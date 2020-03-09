Blackstone : in Talks to Take SOHO China Private in $4 Billion Deal, Reuters Reports

Log in
03/09/2020 | 11:45pm EDT

--Blackstone Group Inc. is in exclusive talks to take Hong Kong-listed developer SOHO China Ltd. private in a $4 billion deal, Reuters reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The U.S. private equity firm offered 6 Hong Kong dollars (US$0.77) per share, which is nearly a 100% premium to the HK$3.03 average price of SOHO China's shares in January, Reuters says.

--Blackstone would also take over the debt of SOHO China, which stood at 32.68 billion yuan (US$4.70 billion) as of the end of June 2019, and details of the privatization plan are expected to be finalized in the coming weeks, according to the report.

Full story: https://reut.rs/2TD9zYK

Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOHO CHINA LIMITED 0.00% 2.98 End-of-day quote.0.00%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. -13.10% 46.98 Delayed Quote.-3.36%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 943 M
EBIT 2020 4 867 M
Net income 2020 3 738 M
Debt 2020 6 115 M
Yield 2020 5,49%
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
EV / Sales2020 5,50x
EV / Sales2021 4,81x
Capitalization 32 083 M
Chart THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
The Blackstone Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 64,80  $
Last Close Price 46,98  $
Spread / Highest target 61,8%
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
Jay A. Leek Chief Information Security Officer
John Stecher Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-3.36%36 918
LEGAL & GENERAL-25.78%18 669
KKR & CO. INC.-7.61%15 144
AMUNDI-21.53%14 134
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-16.67%10 758
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-17.80%9 215
