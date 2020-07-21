Log in
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC    BIOG   GB0000385517

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

(BIOG)
  Report
07/21 11:35:05 am
1360 GBX   -1.31%
Biotech Growth Trust : Allotment of Ordinary Shares

07/21/2020 | 01:07pm EDT

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

21 July 2020

Allotment of Ordinary Shares

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC (the “Company”) announces the allotment of 25,000 Ordinary shares of 25p each fully paid from its block listing authority. 

These shares were issued today at a price of 1361.00 pence per Ordinary share, which equates to a premium to the estimated  cum income net asset value per Ordinary share at the time of transaction of 1.0%  The cum income net asset value per Ordinary share at the close of business on 20 July 2020 was 1362.89  pence.

Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue a further 5,908,134 Ordinary shares its block listing facility.

Following this transaction the Company hereby notifies the market that it has in issue 39,357,269 Ordinary shares of 25p each all with voting rights.  No shares were held in treasury at the date of announcement.

The figure of 39,357,269 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Victoria Streater                    

Frostrow Capital LLP            

Tel: 020 3 170 8732


© PRNewswire 2020
