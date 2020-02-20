Log in
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC    BIOG   GB0000385517

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

(BIOG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/20 11:28:30 am
994 GBp   -1.58%
Biotech Growth Trust : Change of Auditor

02/20/2020 | 11:16am EST
Change of Auditor
Released 16:11 20-Feb-2020

Change of Auditor

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC ('the Company')

Change of Auditor

20 February 2020

The Company announces that the Board has approved the appointment of BDO LLP as the Company's auditor for the financial year ending 31 March 2020. This follows a competitive tender process led by the Company's Audit Committee. BDO LLP's appointment as auditor to the Company will be proposed to shareholders at the Company's next Annual General Meeting to be held in July 2020.

Ernst & Young LLP has ceased to be the Company's auditor and has confirmed to the Company that there are no matters connected with it ceasing to hold office that need to be brought to the attention of the members or creditors of the Company for the purposes of section 519 of the Companies Act 2006.

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope Frostrow Capital LLP - 020 3 008 4913


Change of Auditor - RNS

Disclaimer

The Biotech Growth Trust plc published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
