Blackstone : Invests INR17.50 Billion in Ryka Commercial Ventures

THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.

THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.

(BX)
  Report  
News 


11/15/2019 | 01:01am EST

By P.R.Venkat

Funds managed by Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) have invested 17.50 billion rupees ($243.2 million) in a fashion company in India.

The investment has been made in Ryka Commercial Ventures and unit Future Lifestyle Fashions, Blackstone and Future Lifestyle said Friday.

Proceeds from the investment will be used toward retiring or pre-paying some of Ryka's debt, the statement said.

Under the transaction Blackstone will also acquire a 6% stake in Future Lifestyle.

The Indian company counts L Catterton and Apollo Global Management among its major stakeholders.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FUTURE LIFESTYLE FASHIONS LTD 0.46% 394.8 End-of-day quote.-3.42%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. 0.40% 52.63 Delayed Quote.75.85%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 373 M
EBIT 2019 2 897 M
Net income 2019 2 813 M
Debt 2019 6 754 M
Yield 2019 3,64%
P/E ratio 2019 23,2x
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
EV / Sales2019 7,72x
EV / Sales2020 5,89x
Capitalization 34 702 M
Chart THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
The Blackstone Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 55,07  $
Last Close Price 52,63  $
Spread / Highest target 14,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
Jay A. Leek Chief Information Security Officer
William Murphy CTO & Senior Managing Director-Innovations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.75.85%34 702
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC30.62%28 179
LEGAL & GENERAL17.58%20 699
AMUNDI48.51%15 037
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC-8.19%13 597
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC-6.71%10 617
