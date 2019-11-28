Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  The Bidvest Group Limited    BVTJ   ZAE000117321

THE BIDVEST GROUP LIMITED

(BVTJ)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bidvest : 28th November 2019 - Appointment of Chairman; Retired directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 08:48am EST

THE BIDVEST GROUP LIMITED ("Bidvest" or "The Group")

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1946/021180/06)

JSE Share code: BVT

ISIN: ZAE000117321

APPOINTMENT OF BOARD CHAIRMAN AND RETIREMENT OF DIRECTORS

1. APPOINTMENT OF BOARD CHAIRMAN

Bidvest has appointed Mr. BF (Bonang) Mohale as the new chairman of the Group, effective 29 November 2019. Mr. EK Diack, who filled this position temporarily since 1 May 2019, will revert as the Lead Independent Director.

Bonang has been a non-executive director of Bidvest since 1 July 2019. He brings a wealth of business and leadership experience. The board congratulates Bonang on his appointment and look forward to his ongoing contribution.

Bonang will also be appointed to the Remuneration sub-committee, effective 29 November 2019.

2. RETIREMENT OF DIRECTORS

Following Anthony Dawe's retirement, he has not made himself available for re-election as an executive director. Anthony's retirement comes after spending 26 years with the Group, including 13 years as an executive director. The board and the Bidvest family thank Anthony for his years of service and dedication and wish him well in his retirement.

Tania Slabbert and Nigel Payne, both of whom have been independent non-executive directors on the board for longer than nine years, retired at today's AGM. The board thanks Tania and Nigel for their valuable contributions to Bidvest.

Date: 28 November 2019

Johannesburg

Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

The Bidvest Group Limited published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 13:47:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE BIDVEST GROUP LIMITED
08:48aBIDVEST : 28th November 2019 - Appointment of Chairman; Retired directors
PU
08:48aBIDVEST : 28th November 2019 - Bonang Mohale appointed Bidvest board chairman
PU
07:53aBIDVEST : 28th November 2019 - Bidvest trading update Nov 2019
PU
07:53aBIDVEST : 28th November 2019 - AGM results and notice to shareholders; Long-term..
PU
11/18Unions threaten to ground South Africa's aviation industry
RE
11/06BIDVEST : 6th November 2019 - BPL unveils name change and new global partner
PU
11/06BIDVEST : 6th November 2019 - Director share dealing
PU
10/29BIDVEST : 29th October 2019 - FY19 No change statement; AGM notice
PU
10/25BIDVEST : 25th October 2019 - Appointment of Zukie Siyotula and Myles Ruck as no..
PU
10/16BIDVEST : 16th October 2019 - Director share dealing
PU
More news
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2020 86 194 M
EBIT 2020 8 219 M
Net income 2020 4 777 M
Debt 2020 9 078 M
Yield 2020 3,10%
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,92x
EV / Sales2021 0,83x
Capitalization 70 438 M
Chart THE BIDVEST GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Bidvest Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BIDVEST GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 218,00  ZAR
Last Close Price 208,09  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 10,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lindsay Peter Ralphs Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eric Kevin Diack Non-Executive Chairman
Mark John Steyn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anthony William Dawe Executive Director & CEO-Bidvest Freight Division
Tania Slabbert Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BIDVEST GROUP LIMITED1.88%4 778
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION-2.51%40 088
ITOCHU CORPORATION34.14%33 131
MITSUI & CO., LTD.17.69%30 867
SUMITOMO CORPORATION9.00%18 940
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%14 098
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group