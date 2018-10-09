Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  The Biotech Growth Trust Plc    BIOG   GB0000385517

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC (BIOG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/09 09:22:30 am
764 GBp   -0.78%
09:32aBIOTECH GROWTH : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PR
10/05BIOTECH GROWTH : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/28BIOTECH GROWTH : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Biotech Growth Trust : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 09:32am CEST

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (“the Company”)

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

9 October 2018

The Company confirms that:

a)         all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service (“RIS”);

b)         the Company’s net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis; and

c)         the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on Friday, 28 September 2018, which was announced on Monday,1 October 2018, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its results for the half year ended 30 September 2018.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its results for the half year ended 30 September 2018, expected to be on or after 9 November 2018. 

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope        Frostrow Capital LLP     020 3 008 4913


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST P
09:32aBIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PR
10/05BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/28BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/21BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/21BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Monthly Fact Sheet
PR
09/14BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/07BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/31BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/24BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/17BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.