Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Blackstone Group Inc.    BX

THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.

(BX)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 11/06 04:02:03 pm
52.04 USD   -1.42%
05:46pBLACKSTONE : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
03:31pBlackstone CEO is optimistic U.S., China will agree trade deal
RE
02:48aE-Commerce Spurs Run on Supply Space -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Blackstone : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 05:46pm EST

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

Blackstone Clarus GP L.P.

11/6/2019

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. [GRTX]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

C/O THE BLACKSTONE GROUP

_____ Director

___X___ 10% Owner

INC., 345 PARK AVENUE

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)

NEW YORK, NY 10154

Original Filed(MM/DD/YYYY)

___ Form filed by One Reporting Person

_X_ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4)

Beneficially Owned

Form: Direct

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

(D) or Indirect

(I)

(Instr. 5)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security

2. Date Exercisable

3. Title and Amount of

4. Conversion

5. Ownership

6. Nature of Indirect

(Instr. 4)

and Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

or Exercise

Form of

Beneficial Ownership

(MM/DD/YYYY)

Derivative Security

Price of

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

Derivative

Security:

Security

Direct (D) or

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or

Indirect (I)

Exercisable

Date

Number of

(Instr. 5)

Shares

Series C Redeemable

(1)

(1)

Common

2334966

(1)

I

See

Convertible Preferred Stock

Stock

Footnotes (2)(6)(7)(8)(9)

Series C Redeemable

(1)

(1)

Common

1552035

(1)

I

See

Convertible Preferred Stock

Stock

Footnotes (3)(6)(7)(8)(9)

Series C Redeemable

(1)

(1)

Common

2807372

(1)

I

See

Convertible Preferred Stock

Stock

Footnotes (4)(6)(7)(8)(9)

Series C Redeemable

(1)

(1)

Common

561385

(1)

I

See

Convertible Preferred Stock

Stock

Footnotes (5)(6)(7)(8)(9)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. These shares of the Issuer's Series C redeemable convertible preferred stock ("Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock") are convertible into shares of the Issuer's common stock ("Common Stock") on a 0.197763-for-one basis at the holder's election and have no expiration date. The Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock will automatically convert into Common Stock upon the closing of the Issuer's initial public offering.
  2. These securities are held directly by Clarus IV-A, L.P.
  3. These securities are held directly by Clarus IV-B, L.P.
  4. These securities are held directly by Clarus IV-C, L.P.
  5. These securities are held directly by Clarus IV-D, L.P. (collectively, with Clarus IV-A, L.P., Clarus IV-B, L.P. and Clarus IV-C, L.P., the "Clarus Funds").
  6. The general partner of each of the Clarus Funds is Clarus IV GP, L.P. The general partner of Clarus IV GP, L.P. is Blackstone Clarus GP L.P. The general partner of Blackstone Clarus GP L.P. is Blackstone Clarus GP L.L.C. The sole member of Blackstone Clarus GP L.L.C. is Blackstone Holdings II L.P. The general partner of Blackstone Holdings II L.P. is Blackstone Holdings I/II GP L.L.C. The sole member of Blackstone Holdings I/II GP L.L.C. is The Blackstone Group Inc. The sole holder of the Class C common stock of The Blackstone Group Inc. is Blackstone Group Management L.L.C. Blackstone

Group Management L.L.C. is wholly-owned by Blackstone's senior managing directors and controlled by its founder, Stephen A. Schwarzman.

  1. Due to the limitations of the electronic filing system certain Reporting Persons are filing a separate Form 3.
  2. Information with respect to each of the Reporting Persons is given solely by such Reporting Person, and no Reporting Person has responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of information supplied by another Reporting Person.
  3. Each of such Reporting Persons may be deemed to beneficially own the securities reported herein directly or indirectly controlled by it or him, but each (other than the Clarus Funds to the extent of their direct holdings) disclaims beneficial ownership of such securities, except to the extent of such Reporting Person's pecuniary interest therein. The filing of this statement shall not be deemed to be an admission that, for purposes of Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or otherwise, the Reporting Persons are the beneficial owners of any securities reported herein.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% OwnerOfficerOther

Blackstone Clarus GP L.P.

C/O THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.

X

345 PARK AVENUE

NEW YORK, NY 10154

Blackstone Clarus GP L.L.C.

C/O THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.

X

345 PARK AVENUE

NEW YORK, NY 10154

Blackstone Holdings II L.P.

C/O THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC

X

345 PARK AVENUE

NEW YORK, NY 10154

Blackstone Holdings I/II GP L.L.C.

C/O THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.

X

345 PARK AVENUE

NEW YORK, NY 10154

Blackstone Group Inc

345 PARK AVENUE

X

NEW YORK, NY 10154

Blackstone Group Management L.L.C.

C/O THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.

X

345 PARK AVENUE

NEW YORK, NY 10154

SCHWARZMAN STEPHEN A

C/O THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.

X

345 PARK AVENUE

NEW YORK, NY 10154

Signatures

BLACKSTONE CLARUS GP L.P., By: Blackstone Clarus GP L.L.C., its general partner, By: /s/ John G. Finley, Name: John G.

Finley, Title: Chief Legal Officer

**Signature of Reporting Person

BLACKSTONE CLARUS GP L.L.C., By: /s/ John G. Finley, Name: John G. Finley, Title: Chief Legal Officer

**Signature of Reporting Person

BLACKSTONE HOLDINGS II L.P., By: Blackstone Holdings I/II GP L.L.C., its general partner, By: /s/ John G. Finley, Name:

John G. Finley, Title: Chief Legal Officer

**Signature of Reporting Person

BLACKSTONE HOLDINGS I/II GP L.L.C., By: /s/ John G. Finley, Name: John G. Finley, Title: Chief Legal Officer

**Signature of Reporting Person

THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC., By: /s/ John G. Finley, Name: John G. Finley, Title: Chief Legal Officer

**Signature of Reporting Person

BLACKSTONE GROUP MANAGEMENT L.L.C., By: /s/ John G. Finley, Name: John G. Finley, Title: Chief Legal Officer

**Signature of Reporting Person

/s/ Stephen A. Schwarzman

11/6/2019

Date

11/6/2019

Date

11/6/2019

Date

11/6/2019

Date

11/6/2019

Date

11/6/2019

Date

11/6/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

The Blackstone Group LP published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 22:44:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
05:46pBLACKSTONE : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
03:31pBlackstone CEO is optimistic U.S., China will agree trade deal
RE
02:48aE-Commerce Spurs Run on Supply Space -- WSJ
DJ
11/05Blackstone and Prologis Battle for Fast-Shipping Leadership
DJ
11/04BLACKSTONE : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
11/01Business forum boosts Saudi image, but some say more rehab needed
RE
11/01THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/31Business forum boosts Saudi image, but some say more rehab needed
RE
10/31BLACKSTONE : Partners with Aakash Educational, One of India's Largest Test Prep ..
AQ
10/31BLACKSTONE : Partners with Aakash Educational, One of India's Largest Test Prep ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 373 M
EBIT 2019 2 953 M
Net income 2019 2 813 M
Debt 2019 6 754 M
Yield 2019 3,68%
P/E ratio 2019 22,9x
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
EV / Sales2019 7,80x
EV / Sales2020 5,96x
Capitalization 35 172 M
Chart THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
The Blackstone Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 55,07  $
Last Close Price 52,04  $
Spread / Highest target 15,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
Jay A. Leek Chief Information Security Officer
William Murphy CTO & Senior Managing Director-Innovations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.77.09%35 172
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC29.04%27 838
LEGAL & GENERAL17.14%20 677
AMUNDI49.59%15 270
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC-2.26%14 475
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC-2.97%10 942
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group