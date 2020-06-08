Log in
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.

(BX)
Blackstone : Cuts Offer Price for Acquiring NIBC Holding, Values Bank at EUR1.03 Billion

06/08/2020 | 05:47am EDT

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

NIBC Holding N.V. said Monday that private-equity firm Blackstone Group Inc. has reduced the offer price to take over the bank to EUR7.00 per share from the previous bid of EUR9.85 per share.

NIBC Holding said it has entered into discussions with Blackstone to amend the deal proposed in February by reducing the offer price and introducing a liquidated damages payment of EUR46 million.

The new EUR7.00 offer values the Dutch bank at EUR1.03 billion--based on 147.5 million shares in issue, taken from FactSet--and is in addition to a final dividend of EUR0.53 for fiscal 2019.

The company said there is no certainty that an agreement on the new offer price will be reached.

Shares at 0922 GMT were down EUR0.65, or 8.6%, at EUR6.95.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

ChangeLast1st jan.
NIBC HOLDING N.V. -8.29% 6.98 Delayed Quote.1.06%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. 0.79% 58.95 Delayed Quote.5.38%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 791 M - -
Net income 2020 2 542 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 601 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,7x
Yield 2020 2,97%
Capitalization 40 037 M 40 037 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,32x
Nbr of Employees 2 905
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
The Blackstone Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 58,17 $
Last Close Price 58,95 $
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target -1,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
John Stecher Chief Technology Officer
Hamilton Evans James Executive Vice Chairman & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.5.38%40 037
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-17.19%18 937
KKR & CO. INC.4.08%16 960
AMUNDI2.58%16 296
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-12.63%11 243
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-7.70%10 342
