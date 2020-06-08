Blackstone : Cuts Offer Price for Acquiring NIBC Holding, Values Bank at EUR1.03 Billion

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

NIBC Holding N.V. said Monday that private-equity firm Blackstone Group Inc. has reduced the offer price to take over the bank to EUR7.00 per share from the previous bid of EUR9.85 per share.

NIBC Holding said it has entered into discussions with Blackstone to amend the deal proposed in February by reducing the offer price and introducing a liquidated damages payment of EUR46 million.

The new EUR7.00 offer values the Dutch bank at EUR1.03 billion--based on 147.5 million shares in issue, taken from FactSet--and is in addition to a final dividend of EUR0.53 for fiscal 2019.

The company said there is no certainty that an agreement on the new offer price will be reached.

Shares at 0922 GMT were down EUR0.65, or 8.6%, at EUR6.95.

