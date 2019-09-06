Biotech Growth Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

For immediate release

6 September 2019

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY’S OWN SHARES

Notification is given, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held 11 July 2019 to make market purchases of the Company’s own shares up to an aggregate maximum of 7,131,979 that a market total of 100,000 Ordinary shares of 25p each in the capital of the Company were purchased today for cancellation by the Company at a price of 761.96 pence per share.

Following this transaction and in conformity with the provisions of the Transparency Directive, the Company hereby notifies the market that the total number of Ordinary shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary shares bought back for cancellation by the Company following such purchase, and therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 46,100,962. The Company does not currently hold any Ordinary shares in treasury.

The figure of 46,100,962 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

