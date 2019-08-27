Log in
The Biotech Growth Trust Plc    BIOG   GB0000385517

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

(BIOG)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/27 04:42:16 am
771.079 GBp   -1.40%
04:55aBIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
08/23BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/21BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Monthly Fact Sheet
PR
Company 
News

Biotech Growth Trust : Blocklisting - Interim Review

08/27/2019 | 04:55am EDT

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 27 August 2019

Name of applicant: The Biotech Growth Trust PLC
Name of scheme: General
Period of return: From: 26 February 2019 To: 26 August 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 6,058,134
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Nil
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 6,058,134

   

Name of contact: Mark Pope – Frostrow Capital LLP
Telephone number of contact: 020 3008 4913

© PRNewswire 2019
