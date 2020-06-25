Log in
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.

THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.

(BX)
  Report
News 


Blackstone, HPP in Talks to Form Venture for Film Production Facilities

06/25/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

By Craig Karmin

Blackstone Group Inc. is in advanced talks to form a venture with Hudson Pacific Properties Inc., the Los Angeles owner of film and television production facilities, in a partnership valued at more than $1.4 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The venture would build out the existing studio facilities, this person said. Hudson Pacific owns three studio lots and 36 sound stages, which have been used by Netflix Inc. for original film and TV production.

While there is no deal yet, one could be reached within the week, this person said.

As one of the world's largest real estate owners, Blackstone in recent years as been lightening up on traditional commercial real estate such as hotels and retail centers in favor of properties geared toward evolving consumer habits, such as e-commerce through its focus on industrial warehouses. An agreement with Hudson Pacific would represent the New York-based investment firm's biggest content deal.

Blackstone President Jon Gray alluded to this emerging strategy during an April earnings call. "We've also been emphasizing deployment in faster growing sectors over the past several years, which are showing great resiliency in this environment," he said. "Key themes include logistics, life sciences, cloud migration and online content creation - all of which are holding up quite well and are expected to outperform."

Hudson Properties also owns office buildings on the West Coast and in Vancouver, Canada. The Commercial Observer previously reported news of the talks.

Write to Craig Karmin at craig.karmin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. -0.93% 72.51 Delayed Quote.-34.01%
HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC. 3.73% 24.76 Delayed Quote.-36.60%
NETFLIX, INC. 1.76% 465.91 Delayed Quote.41.50%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. 3.70% 57.23 Delayed Quote.-1.34%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 791 M - -
Net income 2020 2 519 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 601 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,8x
Yield 2020 3,17%
Capitalization 37 484 M 37 484 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 8,78x
Nbr of Employees 2 905
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
The Blackstone Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 59,30 $
Last Close Price 55,19 $
Spread / Highest target 30,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
John Stecher Chief Technology Officer
Hamilton Evans James Executive Vice Chairman & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-1.34%37 484
KKR & CO. INC.3.91%16 932
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-29.64%15 731
AMUNDI-2.79%15 374
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-19.86%10 312
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-11.50%9 899
