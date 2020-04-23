The Bank of Princeton : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

|
PRINCETON, N.J., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of Princeton (the "Bank") (NASDAQ – BPRN) today reported unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Bank reported net income of $3.0 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $3.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, and net income of $229 thousand, or $0.03 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in net income, when comparing this most recent quarter to the three months ended December 31, 2019, was primarily due to a $708 thousand increase in non-interest expense and a $525 thousand increase in the Bank's provision for loan losses, partially offset by a $697 thousand increase in non-interest income. The increase in net income, when comparing it to the three months ended March 31, 2019, was primarily due to an increase of $706 thousand in the Bank's non-interest income and a decrease in the Bank's provision for loan losses of $3.6 million, partially offset by a $1.2 million increase in operating expenses attributed to the Bank's strategy of branch expansion.
Highlights for the quarter-ended March 31, 2020 are as follows:
- Net interest income for the three month period ended March 31, 2020 increased $591 thousand, or 6.0%, over the same period in 2019.
- The Bank decreased its cost of funds by 11 basis points during the three month period ended March 31, 2020, when compared to the same period in 2019.
- Non-interest income for the three month period ended March 31, 2020 increased $706 thousand, or 89.9%, over the same period in 2019.
- The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.18% at March 31, 2020.
"During the first quarter, less expensive core deposits continued to grow, which has a positive impact on our cost of funds," stated Edward Dietzler, President/CEO.
Balance Sheet Review
Total assets were $1.43 billion at March 31, 2020, a decrease of $30.3 million or 2.0% when compared to $1.45 billion at the end of 2019. The primary reason for the decrease in total assets was a result of the Bank's strategic initiative to reduce its cost of funds by reducing interest rates offered on higher costing deposit products.
Total deposits at March 31, 2020 decreased by $37.5 million, or 3.0%, when compared to December 31, 2019, primarily due to the impact of reducing rates on some of its higher costing deposit products. When comparing deposit products between the two periods, money markets decreased by $35.1 million, interest-bearing checking decreased by $12.1 million and time deposits decreased by $6.3 million, partially offset by increases in non-interest checking of $8.8 million and savings of $7.2 million. In addition, at March 31, 2020 and at December 31, 2019, the Bank did not have an outstanding balance in borrowings.
Total stockholders' equity at March 31, 2020 increased $3.1 million or 1.6% when compared to the end of 2019. This increase was primarily due to earnings recorded during the three months of 2020, and an increase of $550 thousand in the fair-value of the available-for-sale investment portfolio. The ratio of equity to total assets at March 31, 2020 was 14.0% compared to 13.5% at December 31, 2019.
Asset Quality
At March 31, 2020, non-performing assets were $2.6 million, an increase of $154 thousand, or 6.3%, when compared to $2.4 million at December 31, 2019. This increase at March 31, 2020 from December 31, 2019 was primarily due the addition of a single-family residential loan. Total troubled debt restructurings ("TDR") totaled $9.3 million at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019. All TDR's are performing to their agreed upon terms.
Review of Quarterly Financial Results
Net interest income was $10.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $10.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $9.9 million for the first quarter of 2019. The increase from the previous quarter was a result of a decrease in interest paid on liabilities of $246 thousand, or 5.1%, partially offset by a decrease in interest income of $156 thousand. The net interest margin for the first quarter 2020 was 3.13%, increasing 3 basis points when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily associated with a reduction of 9 basis points in total cost of funds offset by a 5 basis points reduction in the yield on earning assets. When comparing the three month periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, net interest income increased $591 thousand, which was primarily due to a higher volume of average earnings assets of approximately $145.7 million. Interest and dividend income increased by $762 thousand, offset by an increase in interest expense of $171 thousand. The total rate on interest-bearing liabilities, which includes non-interest-bearing deposits, for the three month periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 was 1.46% and 1.60%, respectively.
The provision for credit losses was $650 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The comparable amounts were $125 thousand and $4.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. The primary reason for the provision in the first quarter of 2020 was due to an $886 thousand charge-off recorded against a borrower of a commercial real estate loan. The rate of allowance for credit losses to period end loans was 1.03% at March 31, 2020, compared to 1.06% at December 31, 2019 and 1.07% at March 31, 2019, which reflects management's assessment of the credit quality in the loan portfolio.
Total non-interest income for the first quarter of 2020 increased $706 thousand to $1.5 million, or 89.9%, when compared to the same period in 2019. This increase was primarily due to a $505 thousand gain record on the sale of investment securities held as available-for-sale, and an increase in service charges on deposits and loan fees collected. Total non-interest income, comparing the three month periods ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, reflected an increase of $697 thousand, or 87.8%, primarily due to the aforementioned gain recorded on the sale investment securities held as available-for-sale, and a higher level of fees generated on loans recorded between the two periods.
Total non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2020 increased $1.2 million, or 19.6%, when compared to the same period in 2019. This increase was primarily due to an increase in additional operating cost associated with the Bank's branch expansion strategy. When comparing March 31, 2020 to the immediately prior quarter, non-interest expense increased $708 thousand, or 10.3%, primarily due to growth-related increases in salaries and employee benefits' expense, data processing expense, professional fees, and FDIC insurance premiums, partially offset by a reduction in advertising expenses, occupancy and equipment expense and other expense.
For the three month period ended March 31, 2020, the Bank recorded an income tax expense of $726 thousand, resulting in an effective tax rate of 19.3%, compared to an income tax expense of $817 thousand resulting in an effective tax rate of 19.4% for the three month period ended December 31, 2019, and compared to an income tax benefit of $74 thousand for the three month period ended March 31, 2019. The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 were both positively impacted by the exercise of stock options from the Bank's equity incentive plans. The tax benefit for March 31, 2019 was impacted by the level of tax-free income against the level of taxable earnings.
COVID-19
The full impact of the coronavirus continues to evolve as of the date of this report. As such, it is uncertain as to the full magnitude that the pandemic will have on the Bank's financial condition, liquidity and future results of operations.
The Bank is working closely with its loan customers to educate and guide them on their options for financial assistance, including the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and payment relief through deferral and waived fees. The Bank will continue to provide a fast and flexible response to the quickly changing circumstances and is confident it will navigate successfully through these trying times.
About The Bank of Princeton
The Bank of Princeton is a community bank founded in 2007. The Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with 18 branches in New Jersey, including four in Princeton and others in Bordentown, Browns Mills, Chesterfield, Cream Ridge, Deptford, Hamilton, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, Monroe, New Brunswick, Pennington, Princeton Junction, Quakerbridge and Sicklerville. There are also three branches in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area. The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC").
Forward-Looking Statements
The Bank of Princeton may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements," including statements contained in the Bank's filings with the FDIC, in its reports to stockholders and in other communications by the Bank (including this press release), which are made in good faith by the Bank pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements of the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Bank's control). The following factors, among others, could cause the Bank's financial performance to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: the impact of the recent global coronavirus outbreak, the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Bank conducts operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; market volatility; the value of the Bank's products and services as perceived by actual and prospective customers, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Bank's products and services; credit risk associated with the Bank's lending activities; risks relating to the real estate market and the Bank's real estate collateral; the impact of changes in applicable laws and regulations and requirements arising out of our supervision by banking regulators; other regulatory requirements applicable to the Bank; technological changes; acquisitions; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; those risks set forth in the Bank's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 under the heading "Risk Factors," and the success of the Bank at managing the risks involved in the foregoing.
The Bank cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. The Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Bank, except as required by applicable law or regulation.
The Bank of Princeton
Summary Statements of Financial Condition Data
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Mar 31, 2020
vs
Dec 31, 2019
Mar 31, 2020
vs
Dec 31, 2019
Mar 31, 2020
vs
Mar 31, 2019
Mar 31, 2020
vs
Mar 31, 2019
Mar 31,
2020
Dec 31,
2019
Mar 31,
2019
$
Change
%
Change
$
Change
%
Change
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 51,437
$ 72,598
$ 23,791
$ (21,161)
(29.15)
%
$ 27,646
116.20
%
Securities available for sale taxable
36,738
55,951
44,297
(19,213)
(34.34)
(7,559)
(17.06)
Securities available for sale tax exempt
56,347
56,361
47,417
(14)
(0.02)
8,930
18.83
Securities held to maturity
220
222
227
(2)
(0.90)
(7)
(3.08)
Loans receivable, net of deferred
1,191,812
1,186,570
1,114,797
5,242
0.44
77,015
6.91
Allowance for loan losses
(12,322)
(12,557)
(11,961)
235
(1.87)
(361)
3.02
Other assets
100,344
95,749
78,660
4,595
4.80
21,684
27.57
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,424,576
$ 1,454,894
$ 1,297,228
$ (30,318)
(2.08)
%
$ 127,348
9.82
%
LIABILITIES
Non interest checking
$ 150,184
$ 141,338
$ 92,684
$ 8,846
6.26
%
$ 57,500
62.04
%
Interest checking
200,405
212,552
181,767
(12,147)
(5.71)
18,638
10.25
Savings
161,921
154,756
93,464
7,165
4.63
68,457
73.24
Money market
259,885
294,940
247,912
(35,055)
(11.89)
11,973
4.83
Time deposits over $250,000
120,062
121,122
100,244
(1,060)
(0.88)
19,818
19.77
Other time deposits
307,898
313,182
296,468
(5,284)
(1.69)
11,430
3.86
Total Deposits
1,200,355
1,237,890
1,012,539
(37,535)
(3.03)
187,816
18.55
Borrowings
-
-
79,800
-
(79,800)
(79,800)
(100.00)
Other liabilities
25,207
21,079
18,696
4,128
19.58
6,511
34.83
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,225,562
1,258,969
1,111,035
(33,407)
(2.65)
%
114,527
10.31
%
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
33,855
33,807
33,680
48
0.14
175
0.52
Paid-in capital
79,349
79,215
78,710
134
0.17
639
0.81
Retained earnings
84,630
82,273
73,659
2,357
2.86
10,971
14.89
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
1,180
630
144
550
87.30
1,036
719.44
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
199,014
195,925
186,193
3,089
1.58
%
12,821
6.89
%
TOTAL LIABILITIES
AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 1,424,576
$ 1,454,894
$ 1,297,228
$ (30,318)
17.02
%
$ 127,348
9.82
%
Book value per common share
$ 29.39
$ 28.98
$ 27.64
$ 0.41
1.43
%
$ 1.75
6.33
%
Tangible book value per common share1
$ 27.56
$ 27.11
$ 27.98
$ 0.45
1.66
%
$ (0.42)
(1.50)
%
1Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure that represents book value per common share which excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.
The Bank of Princeton
Loan/Deposit Tables
Loan receivable, net at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 were comprised of the following:
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial real estate
$ 836,727
$ 853,876
Commercial and industrial
46,402
43,504
Construction
213,147
189,789
Residential first-lien mortgages
86,631
89,067
Home equity
12,338
12,959
Consumer
220
794
Total loans
1,195,465
1,189,989
Deferred fees and costs
(3,653)
(3,419)
Allowance for loan losses
(12,322)
(12,557)
Loans, net
$ 1,179,490
$ 1,174,013
The components of deposits at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2019 were as follows:
September 30,
December 31,
2019
2019
(Dollars in thousands)
Demand, non-interest-bearing checking
$ 150,184
$ 141,338
Demand, interest-bearing
200,405
212,552
Savings
161,921
154,756
Money Markets
259,885
294,940
Time deposits
427,960
434,304
Total Deposits
$ 1,200,355
$ 1,237,890
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
2020
2019
$ Change
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest and Dividend Income
Loans and fees
$ 14,199
$ 13,519
$ 680
5.0%
Available-for-Sale debt securities:
Taxable
310
275
35
12.7%
Tax-exempt
363
309
54
17.5%
Held-to-Maturity debt securities
3
3
0
0.0%
Other interest and dividend income
162
169
-7
-4.1%
Total Interest and Dividends
15,037
14,275
762
5.3%
Interest expense
Deposits
4,532
4,155
377
9.1%
Borrowings
3
209
-206
-98.6%
Total Interest Expense
4,535
4,364
171
3.9%
Net Interest Income
10,502
9,911
591
6.0%
Provision for Loan Losses
650
4,200
-3,550
-84.5%
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
9,852
5,711
4,141
72.5%
Non-Interest income
Gain on sale of securities available for sale,net
505
-
505
N/A
Income from bank-owned life insurance
296
310
-14
-4.5%
Fees and service charges
333
149
184
123.5%
Loan fees, including prepayment penalities
304
314
-10
-3.2%
Other
53
12
41
341.7%
Total Non-Interest Income
1,491
785
706
89.9%
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
4,122
3,696
426
11.5%
Occupancy and equipment
1,202
938
264
28.1%
Professional fees
521
431
90
20.9%
Data processing and communications
803
571
232
40.6%
Federal deposit insurance
88
85
3
3.5%
Advertising and promotion
90
74
16
21.6%
Office expense
80
55
25
45.5%
Core deposit intangible
193
-
193
N/A
Other
484
491
-7
-1.4%
Total Non-Interest Expense
7,583
6,341
1,242
19.6%
Income before income tax expense
3,760
155
3,605
2325.8%
Income tax expense (benefit)
726
(74)
800
-1081.1%
Net Income
$ 3,034
$ 229
$ 2,805
1224.9%
Net income per common share - basic
0.45
0.03
0.42
1400.0%
Net income per common share - diluted
0.44
0.03
0.41
1366.7%
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
6,766
6,679
87
1.3%
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
6,920
6,874
46
0.7%
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Current Quarter vs Prior Quarter)
(unaudited)
Quarter Ending
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
2020
2019
$ Change
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest and Dividend Income
Loans and fees
$ 14,199
$ 14,263
$ (64)
-0.4%
Available-for-Sale debt securities:
Taxable
310
315
(5)
-1.6%
Tax-exempt
363
358
5
1.4%
Held-to-Maturity debt securities
3
3
-
0.0%
Other interest and dividend income
162
254
(92)
-36.2%
Total Interest and Dividends
15,037
15,193
(156)
-1.0%
Interest expense
Deposits
4,532
4,762
(230)
-4.8%
Borrowings
3
19
(16)
-84.2%
Total Interest Expense
4,535
4,781
(246)
-5.1%
Net Interest Income
10,502
10,412
90
0.9%
Provision for Loan Losses
650
125
525
420.0%
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
9,852
10,287
(435)
-4.2%
Non-Interest income
Gain on sale of securities available for sale,net
505
27
478
1770.4%
Income from bank-owned life insurance
296
299
(3)
-1.0%
Fees and service charges
333
323
10
3.1%
Loan fees, including prepayment penalities
304
122
182
149.2%
Other
53
23
30
130.4%
Total Non-Interest Income
1,491
794
697
87.8%
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
4,122
3,643
479
13.1%
Occupancy and equipment
1,202
1,219
(17)
-1.4%
Professional fees
521
340
181
53.2%
Data processing and communications
803
658
145
22.0%
Federal deposit insurance
88
-
88
N/A
Advertising and promotion
90
98
(8)
-8.2%
Office expense
80
152
(72)
-47.4%
OREO Expense
-
4
(4)
-100.0%
Core deposit intangible
193
193
-
0.0%
Other
484
568
(84)
-14.8%
Total Non-Interest Expense
7,583
6,875
708
10.3%
Income before income tax expense
3,760
4,206
(446)
-10.6%
Income tax expense
726
817
(91)
-11.1%
Net Income
$ 3,034
$ 3,389
$ (355)
-10.5%
Net income per common share - basic
0.45
0.51
0.01
2.0%
Net income per common share - diluted
0.44
0.49
0.01
2.0%
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
6,766
6,757
9
0.1%
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
6,920
6,922
(2)
0.0%
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
2020
2019
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
balance
rate
balance
rate
$ Change
% Change
Earning assets
Loans
$ 1,197,745
4.77%
$ 1,093,377
5.01%
$ 104,368
-0.24%
Securities
Taxable AFS
56,641
2.18%
45,320
2.42%
11,321
-0.24%
Tax exempt AFS
56,875
2.55%
45,408
2.73%
11,467
-0.18%
Held-to-maturity
221
5.26%
228
5.26%
(7)
0.00%
Securities
113,737
2.37%
90,956
2.58%
22,781
-0.21%
Other interest earning assets
Interest-bearing bank accounts
38,302
1.52%
18,543
2.75%
19,759
-1.23%
Equities
1,281
5.61%
2,503
7.09%
(1,222)
-1.48%
Other interest earning assets
39,583
1.65%
21,046
3.27%
18,537
-1.62%
Total interest-earning assets
1,351,065
4.48%
1,205,379
4.80%
145,686
-0.32%
Total non earning assets
95,402
65,436
Total Assets
$ 1,446,467
$ 1,270,815
Interest-bearing liabilities
Checking
$ 220,018
1.00%
$ 193,103
1.33%
$ 26,915
-0.33%
Savings
157,263
1.16%
92,914
1.39%
64,349
-0.23%
Money Market
268,257
1.44%
275,442
1.73%
(7,185)
-0.29%
Certificate of Deposit
435,835
2.37%
381,895
2.15%
53,940
0.22%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,081,373
1.69%
943,354
1.79%
138,019
-0.10%
Non interest bearing deposits
143,747
95,114
Total deposits
1,225,120
1.48%
1,038,468
1.62%
186,652
-0.14%
Borrowings
803
1.64%
31,615
2.68%
(30,812)
-1.04%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
(excluding non interest deposits)
1,082,176
1.68%
974,969
1.82%
107,207
-0.14%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
143,747
95,114
Total Cost of Funds
1,225,923
1.48%
1,070,083
1.65%
155,840
-0.17%
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
22,791
14,134
Stockholders' equity
197,753
186,598
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,446,467
$ 1,270,815
Net interest spread
2.79%
2.98%
Net interest margin
3.13%
3.33%
Net interest margin (FTE)*
3.20%
3.46%
*Includes federal and state tax effect of tax exempt
securities and loans
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended
Mar 2020
Dec 2019
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
balance
rate
balance
rate
$ Change
% Change
Earning assets
Loans
$ 1,197,745
4.77%
$ 1,159,919
4.88%
$ 37,826
-0.11%
Securities
Taxable AFS
56,641
2.18%
54,811
2.30%
1,830
-0.12%
Tax exempt AFS
56,875
2.65%
55,388
2.59%
1,487
0.06%
Held-to-maturity
221
5.26%
223
5.26%
(2)
0.00%
Securities
113,737
2.37%
110,422
2.45%
3,315
-0.08%
Other interest earning assets
Interest-bearing bank accounts
38,302
1.52%
59,753
1.54%
(21,451)
-0.02%
Equities
1,281
5.61%
1,416
5.90%
(135)
-0.29%
Other interest earning assets
39,583
1.65%
61,169
1.64%
(21,586)
0.01%
Total interest-earning assets
1,351,065
4.48%
1,331,510
4.53%
19,555
-0.05%
Total non earning assets
95,402
95,094
Total Assets
$ 1,446,467
$ 1,426,604
Interest-bearing liabilities
Checking
$ 220,018
1.00%
$ 216,489
1.03%
$ 3,529
-0.03%
Savings
157,263
1.16%
154,934
1.28%
2,329
-0.12%
Money Market
268,257
1.44%
265,015
1.67%
3,242
-0.23%
Certificate of Deposit
435,835
2.37%
425,626
2.41%
10,209
-0.04%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,081,373
1.69%
1,062,064
1.78%
19,309
-0.09%
Non interest bearing deposits
143,747
144,538
Total deposits
1,225,120
1.48%
1,206,602
1.57%
18,518
-0.09%
Borrowings
803
1.64%
3,795
2.01%
(2,992)
-0.37%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,082,176
1.68%
1,065,859
1.78%
16,317
-0.10%
(excluding non interest deposits)
143,747
144,538
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,225,923
1.48%
1,210,397
1.57%
1,204,062
-0.09%
Total Cost of Funds
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
22,791
21,861
Stockholders' equity
197,753
194,346
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,446,467
$ 1,426,604
Net interest spread
2.79%
2.75%
Net interest margin
3.13%
3.10%
Net interest margin (FTE)*
3.20%
3.21%
*Includes federal and state tax effect of tax exempt
securities and loans
The Bank of Princeton
Quarterly Financial Highlights
(unaudited)
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Mar
Return on average assets
0.84%
0.94%
1.10%
0.84%
0.07%
Return on average equity
6.17%
6.92%
7.84%
5.99%
0.50%
Return on average tangible equity *
6.59%
7.40%
8.26%
6.40%
0.50%
Net interest margin
3.13%
3.10%
3.37%
3.30%
3.34%
Net interest margin (FTE)**
3.20%
3.21%
3.46%
3.40%
3.46%
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP ***
64.32%
61.35%
60.80%
65.96%
59.28%
Common Stock Data
Market value at period end
$ 23.25
$ 31.49
$ 29.06
$ 30.00
$ 31.73
Market range:
High
$ 32.25
$ 32.12
$ 30.20
$ 32.75
$ 33.33
Low
$ 19.09
$ 27.34
$ 25.92
$ 27.42
$ 27.58
Book value per common share at period end
$ 29.39
$ 28.98
$ 28.61
$ 28.08
$ 27.64
Tangible book value per common share at period end ****
$ 27.56
$ 27.11
$ 26.71
$ 26.15
$ 27.64
CAPITAL RATIOS
Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
15.32%
15.11%
15.42%
15.43%
16.53%
Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
14.36%
14.13%
14.41%
14.41%
15.53%
Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)
12.91%
12.89%
13.31%
13.15%
14.60%
Period-end equity to assets
13.97%
13.47%
14.00%
13.91%
14.35%
Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets
13.21%
12.71%
13.19%
13.08%
14.35%
CREDIT QUALITY DATA AT PERIOD END
(Dollars in Thousands)
Net charge-offs and (recoveries)
$ 884
$ 112
$ 3
$ (110)
$ 4,183
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.001%
-0.040%
0.001%
-0.040%
1.552%
Nonaccrual loans
$ 2,596
$ 2,442
$ 2,434
$ 2,700
$ 9,472
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
44
44
Total nonperforming assets
2,596
2,442
2,434
2,744
9,516
Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)
9,247
9,293
9,828
7,606
1,278
Total nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs
$ 11,843
$ 11,735
$ 12,262
$ 10,350
$ 10,794
Nonaccrual loans and TDRs
-
-
-
-
-
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:
Period-end loans
1.03%
1.06%
1.09%
1.10%
1.07%
Nonaccrual loans
474.65%
514.21%
515.32%
460.04%
126.28%
Nonperforming assets
474.65%
514.21%
515.32%
452.66%
125.69%
As a percent of total loans:
Nonaccrual loans
0.22%
0.21%
0.21%
0.24%
0.85%
Accruing TDRs
0.78%
0.78%
0.86%
0.68%
0.11%
Nonaccrual loans and accruing TDRs
0.99%
0.99%
1.07%
0.92%
0.96%
* Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure that represents the rate of return on tangible common equity.
** Includes the effect of tax exempt securities and loans
*** The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure that represents the ratio of non-interest expenses divided by the net-interest income
and non-interest income.
**** Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure that represents book value per common share which excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.
