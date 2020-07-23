Financials Up Slightly On Rotation Out Of Tech -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers rose slightly as investors rotated into the relatively cheap sector from hotter areas such as technology.

Shares of investment firm Blackstone Group fell after it reported quarterly earnings and investment gains short of some investors' expectations.

In an unusual move, Blackstone is buying a nearly $1 billion infrastructure investment portfolio from Alaska Permanent Fund, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Loans and leases for business equipment dropped 10% in June from a year earlier, as companies continued to curtail spending in a weak business climate caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

