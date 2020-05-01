Biotech Growth Trust : Disclosure of Rights Attached to Ordinary Shares

Log in
THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

(BIOG)
05/01/2020 | 11:27am EDT

1 May 2020

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC
(the “Company”)

Disclosure of Rights Attached to Ordinary Shares

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1), the Company has forwarded to the FCA for publication a copy of its Articles of Association, which is the document that sets out the terms and conditions on which its listed equity shares were issued.

A copy of the Company's Articles of Association has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

-ENDS-


Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3 008 4913
 


© PRNewswire 2020
