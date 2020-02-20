Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  The Bidvest Group Limited    BVTJ   ZAE000117321

THE BIDVEST GROUP LIMITED

(BVTJ)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 02/19
210.26 ZAR   -1.18%
10:06aBIDVEST : 20th February 2020 - Bidvest 1HFY20 trading statement
PU
01/07BIDVEST : 7th January 2020 - Significant holding - GIC
PU
2019South Africa's Bidvest to acquire British-based PHS Group
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bidvest : 20th February 2020 - Bidvest 1HFY20 trading statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 10:06am EST

THE BIDVEST GROUP LIMITED ("Bidvest" or "The Group")

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1946/021180/06)

JSE Share code: BVT

ISIN: ZAE000117321

TRADING STATEMENT

In accordance with Section 3.4(b) (i) of the JSE Listings Requirements, listed companies are required to publish a trading statement as soon as they become reasonably certain that the financial results for the period to be reported will differ by at least 20% from those of the previous corresponding period.

The remeasurement of associates' fair value based on Adcock Ingram and Comair share prices, which is of a capital nature, contracted since 30 June 2019 compared to material increases in the prior period. This negatively impacted attributable income. Adcock Ingram was revalued as at 31 July 2019, subsequent to which it became a subsidiary. Comair was marked-to-market as at 31 December 2019.

As a result, basic earnings per share (EPS) for the six months to 31 December 2019 is expected to be between 23% and 28% lower, translating into EPS of between 475 cents and 502 cents, when compared to the previous interim period (1HFY19: 660.0 cents).

During the six months to December 2019, Bidvest's domestic operations held their own in a tough trading environment characterised by low business confidence and constrained consumer demand culminating in lower volumes. Offshore service businesses performed well. Operational cash generation has been good and the balance sheet remains strong. The impact of accounting for Adcock Ingram as an associate for one month and consolidating it from 1 August 2019, was neutral on headline earnings.

The adoption of IFRS16 had a modest positive impact on the trading profit, however, the resulting higher interest charge had a net adverse impact of 4% on attributable income and headline earnings, in line with our expectations and guidance in the 30 June 2019 Annual Financial Statements.

As per the trading statement issued on 19 February 2020, Comair expects to report a loss for the six months to December 2019, the result of increased operational costs and the impairment of the full outstanding SAA settlement. This once-off impairment negatively impacted Bidvest's headline earnings by 6%. As Bidvest excluded its share of the unpaid portion of Comair's SAA claim in normalised headline earnings as at 30 June 2019, this does not impact Bidvest's normalised headline earnings during the current reporting period.

Shareholders are advised that:

  • Excluding the impact of IFRS16, normalised headline earnings per share(1) (HEPS) is expected to be 1% higher to 1% lower compared to the prior period (1HFY19: 635.7 cents).
  • The normalised HEPS for the six months to 31 December 2019 is expected to be 2% to 5% lower than the prior interim period, translating into normalised HEPS of between 604 cents and 636 cents.
  • The HEPS for the six months to 31 December 2019, which includes the SAA impairment, is expected to be between 6% and 11% lower than the prior interim period (1HFY19: 629.1 cents), translating into HEPS of between 560 cents and 591 cents.

The financial information on which this trading statement is based has not been reviewed and reported on by the Group's auditors. The Group expects its interim results to 31 December 2019 to be released on SENS on or about the 2nd of March 2020.

  1. Normalised HEPS, which excludes acquisition costs, amortisation of acquired customer contracts and includes an adjustment for Bidvest's share of Comair's SAA impairment, is a measurement management uses to assess the underlying business performance

Date: 20 February 2020

Johannesburg

Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

The Bidvest Group Limited published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 15:05:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE BIDVEST GROUP LIMITED
10:06aBIDVEST : 20th February 2020 - Bidvest 1HFY20 trading statement
PU
01/07BIDVEST : 7th January 2020 - Significant holding - GIC
PU
2019South Africa's Bidvest to acquire British-based PHS Group
RE
2019BIDVEST : 19th December 2019 - Cautionary announcement
PU
2019BIDVEST : 28th November 2019 - Appointment of Chairman; Retired directors
PU
2019BIDVEST : 28th November 2019 - Bonang Mohale appointed Bidvest board chairman
PU
2019BIDVEST : 28th November 2019 - Bidvest trading update Nov 2019
PU
2019BIDVEST : 28th November 2019 - AGM results and notice to shareholders; Long-term..
PU
2019THE BIDVEST GROUP LIMITED : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
2019THE BIDVEST GROUP LIMITED : Proxy Statments
CO
More news
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2020 86 045 M
EBIT 2020 8 170 M
Net income 2020 4 730 M
Debt 2020 11 038 M
Yield 2020 3,02%
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,96x
EV / Sales2021 0,89x
Capitalization 71 173 M
Chart THE BIDVEST GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Bidvest Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BIDVEST GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 229,63  ZAR
Last Close Price 210,26  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 18,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,21%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lindsay Peter Ralphs Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bonang Francis Mohale Chairman
Mark John Steyn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tania Slabbert Independent Non-Executive Director
Eric Kevin Diack Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BIDVEST GROUP LIMITED2.79%4 750
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION-1.39%38 232
ITOCHU CORPORATION3.58%34 885
MITSUI & CO., LTD.-0.57%29 983
SUMITOMO CORPORATION2.01%18 504
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%16 130
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group