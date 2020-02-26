Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Blackstone Group Inc.    BX

THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.

(BX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/26 09:43:42 am
57.59 USD   +1.98%
09:29aBlackstone Bets Big on U.K. Student Housing, Acquiring IQ for $6 Billion
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:16aBLACKSTONE : Joe Baratta to Join Blackstone's Board of Directors
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Blackstone Bets Big on U.K. Student Housing, Acquiring IQ for $6 Billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 09:29am EST

By Ben Dummett

Blackstone Group Inc. agreed Wednesday to acquire IQ Student Accommodation from a group led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for GBP4.66 billion ($6.06 billion) including debt, the latest bet by the U.S. buyout giant on the growth of student housing in the U.K.

More generally, the deal is an endorsement of Britain's economy as its government faces the challenge of reaching a new trade deal with the European Union by the end of the year following the U.K.'s split from the bloc last month. It is also an early but significant sign of a rebound in European deal-making this year despite a global slowdown.

Following 2019's steep decline in activity against a backdrop of political uncertainty and worries over economic growth, deal activity in Europe so far this year is up 16% to $94 billion, compared with a 40% drop globally to $359.3 billion, according to Dealogic.

IQ is one of the U.K.'s largest owners of student housing, overseeing more than 28,000 beds in facilities located in some of the country's major university cities, including London, where the portfolio is concentrated, Manchester, Leeds, Sheffield, Edinburgh and Birmingham.

Britain's education system is already among the country's most lucrative sources of revenue and Blackstone's deal for IQ is a bet on that growth continuing.

U.K. revenue from international students and other education-related services totaled about GBP21.4 billion in 2017, the bulk of which was generated by higher education, according to a 2019 report from the U.K. Department for Education. The total was up 7.2% from the prior year and had gained 34.7% since 2010, measured in current prices.

"There is very significant demand for British higher education, both from domestic and international students, and that is translating and should continue to translate into increasing requirements for student housing," said James Seppala, Blackstone's head of real estate for Europe.

Blackstone already knows the U.K. student housing market. In 2005, the New York-based firm launched the Nido student business in London, subsequently selling it in 2012. Then, in 2017, Blackstone sold its London-based Victoria Hall student-housing business.

Blackstone is acquiring IQ from Goldman Sachs' merchant bank division, which owns 72% of the operation and its partner Wellcome Trust, a London-based charitable foundation, owner of the remaining stake.

Write to Ben Dummett at ben.dummett@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. -3.09% 217.61 Delayed Quote.-5.36%
HEMBLA AB (PUBL) 0.00% 217.5 Delayed Quote.0.00%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. -3.57% 56.47 Delayed Quote.4.68%
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
09:29aBlackstone Bets Big on U.K. Student Housing, Acquiring IQ for $6 Billion
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:16aBLACKSTONE : Joe Baratta to Join Blackstone's Board of Directors
BU
07:45aBlackstone Bets Big on U.K. Student Housing, Acquiring IQ for $3.6 Billion
DJ
07:11aBlackstone to buy British student housing group iQ for £4.7 billion
RE
07:09aU.S. Senator warns of corruption amid opening of Chinese loan market
RE
05:25aBlackstone to buy British student housing group iQ for $6 billion
RE
02/25MICHAEL BLOOMBERG : Trump Allies Push Donors in Effort to Counteract 'Bloomberg ..
DJ
02/25Thomson Reuters names new CEO, earnings top estimates
RE
02/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 079 M
EBIT 2020 4 867 M
Net income 2020 3 738 M
Debt 2020 6 939 M
Yield 2020 4,61%
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
EV / Sales2020 6,41x
EV / Sales2021 5,52x
Capitalization 38 425 M
Chart THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
The Blackstone Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 65,27  $
Last Close Price 56,47  $
Spread / Highest target 34,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
Jay A. Leek Chief Information Security Officer
William Murphy CTO & Senior Managing Director-Innovations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.4.68%38 425
LEGAL & GENERAL-5.28%22 171
KKR & CO. INC.3.50%16 965
AMUNDI-0.29%15 228
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-6.89%11 717
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-8.73%10 196
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group