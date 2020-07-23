Log in
The Blackstone Group Inc.    BX

THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.

(BX)
News 
Financials Roundup

Financials Up Slightly On Rotation Out Of Tech -- Financials Roundup

07/23/2020 | 05:17pm EDT

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers rose slightly as investors rotated into the relatively cheap sector from hotter areas such as technology.

Shares of investment firm Blackstone Group fell after it reported quarterly earnings and investment gains short of some investors' expectations.

In an unusual move, Blackstone is buying a nearly $1 billion infrastructure investment portfolio from Alaska Permanent Fund, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Loans and leases for business equipment dropped 10% in June from a year earlier, as companies continued to curtail spending in a weak business climate caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 187 M - -
Net income 2020 2 476 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 304 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,2x
Yield 2020 3,01%
Capitalization 39 392 M 39 392 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 8,81x
Nbr of Employees 2 905
Free-Float 98,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 60,50 $
Last Close Price 58,00 $
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target 4,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
John Stecher Chief Technology Officer
Hamilton Evans James Executive Vice Chairman & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.3.68%39 392
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-24.98%17 176
AMUNDI3.22%16 796
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC-9.56%10 558
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-18.17%10 357
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-8.35%10 252
