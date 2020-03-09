Blackstone : in Talks to Take SOHO China Private in $4 Billion Deal, Reuters Reports

--Blackstone Group Inc. is in exclusive talks to take Hong Kong-listed developer SOHO China Ltd. private in a $4 billion deal, Reuters reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The U.S. private equity firm offered 6 Hong Kong dollars (US$0.77) per share, which is nearly a 100% premium to the HK$3.03 average price of SOHO China's shares in January, Reuters says.

--Blackstone would also take over the debt of SOHO China, which stood at 32.68 billion yuan (US$4.70 billion) as of the end of June 2019, and details of the privatization plan are expected to be finalized in the coming weeks, according to the report.

Full story: https://reut.rs/2TD9zYK

