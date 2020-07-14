Log in
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC    BIOG   GB0000385517

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

(BIOG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/14 11:35:14 am
1290 GBX   -4.16%
THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC - CORRECTION : Issue of Equity
BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Issue of Equity
BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Issue of Equity
The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Correction : Issue of Equity

07/14/2020 | 01:29pm EDT

This is a correction to the announcement released earlier today at 17:19 which erroneously stated a premium of 2.0%. This has been corrected to 1.0% below. All other details remain unchanged.

 

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

14 July 2020

 

Allotment of Ordinary Shares
 

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC (the “Company”) announces the allotment of 25,000 Ordinary shares of 25p each fully paid from its block listing authority. 

These shares were issued today at a price of 1297.25 pence per Ordinary share, which equates to a premium to the estimated  cum income net asset value per Ordinary share at the time of transaction of 1.0%  The cum income net asset value per Ordinary share at the close of business on 13 July 2020 was 1279.97  pence.

Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue a further 5,933,134 Ordinary shares its block listing facility.

Following this transaction the Company hereby notifies the market that it has in issue 39,332,269 Ordinary shares of 25p each all with voting rights.  No shares were held in treasury at the date of announcement.

The figure of 39,332,269 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.



Enquiries:

Victoria Streater                    
Frostrow Capital LLP            
Tel: 020 3 170 8732

 


