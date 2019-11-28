Bidvest : 28th November 2019 - Appointment of Chairman; Retired directors

THE BIDVEST GROUP LIMITED ("Bidvest" or "The Group")

APPOINTMENT OF BOARD CHAIRMAN AND RETIREMENT OF DIRECTORS

1. APPOINTMENT OF BOARD CHAIRMAN

Bidvest has appointed Mr. BF (Bonang) Mohale as the new chairman of the Group, effective 29 November 2019. Mr. EK Diack, who filled this position temporarily since 1 May 2019, will revert as the Lead Independent Director.

Bonang has been a non-executive director of Bidvest since 1 July 2019. He brings a wealth of business and leadership experience. The board congratulates Bonang on his appointment and look forward to his ongoing contribution.

Bonang will also be appointed to the Remuneration sub-committee, effective 29 November 2019.

2. RETIREMENT OF DIRECTORS

Following Anthony Dawe's retirement, he has not made himself available for re-election as an executive director. Anthony's retirement comes after spending 26 years with the Group, including 13 years as an executive director. The board and the Bidvest family thank Anthony for his years of service and dedication and wish him well in his retirement.

Tania Slabbert and Nigel Payne, both of whom have been independent non-executive directors on the board for longer than nine years, retired at today's AGM. The board thanks Tania and Nigel for their valuable contributions to Bidvest.

Date: 28 November 2019

