December 31, 2019, the Bank did not have an outstanding balance in borrowings.  

Total stockholders' equity at March 31, 2020 increased $3.1 million or 1.6% when compared to the end of 2019. This increase was primarily due to earnings recorded during the three months of 2020, and an increase of $550 thousand in the fair-value of the available-for-sale investment portfolio.   The ratio of equity to total assets at March 31, 2020 was 14.0% compared to 13.5% at December 31, 2019.

Asset Quality

At March 31, 2020, non-performing assets were $2.6 million, an increase of $154 thousand, or 6.3%, when compared to $2.4 million at December 31, 2019.  This increase at March 31, 2020 from December 31, 2019 was primarily due the addition of a single-family residential loan.  Total troubled debt restructurings ("TDR") totaled $9.3 million at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019. All TDR's are performing to their agreed upon terms.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results

Net interest income was $10.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $10.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $9.9 million for the first quarter of 2019.  The increase from the previous quarter was a result of a decrease in interest paid on liabilities of $246 thousand, or 5.1%, partially offset by a decrease in interest income of $156 thousand.  The net interest margin for the first quarter 2020 was 3.13%, increasing 3 basis points when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily associated with a reduction of 9 basis points in total cost of funds offset by a 5 basis points reduction in the yield on earning assets. When comparing the three month periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, net interest income increased $591 thousand, which was primarily due to a higher volume of average earnings assets of approximately $145.7 million.  Interest and dividend income increased by $762 thousand, offset by an increase in interest expense of $171 thousand. The total rate on interest-bearing liabilities, which includes non-interest-bearing deposits, for the three month periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 was 1.46% and 1.60%, respectively. 

The provision for credit losses was $650 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2020.  The comparable amounts were $125 thousand and $4.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. The primary reason for the provision in the first quarter of 2020 was due to an $886 thousand charge-off recorded against a borrower of a commercial real estate loan.  The rate of allowance for credit losses to period end loans was 1.03% at March 31, 2020, compared to 1.06% at December 31, 2019 and 1.07% at March 31, 2019, which reflects management's assessment of the credit quality in the loan portfolio.

Total non-interest income for the first quarter of 2020 increased $706 thousand to $1.5 million, or 89.9%, when compared to the same period in 2019. This increase was primarily due to a $505 thousand gain record on the sale of investment securities held as available-for-sale, and an increase in service charges on deposits and loan fees collected.  Total non-interest income, comparing the three month periods ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, reflected an increase of $697 thousand, or 87.8%, primarily due to the aforementioned gain recorded on the sale investment securities held as available-for-sale, and a higher level of fees generated on loans recorded between the two periods.    

Total non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2020 increased $1.2 million, or 19.6%, when compared to the same period in 2019.  This increase was primarily due to an increase in additional operating cost associated with the Bank's branch expansion strategy.  When comparing March 31, 2020 to the immediately prior quarter, non-interest expense increased $708 thousand, or 10.3%, primarily due to growth-related increases in salaries and employee benefits' expense, data processing expense, professional fees, and FDIC insurance premiums, partially offset by a reduction in advertising expenses, occupancy and equipment expense and other expense.

For the three month period ended March 31, 2020, the Bank recorded an income tax expense of $726 thousand, resulting in an effective tax rate of 19.3%, compared to an income tax expense of $817 thousand resulting in an effective tax rate of 19.4% for the three month period ended December 31, 2019, and compared to an income tax benefit of $74 thousand for the three month period ended March 31, 2019. The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 were both positively impacted by the exercise of stock options from the Bank's equity incentive plans. The tax benefit for March 31, 2019 was impacted by the level of tax-free income against the level of taxable earnings.

COVID-19

The full impact of the coronavirus continues to evolve as of the date of this report. As such, it is uncertain as to the full magnitude that the pandemic will have on the Bank's financial condition, liquidity and future results of operations.  

The Bank is working closely with its loan customers to educate and guide them on their options for financial assistance, including the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and payment relief through deferral and waived fees.  The Bank will continue to provide a fast and flexible response to the quickly changing circumstances and is confident it will navigate successfully through these trying times. 

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton is a community bank founded in 2007.  The Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with 18 branches in New Jersey, including four in Princeton and others in Bordentown, Browns Mills, Chesterfield, Cream Ridge, Deptford, Hamilton, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, Monroe, New Brunswick, Pennington, Princeton Junction, Quakerbridge and Sicklerville.  There are also three branches in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area. The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC").

Forward-Looking Statements

The Bank of Princeton may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements," including statements contained in the Bank's filings with the FDIC, in its reports to stockholders and in other communications by the Bank (including this press release), which are made in good faith by the Bank pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements of the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Bank's control). The following factors, among others, could cause the Bank's financial performance to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: the impact of the recent global coronavirus outbreak, the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Bank conducts operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; market volatility; the value of the Bank's products and services as perceived by actual and prospective customers, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Bank's products and services; credit risk associated with the Bank's lending activities; risks relating to the real estate market and the Bank's real estate collateral; the impact of changes in applicable laws and regulations and requirements arising out of our supervision by banking regulators; other regulatory requirements applicable to the Bank; technological changes; acquisitions; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; those risks set forth in the Bank's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 under the heading "Risk Factors," and the success of the Bank at managing the risks involved in the foregoing.

The Bank cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. The Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Bank, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Contact George Rapp
609.454.0718
grapp@thebankofprinceton.com

                                                                  

The Bank of Princeton





Summary Statements of Financial Condition Data





(unaudited)





(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
































Mar 31, 2020 
vs
Dec 31, 2019


Mar 31, 2020 
          vs           
Dec 31, 2019



Mar 31, 2020
vs
Mar 31, 2019


Mar 31, 2020
vs
Mar 31, 2019




Mar 31, 
2020


Dec 31, 
2019


Mar 31, 
2019



$
Change


%
 Change


$
Change


%
 Change



















ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents


$     51,437


$     72,598


$     23,791



$     (21,161)


(29.15)

%


$      27,646


116.20

%

Securities available for sale taxable


36,738


55,951


44,297



(19,213)


(34.34)



(7,559)


(17.06)


Securities available for sale tax exempt


56,347


56,361


47,417



(14)


(0.02)



8,930


18.83


Securities held to maturity


220


222


227



(2)


(0.90)



(7)


(3.08)


Loans receivable, net of deferred


1,191,812


1,186,570


1,114,797



5,242


0.44



77,015


6.91


Allowance for loan losses


(12,322)


(12,557)


(11,961)



235


(1.87)



(361)


3.02


Other assets


100,344


95,749


78,660



4,595


4.80



21,684


27.57


TOTAL ASSETS


$ 1,424,576


$ 1,454,894


$ 1,297,228



$     (30,318)


(2.08)

%


$     127,348


9.82

%





































LIABILITIES


















Non interest checking


$   150,184


$   141,338


$     92,684



$        8,846


6.26

%


$      57,500


62.04

%

Interest checking


200,405


212,552


181,767



(12,147)


(5.71)



18,638


10.25


Savings


161,921


154,756


93,464



7,165


4.63



68,457


73.24


Money market


259,885


294,940


247,912



(35,055)


(11.89)



11,973


4.83


Time deposits over $250,000 


120,062


121,122


100,244



(1,060)


(0.88)



19,818


19.77


Other time deposits


307,898


313,182


296,468



(5,284)


(1.69)



11,430


3.86


Total Deposits


1,200,355


1,237,890


1,012,539



(37,535)


(3.03)



187,816


18.55


Borrowings


-


-


79,800



-


(79,800)



(79,800)


(100.00)


Other liabilities


25,207


21,079


18,696



4,128


19.58



6,511


34.83


    TOTAL LIABILITIES


1,225,562


1,258,969


1,111,035



(33,407)


(2.65)

%


114,527


10.31

%



















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


















 Common stock 


33,855


33,807


33,680



48


0.14



175


0.52


 Paid-in capital 


79,349


79,215


78,710



134


0.17



639


0.81


 Retained earnings 


84,630


82,273


73,659



2,357


2.86



10,971


14.89


 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 


1,180


630


144



550


87.30



1,036


719.44


     TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 


199,014


195,925


186,193



3,089


1.58

%


12,821


6.89

%



















TOTAL LIABILITIES 


















     AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


$ 1,424,576


$ 1,454,894


$ 1,297,228



$     (30,318)


17.02

%


$     127,348


9.82

%



















Book value per common share


$      29.39


$      28.98


$      27.64



$          0.41


1.43

%


$          1.75


6.33

%

Tangible book value per common share1


$      27.56


$      27.11


$      27.98



$          0.45


1.66

%


$        (0.42)


(1.50)

%



















1Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure that represents book value per common share which excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.  


 

 

The Bank of Princeton







Loan/Deposit Tables





















Loan receivable, net at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 were comprised of the following:

















March 31,


December 31,





2020


2019





(Dollars in thousands)



Commercial real estate


$        836,727


$        853,876



Commercial and industrial


46,402


43,504



Construction


213,147


189,789



Residential first-lien mortgages


86,631


89,067



Home equity


12,338


12,959



Consumer


220


794



     Total loans


1,195,465


1,189,989



Deferred fees and costs


(3,653)


(3,419)



Allowance for loan losses


(12,322)


(12,557)



     Loans, net


$     1,179,490


$     1,174,013

















The components of deposits at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2019 were as follows:











September 30,


December 31,





2019


2019





(Dollars in thousands)



Demand, non-interest-bearing checking


$        150,184


$        141,338



Demand, interest-bearing 


200,405


212,552



Savings


161,921


154,756



Money Markets


259,885


294,940



Time deposits


427,960


434,304



     Total Deposits


$     1,200,355


$     1,237,890










 

 

The Bank of Princeton








Consolidated Statements of Operations








(unaudited)











Three Months Ended








Mar 31,








2020


2019


$ Change


% Change




(Dollars in thousands)





Interest and Dividend Income



















Loans and fees

$ 14,199


$  13,519


$         680


5.0%


Available-for-Sale debt securities:










Taxable

310


275


35


12.7%



Tax-exempt

363


309


54


17.5%


Held-to-Maturity debt securities

3


3


0


0.0%


Other interest and dividend income

162


169


-7


-4.1%













Total Interest and Dividends

15,037


14,275


762


5.3%












Interest expense




















Deposits

4,532


4,155


377


9.1%



Borrowings

3


209


-206


-98.6%













Total Interest Expense

4,535


4,364


171


3.9%













Net Interest Income

10,502


9,911


591


6.0%











Provision for Loan Losses

650


4,200


-3,550


-84.5%











Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

9,852


5,711


4,141


72.5%











Non-Interest income



















Gain on sale of securities available for sale,net

505


-


505


 N/A 


Income from bank-owned life insurance

296


310


-14


-4.5%


Fees and service charges

333


149


184


123.5%


Loan fees, including prepayment penalities

304


314


-10


-3.2%


Other 

53


12


41


341.7%













Total Non-Interest Income

1,491


785


706


89.9%











Non-Interest Expense



















Salaries and employee benefits

4,122


3,696


426


11.5%


Occupancy and equipment

1,202


938


264


28.1%


Professional fees

521


431


90


20.9%


Data processing and communications

803


571


232


40.6%


Federal deposit insurance

88


85


3


3.5%


Advertising and promotion

90


74


16


21.6%


Office expense

80


55


25


45.5%


Core deposit intangible

193


-


193


 N/A 


Other 

484


491


-7


-1.4%













Total Non-Interest Expense

7,583


6,341


1,242


19.6%











Income before income tax expense

3,760


155


3,605


2325.8%











Income tax expense (benefit)

726


(74)


800


-1081.1%











Net Income

$  3,034


$      229


$       2,805


1224.9%











Net income per common share - basic

0.45


0.03


0.42


1400.0%

Net income per common share - diluted

0.44


0.03


0.41


1366.7%











Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

6,766


6,679


87


1.3%

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

6,920


6,874


46


0.7%

 

 

The Bank of Princeton








Consolidated Statements of Operations (Current Quarter vs Prior Quarter)





(unaudited)











Quarter Ending








Mar 31,


Dec 31,








2020


2019


$ Change


% Change




(Dollars in thousands)





Interest and Dividend Income



















Loans and fees

$    14,199


$ 14,263


$         (64)


-0.4%


Available-for-Sale debt securities:










Taxable

310


315


(5)


-1.6%



Tax-exempt

363


358


5


1.4%


Held-to-Maturity debt securities

3


3


-


0.0%


Other interest and dividend income

162


254


(92)


-36.2%













Total Interest and Dividends

15,037


15,193


(156)


-1.0%












Interest expense




















Deposits

4,532


4,762


(230)


-4.8%



Borrowings

3


19


(16)


-84.2%













Total Interest Expense

4,535


4,781


(246)


-5.1%













Net Interest Income

10,502


10,412


90


0.9%











Provision for Loan Losses

650


125


525


420.0%











Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

9,852


10,287


(435)


-4.2%











Non-Interest income



















Gain on sale of securities available for sale,net

505


27


478


1770.4%


Income from bank-owned life insurance

296


299


(3)


-1.0%


Fees and service charges

333


323


10


3.1%


Loan fees, including prepayment penalities

304


122


182


149.2%


Other 

53


23


30


130.4%













Total Non-Interest Income

1,491


794


697


87.8%











Non-Interest Expense



















Salaries and employee benefits

4,122


3,643


479


13.1%


Occupancy and equipment

1,202


1,219


(17)


-1.4%


Professional fees

521


340


181


53.2%


Data processing and communications

803


658


145


22.0%


Federal deposit insurance

88


-


88


N/A


Advertising and promotion

90


98


(8)


-8.2%


Office expense

80


152


(72)


-47.4%


OREO Expense  

-


4


(4)


-100.0%


Core deposit intangible

193


193


-


0.0%


Other 

484


568


(84)


-14.8%



Total Non-Interest Expense











7,583


6,875


708


10.3%

Income before income tax expense











3,760


4,206


(446)


-10.6%

Income tax expense











726


817


(91)


-11.1%

Net Income











$     3,034


$  3,389


$       (355)


-10.5%











Net income per common share - basic

0.45


0.51


0.01


2.0%

Net income per common share - diluted

0.44


0.49


0.01


2.0%











Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

6,766


6,757


9


0.1%

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

6,920


6,922


(2)


0.0%











 

 

The Bank of Princeton












Consolidated Average Balance Sheets












(unaudited)

























For the Three Months Ended






Mar 31,






2020


2019






Average 


Yield/


Average 


Yield/






balance


rate 


balance


rate 


$ Change


% Change

Earning assets












  Loans 

$    1,197,745


4.77%


$    1,093,377


5.01%


$      104,368


-0.24%













Securities
























  Taxable AFS 

56,641


2.18%


45,320


2.42%


11,321


-0.24%

  Tax exempt AFS

56,875


2.55%


45,408


2.73%


11,467


-0.18%

  Held-to-maturity

221


5.26%


228


5.26%


(7)


0.00%













Securities

113,737


2.37%


90,956


2.58%


22,781


-0.21%













Other interest earning assets












  Interest-bearing bank accounts

38,302


1.52%


18,543


2.75%


19,759


-1.23%

  Equities

1,281


5.61%


2,503


7.09%


(1,222)


-1.48%













Other interest earning assets

39,583


1.65%


21,046


3.27%


18,537


-1.62%













Total interest-earning assets

1,351,065


4.48%


1,205,379


4.80%


145,686


-0.32%













Total non earning assets

95,402




65,436



















Total Assets

$    1,446,467




$    1,270,815































Interest-bearing liabilities












Checking

$      220,018


1.00%


$      193,103


1.33%


$        26,915


-0.33%

Savings

157,263


1.16%


92,914


1.39%


64,349


-0.23%

Money Market

268,257


1.44%


275,442


1.73%


(7,185)


-0.29%

Certificate of Deposit

435,835


2.37%


381,895


2.15%


53,940


0.22%













    Total interest-bearing deposits

1,081,373


1.69%


943,354


1.79%


138,019


-0.10%













Non interest bearing deposits

143,747




95,114



















    Total  deposits

1,225,120


1.48%


1,038,468


1.62%


186,652


-0.14%













Borrowings

803


1.64%


31,615


2.68%


(30,812)


-1.04%

    Total interest-bearing liabilities 












       (excluding non interest deposits)

1,082,176


1.68%


974,969


1.82%


107,207


-0.14%













Noninterest-bearing deposits

143,747




95,114







Total Cost of Funds

1,225,923


1.48%


1,070,083


1.65%


155,840


-0.17%













Accrued expenses and other liabilities

22,791




14,134







Stockholders' equity

197,753




186,598







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$    1,446,467




$    1,270,815































Net interest spread



2.79%




2.98%





Net interest margin



3.13%




3.33%

















Net interest margin (FTE)*



3.20%




3.46%

















  *Includes federal and state tax effect of tax exempt











       securities and loans












 

 

The Bank of Princeton












Consolidated Average Balance Sheets












(unaudited)

























For the Quarter Ended












Mar 2020


Dec 2019






Average 


Yield/


Average 


Yield/






balance


rate 


balance


rate 


$ Change


% Change

Earning assets












  Loans 

$    1,197,745


4.77%


$       1,159,919


4.88%


$       37,826


-0.11%













Securities
























  Taxable AFS 

56,641


2.18%


54,811


2.30%


1,830


-0.12%

  Tax exempt AFS

56,875


2.65%


55,388


2.59%


1,487


0.06%

  Held-to-maturity

221


5.26%


223


5.26%


(2)


0.00%













Securities

113,737


2.37%


110,422


2.45%


3,315


-0.08%













Other interest earning assets












  Interest-bearing bank accounts

38,302


1.52%


59,753


1.54%


(21,451)


-0.02%

  Equities

1,281


5.61%


1,416


5.90%


(135)


-0.29%













Other interest earning assets

39,583


1.65%


61,169


1.64%


(21,586)


0.01%













Total interest-earning assets

1,351,065


4.48%


1,331,510


4.53%


19,555


-0.05%













Total non earning assets

95,402




95,094



















Total Assets

$    1,446,467




$       1,426,604































Interest-bearing liabilities












Checking

$      220,018


1.00%


$         216,489


1.03%


$         3,529


-0.03%

Savings

157,263


1.16%


154,934


1.28%


2,329


-0.12%

Money Market

268,257


1.44%


265,015


1.67%


3,242


-0.23%

Certificate of Deposit

435,835


2.37%


425,626


2.41%


10,209


-0.04%













    Total interest-bearing deposits

1,081,373


1.69%


1,062,064


1.78%


19,309


-0.09%













Non interest bearing deposits

143,747




144,538



















    Total  deposits

1,225,120


1.48%


1,206,602


1.57%


18,518


-0.09%













Borrowings

803


1.64%


3,795


2.01%


(2,992)


-0.37%













    Total interest-bearing liabilities 

1,082,176


1.68%


1,065,859


1.78%


16,317


-0.10%

       (excluding non interest deposits)













143,747




144,538







Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,225,923


1.48%


1,210,397


1.57%


1,204,062


-0.09%

Total Cost of Funds
























Accrued expenses and other liabilities

22,791




21,861







Stockholders' equity

197,753




194,346







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$    1,446,467




$       1,426,604































Net interest spread



2.79%




2.75%





Net interest margin



3.13%




3.10%

















Net interest margin (FTE)*



3.20%




3.21%

















  *Includes federal and state tax effect of tax exempt











    securities and loans












 

 

The Bank of Princeton











Quarterly Financial Highlights











(unaudited)























2020


2019


2019


2019


2019



Mar


Dec


Sep


Jun


Mar













     Return on average assets 

0.84%


0.94%


1.10%


0.84%


0.07%


     Return on average equity 

6.17%


6.92%


7.84%


5.99%


0.50%


     Return on average tangible equity *

6.59%


7.40%


8.26%


6.40%


0.50%


     Net interest margin

3.13%


3.10%


3.37%


3.30%


3.34%


     Net interest margin (FTE)**

3.20%


3.21%


3.46%


3.40%


3.46%


     Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP ***

64.32%


61.35%


60.80%


65.96%


59.28%













Common Stock Data











     Market value at period end

$     23.25


$     31.49


$     29.06


$     30.00


$     31.73


     Market range:











        High

$     32.25


$     32.12


$     30.20


$     32.75


$     33.33


        Low

$     19.09


$     27.34


$     25.92


$     27.42


$     27.58


     Book value per common share at period end

$     29.39


$     28.98


$     28.61


$     28.08


$     27.64


     Tangible book value per common share at period end ****

$     27.56


$     27.11


$     26.71


$     26.15


$     27.64













CAPITAL RATIOS











Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

15.32%


15.11%


15.42%


15.43%


16.53%


Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

14.36%


14.13%


14.41%


14.41%


15.53%


Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

12.91%


12.89%


13.31%


13.15%


14.60%


     Period-end equity to assets

13.97%


13.47%


14.00%


13.91%


14.35%


     Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets 

13.21%


12.71%


13.19%


13.08%


14.35%













CREDIT QUALITY DATA AT PERIOD END











(Dollars in Thousands)











     Net charge-offs and  (recoveries)

$       884


$       112


$           3


$      (110)


$     4,183


     Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.001%


-0.040%


0.001%


-0.040%


1.552%













     Nonaccrual loans 

$     2,596


$     2,442


$     2,434


$     2,700


$     9,472


     Other real estate owned

-


-


-


44


44


     Total nonperforming assets 

2,596


2,442


2,434


2,744


9,516


     Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)

9,247


9,293


9,828


7,606


1,278


     Total nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs 

$   11,843


$   11,735


$   12,262


$   10,350


$   10,794


     Nonaccrual loans and TDRs 

-


-


-


-


-













     Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:











     Period-end loans      

1.03%


1.06%


1.09%


1.10%


1.07%


     Nonaccrual loans 

474.65%


514.21%


515.32%


460.04%


126.28%


     Nonperforming assets 

474.65%


514.21%


515.32%


452.66%


125.69%













    As a percent of total loans:











    Nonaccrual loans 

0.22%


0.21%


0.21%


0.24%


0.85%


    Accruing TDRs 

0.78%


0.78%


0.86%


0.68%


0.11%


    Nonaccrual loans and accruing TDRs 

0.99%


0.99%


1.07%


0.92%


0.96%













* Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure that represents the rate of return on tangible common equity.




** Includes the effect of tax exempt securities and loans




*** The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure that represents the ratio of non-interest expenses divided by the net-interest income 



        and non-interest income.











**** Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure that represents book value per common share which excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.  


 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-bank-of-princeton-announces-first-quarter-2020-results-301046401.html

SOURCE The Bank of Princeton


© PRNewswire 2020
